On 28 October 2026, the UK Supreme Court gave judgment in The Kingdom of Spain and another v The London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Association Limited (No 2) [2026] UKSC 36, confirming the application of the conditional benefit principle to arbitration agreements and state parties.

The court's analysis of this doctrine, under which a third party cannot take the benefit of a contract without accepting the burden, will be of particular significance to parties seeking to pursue contractual rights against states.

Although the immediate issue before the Supreme Court concerned the remedy available for breach of an obligation to arbitrate, the judgment contains an important point for states. It confirms that a state which seeks to enforce a contractual right derived from a contract containing an arbitration clause may, by operation of the conditional benefit principle, become bound by that arbitration clause.

Where that occurs, the requirement in s.9(1) of the State Immunity Act 1978 (the 1978 Act) that the state has “agreed in writing” to arbitrate can be satisfied notwithstanding that the state was not an original party to the contract.

Background

The dispute arose from the sinking of the oil tanker Prestige off the Spanish coast in November 2002. The loss of the vessel caused extensive pollution damage to the Spanish and French coastlines.

The Prestige was insured by the London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Association, a protection and indemnity club (the Club). The insurance contract contained:

a 'pay to be paid' clause, making payment of the insured liability by the vessel’s owners a condition precedent to recovery from the Club; and

an arbitration clause (with a London seat).

Spain and France pursued claims against the Club in the Spanish courts, ultimately achieving a judgment that they were entitled to recover over €2bn.

In response, the Club brought arbitration proceedings against the states in London. In these, it was found that the claims the states had made in Spain against the Club were derived from the insurance contract. The 'conditional benefit' principle meant that a third party, ie the states, could not take the benefit of a contract without also assuming the related obligations.

It followed that the states were bound to arbitrate their claims against the Club, as the contract obliged them to do, and had breached that obligation.

Subsequent proceedings concerned, among other things, the remedy available to the Club for that breach. The tribunal also found that the Club had no liability to the states because the 'pay to be paid' condition had not been met.

The Supreme Court’s decision

The Supreme Court sided with the Club. It held that the Club was entitled to claim damages for the states' breach of their obligation to arbitrate.

Because the states had sought to enforce contractual rights derived from the insurance contract, they became bound by the arbitration clause in that contract. The proceedings they had brought outside arbitration therefore constituted a breach of this clause.

Importantly, the states could not rely on state immunity in proceedings before the UK courts relating to the arbitration. By operation of the conditional benefit principle, the states' adoption of the arbitration agreement satisfied the requirement in s.9(1) of the 1978 Act that they had “agreed in writing” to arbitrate.

The Supreme Court summarised the position, referring to the decision of the Court of Appeal on this point:

"… the pursuit of claims in the Spanish proceedings amounted to “an adoption” by each of the States of the arbitration agreement and […] this satisfied the requirement for an agreement in writing. […] The logical implication is that a breach by the States of the obligation to arbitrate is equivalent to a breach of contract…"

Outcome and significance

The Supreme Court's treatment of s.9(1) of the 1978 Act is something to which states should pay careful attention.

Where a state pursues a contractual right derived from a contract to which it is not a party, and which contains an arbitration clause, the state may, by operation of the conditional benefit principle, be treated as having adopted that arbitration clause.

Where that occurs, the requirement in s.9(1) that the state has “agreed in writing” to arbitrate may be satisfied. The consequence is that the state falls within the statutory exception to immunity in respect of UK court proceedings relating to the arbitration.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.