The claimant sidestepped the difficulty faced by claimants in the similar case of Stanford v HSBC, by focusing on the alleged dishonesty of a specific individual at the bank

The High Court has declined to strike out claims of dishonest assistance and breach of the Quincecare duty brought by the liquidators of a company against a UK bank and two of the company’s former directors:Denaro (UK) Limited (In Liquidation) v Bracken and others [2026] EWHC 2266 (Ch).

The decision, handed down by HHJ Cadwallader, was set against a similar factual background to Stanford International Bank Ltd v HSBC Bank plc [2021] EWCA Civ 535 (see our blog post considering the Court of Appeal’s decision, which was upheld by the Supreme Court). Both cases involved the defendant banks operating accounts for companies which were used by their directors to run Ponzi schemes. And in both cases, the liquidators of the respective companies brought claims against the banks for: (i) dishonest assistance in relation to breaches of fiduciary duty owed to the companies by their directors; and (ii) breach of the so-called Quincecare duty of care by executing the directors’ payment instructions when they were on inquiry that the transfers were attempts to defraud the companies.

In Stanford, the Court of Appeal struck out both the Quincecare duty and dishonest assistance claims. In respect of the claim in dishonest assistance, the Court of Appeal emphasised that dishonesty and blind-eye knowledge allegations against corporations (large or small) must still be evidenced by the dishonesty of one or more natural persons. Blind-eye knowledge cannot be constituted by a decision not to enquire into an untargeted or speculative suspicion rather than a targeted and specific one; and the liquidators could not hide behind the fact that the defendant bank was a large corporation.

In the present claim, the claimant pleaded the alleged dishonesty of a specific individual at the bank to try to satisfy this test. The court found that the inferences pleaded to give rise to the requisite mental element of the claim were sufficient (if proved at trial) to tilt the balance in favour of dishonesty (as opposed to negligence, for example), on the part of that individual.

The trial judge has granted the bank permission to appeal on both claims.

We discuss the decision further below.

Background

In 2013, Denaro (UK) Limited (the Company) opened a bank account with Barclays Bank plc (the Bank). The account was managed on behalf of the Bank by a relationship manager responsible for a portfolio of approximately 300 to 400 small to medium-sized enterprise customers.

In 2023, the Company was placed into winding up by the court and liquidators were appointed. The liquidators alleged that, from 2013 onwards, the Company's directors (the Directors) used the Company to operate a Ponzi scheme. The liquidators issued proceedings against the Directors and the Bank, claiming approximately £37.8 million and alleging that:

The Bank’s relationship manager dishonestly assisted the Directors in their alleged breaches of fiduciary duty; and The Bank breached its Quincecare duty by executing the Directors' payment instructions during the period from May 2013 to August 2023 without making appropriate inquiries.

The Bank applied to strike out both claims, and the liquidators applied for permission to amend their particulars of claim (POC).

Decision

The court first decided whether the POC disclosed reasonable grounds for bringing each claim and then considered whether any pleading deficiencies were cured by the draft Amended Particulars of Claim (APOC).

Issue 1: Dishonest assistance claim

The claimant alleged that the Bank’s relationship manager assisted the Directors in their alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. In considering the elements which must be made out for this claim, the court made the following observations:

Key elements . The requirements of dishonest assistance are a breach of fiduciary duty; assistance in that breach of fiduciary duty; and dishonesty (London Capital & Finance Plc v Thomson [2024] EWHC 2894 (Ch)).

. The requirements of dishonest assistance are a breach of fiduciary duty; assistance in that breach of fiduciary duty; and dishonesty (London Capital & Finance Plc v Thomson [2024] EWHC 2894 (Ch)). Dishonesty . The test for dishonesty involves two stages: (1) the actual state of the individual’s knowledge or belief as to the facts (subjective test); and (2) whether the conduct was dishonest by the standards of ordinary decent people (objective test) (Ivey v Genting Casinos (UK) Ltd (trading as Crockfords Club) [2018] AC 391).

. The test for dishonesty involves two stages: (1) the actual state of the individual’s knowledge or belief as to the facts (subjective test); and (2) whether the conduct was dishonest by the standards of ordinary decent people (objective test) (Ivey v Genting Casinos (UK) Ltd (trading as Crockfords Club) [2018] AC 391). Blind eye knowledge . An individual's knowledge includes “Nelsonian” knowledge that is imputed because they have turned a “blind eye”, ie an individual deliberately abstains from inquiry in order to avoid certain knowledge of what they already suspect: Group Seven Ltd v Nasir [2020] Ch 129 (CA). In order for there to be blind-eye knowledge, the suspicion must be firmly grounded and targeted on specific facts.

. An individual's knowledge includes “Nelsonian” knowledge that is imputed because they have turned a “blind eye”, ie an individual deliberately abstains from inquiry in order to avoid certain knowledge of what they already suspect: Group Seven Ltd v Nasir [2020] Ch 129 (CA). In order for there to be blind-eye knowledge, the suspicion must be firmly grounded and targeted on specific facts. Blind eye dishonesty . Blind eye dishonesty may be established where there is a deliberate (and thereby dishonest) failure to ask questions or make inquiries, notwithstanding that the suspicions held are insufficiently firm to establish blind eye knowledge (see Grupo Torras SA v Al-Sabah [2001] CLC 221 (CA)).

. Blind eye dishonesty may be established where there is a deliberate (and thereby dishonest) failure to ask questions or make inquiries, notwithstanding that the suspicions held are insufficiently firm to establish blind eye knowledge (see Grupo Torras SA v Al-Sabah [2001] CLC 221 (CA)). Corporate dishonesty . Dishonesty and/or blind eye knowledge against corporations must be evidenced by the dishonesty of one or more natural persons.

. Dishonesty and/or blind eye knowledge against corporations must be evidenced by the dishonesty of one or more natural persons. Inference. Dishonesty is usually a matter of inference; it must be the most likely inference from the primary facts but need not be the only possible inference (JSC BM Bank v Kekhman [2015] EWHC 3073 (Comm)). At the interlocutory stage, the court is not concerned with whether the evidence at trial will establish dishonesty, but only whether facts are pleaded which would justify the plea; if so, the case must go forward to trial.

In considering the pleading of corporate dishonesty against the Bank, the court cited the decision of the Court of Appeal in Stanford (upheld by the Supreme Court). In that case, the liquidators of Stanford International Bank Limited (SIB) alleged that the company had operated a Ponzi scheme fraud since its inception and brought claims against HSBC Bank plc (HSBC), with which SIB held various accounts. One of those claims was for dishonest assistance in Mr Stanford's breaches of fiduciary duty. SIB's pleading expressly noted that it was not: "at this point and on the knowledge currently available to SIB, asserted that any one individual employed by HSBC had sufficient actual knowledge to be liable personally, or for HSBC to be liable vicariously, for dishonest assistance".

The Court of Appeal in Stanford struck out the dishonest assistance claim. It did so on the basis that however large the corporation, if dishonesty and blind-eye knowledge are to be alleged against it, they must be evidenced by the dishonesty of one or more natural persons within the bank. The Court of Appeal emphasised that one cannot avoid the first, subjective stage of the test for dishonesty and proceed directly to the second, objective stage. In the view of the Court of Appeal, the allegation that HSBC's management had allowed the bank to be run in such a way that "nobody ever got to the point of realising that SIB was a massive Ponzi scheme" amounted to an allegation of negligence, not dishonesty, and did not satisfy the test for subjective dishonesty from Ivey.

Having considered the relevant legal principles, the court turned to consider the application to strike out the POC. In summary, the claimant alleged in general terms that the Bank’s relationship manager (specifically) had dishonestly made false or misleading representations in Bank records knowing them to be false or misleading, and that he deliberately and dishonestly failed to take certain steps with the dishonest intention of shielding the Bank from scrutiny.

The court concluded that:

The dishonest assistance claim (as pleaded in the POC) did not sufficiently identify the facts said to establish the relationship manager’s knowledge; and failed to set out the alleged true position. However, it found that these defects were curable by a suitable amendment. The primary facts alleged in the POC were capable of supporting an inference of dishonesty (and were not more likely to support an inference of innocence or negligence). In the court’s view, much of the force of the various allegations may lie in their cumulative effect (even if individual allegations may be more consistent with negligence when viewed in isolation). Considering the allegations as a whole, the court took the view that the pleaded facts were capable (if proved) of supporting the inference of dishonesty.

While the court would have struck out the dishonest assistance claim on the basis of the inadequacies identified above, it found that the claimant’s draft APOC were sufficiently coherent, particularised and viable to merit a trial. Accordingly, it granted permission to amend.

Issue 2: Quincecare claim

The court refused the Bank’s application to strike out the Quincecare claim on the basis that it disclosed reasonable grounds for bringing the claim.

Turning to the liquidators’ application for permission to amend, the court’s power to give permission to amend their statement of case after it has been served is found at CPR 17.3(1). The key principles guiding the exercise of this power are set out in Amersi v Leslie [2023] EWHC 1368 (KB), and were summarised by the court as follows:

Whether the amendments contain sufficient detail to enable the other party and the court to understand the case that is being advanced. Whether the proposed pleading is coherent and contains the properly particularised elements of the causes of action relied upon. Whether the amendments have a realistic prospect of success in the sense of one that would survive a summary judgment application.

The Bank argued that the APOC did not adequately particularise what put the Bank on inquiry at any given time. While the court was not uncritical of the way in which the APOC were pleaded, it ultimately disagreed with the Bank. In particular, the court noted that the claimant’s case was that the Bank's knowledge accumulated over time and the relevant question was not whether each individual transfer instruction carried its own distinct red flag, but whether the Bank had reached a point at which it was on inquiry. This pleading was held to be adequate and answerable.