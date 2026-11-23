Key takeaway

In Aitsan Ltd & Ors v Duffy & Anor [2026] EWHC 1993 (Ch), the High Court considered how damages for fraudulent misrepresentation should be calculated where the fraud did not induce the claimant to enter into the transaction, but instead induced a later payment after the deal was already under way.

The Court held that later sale proceeds had to be taken into account, but could not simply be credited in full against the fraud-induced payment. Instead, the proceeds should be apportioned to reflect the fact that their value derived from both payments made before the fraud and the later payment caused by it. The decision confirms that deceit damages should reflect the economic reality of the transaction rather than be calculated mechanically.

What happened in Aitsan v Duffy?

In Aitsan Ltd & Ors v Duffy & Anor [2026] EWHC 1993 (Ch), the Chancellor of the High Court allowed an appeal by a group of investors who had been victims of fraud. The appeal concerned how their losses should be measured.

The case concerned off-plan student accommodation in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Investors agreed to buy long leasehold flats under contracts with staged payments. Typically, 75% of the purchase price was paid before completion. The remaining 25% fell due only once an architect certified that the units were complete and ready for occupation.

The architect, Stuart Duffy, signed completion certificates which were false. The flats were far from complete and were not ready for occupation. Relying on the certificates, the investors paid the final 25% and acquired their leases.

Liability for fraudulent misrepresentation had already been established. The appeal concerned one issue only: how much should the investors recover?

For more on the elements that need to be established in a deceit claim, see our article on deceit claims in share sale disputes.

How are damages for fraudulent misrepresentation normally calculated?

In a typical deceit claim, the fraudulent representation persuades someone to enter into a transaction they would otherwise have avoided.

Here, it did not.

The investors had already signed their contracts and paid most of the purchase price before any false completion certificate existed. The fraud induced only the final completion payment.

That created a more difficult damages question.

Under the principles established in Smith New Court Securities Ltd v Citibank NA [1997] AC 254, damages for deceit are intended to compensate the claimant for loss directly caused by the fraud. A claimant must also generally give credit for benefits received as a result of the transaction.

By the time damages were assessed in Aitsan, many investors had sold their leases, usually for substantially less than the amounts they had originally paid.

The question was therefore not simply whether the sale proceeds should be taken into account, but how much of those proceeds should be treated as a benefit attributable to the fraud-induced payment.

For another recent decision on fraudulent misrepresentation and transactional documents, see Can a warranty also be a representation? What Hoffman v Finalto means for business sales.

What did the Court decide at first instance?

Master Pester accepted that the completion payments were losses directly caused by the fraud.

However, he required the investors to give credit for the full amount they received when they later sold their leases.

The effect was stark.

Where the sale price exceeded the completion payment, the investor recovered nothing at all. Where some loss remained, damages were sharply reduced.

In practice, the entire value realised from the lease was treated as if it had resulted from the final 25% payment alone, even though 75% of the purchase price had already been paid before the fraudulent certificate was issued.

How did the High Court calculate damages on appeal?

The Chancellor agreed that the sale proceeds could not simply be ignored.

But he held that the first-instance approach failed to recognise that the value realised on sale derived from the whole investment, not solely from the fraud-induced completion payment.

The answer was apportionment.

Where the completion payment represented one quarter of the total purchase price, only one quarter of the later sale proceeds should be treated as a benefit attributable to that payment.

That proportion was then credited against the fraud-induced loss.

The Court emphasised that this was not the contractual measure of damages and did not treat the earlier payments as having been caused by the fraud. It was a way of measuring the loss caused by the completion payment while fairly recognising the value later recovered from the asset.

The Chancellor described the result as one that “accords with the justice of the circumstances as a whole”.

How does the apportionment approach work?

A simple example illustrates the difference.

Assume an investor agrees to pay £100,000 for a property:

£75,000 is paid before the fraud;

the final £25,000 is paid in reliance on a fraudulent completion certificate; and

the investor later sells the lease for £40,000.

At first instance, the entire £40,000 sale price would have been credited against the £25,000 fraud-induced payment.

The investor would therefore recover nothing.

Under the approach adopted on appeal, the completion payment represented 25% of the overall purchase price. Only 25% of the £40,000 sale proceeds — £10,000 — would therefore be attributed to that payment.

The investor's damages would be £15,000.

The recovery therefore reflects the part of the transaction that the fraud actually affected.

The judgment itself illustrates the same principle using Aitsan’s figures: a £13,000 completion payment, a £52,000 overall purchase price and £32,000 sale proceeds. One quarter of the sale proceeds — £8,000 — was attributed to the completion payment, producing damages of £5,000.

Why does Aitsan v Duffy matter for deceit claims?

The distinguishing feature of Aitsan was that the fraudulent representation did not induce the claimants to enter into the transaction itself.

It arose part-way through an existing transaction and caused a further payment.

The Chancellor noted that counsel had been unable to identify another reported case dealing with that factual situation.

The decision therefore provides useful guidance on how established deceit principles apply where fraud affects only one stage of a wider transaction.

It also confirms that the assessment of damages is not purely mechanical.

The Court must identify:

what loss was actually caused by the fraudulent representation;

what benefits were later received;

where the value of those benefits came from; and

how those benefits should fairly be attributed to the fraud-induced loss.

That matters because simply deducting all subsequent recoveries from the fraud-induced payment may produce a result that does not reflect the economic reality of the transaction.

Can sale proceeds reduce damages for fraud?

Yes. Aitsan does not establish that later sale proceeds can be disregarded merely because the defendant acted fraudulently.

The Chancellor rejected the investors' attempt to ignore the sale proceeds altogether.

The compensatory principle still applies. Damages for deceit are intended to compensate the claimant for loss suffered, not punish the defendant.

But where an asset has been acquired using both payments made before the fraud and a later payment induced by the fraud, it may be necessary to identify what proportion of the eventual recovery is properly attributable to each.

That is what the apportionment exercise achieved in Aitsan.

Who could be affected by this decision?

Staged payments are common well beyond off-plan property transactions.

The decision may be relevant where later payments depend on:

completion certificates;

milestone approvals;

valuations;

progress reports;

technical sign-offs;

delivery confirmations; or

other representations made after a transaction has already begun.

That includes investors whose final payments are triggered by completion certificates, as well as developers, contractors and funders operating under milestone or stage-payment structures.

Businesses making instalment payments under supply, construction or acquisition agreements may face similar issues.

It may also be particularly important in group litigation, where different claimants may have made different payments, received different recoveries and disposed of assets at different values.

For defendants, the judgment is equally important. A later recovery by the claimant does not necessarily eliminate the fraud-induced loss merely because the recovery exceeds the particular payment caused by the fraud.

What should you do if you think you have been induced to make a payment by fraud?

The first question is what the false statement actually caused you to do.

Did it induce you to enter into the transaction at all, or did it cause you to make a later payment after the transaction was already under way?

Following Aitsan, that distinction can materially affect how damages are calculated.

Keep a complete record of each payment, including the date, amount and contractual trigger.

Preserve the documents behind those triggers as well. Certificates, valuations, progress reports, correspondence and other representations may be critical in establishing what was relied upon and when.

It is also important to document any subsequent recovery.

Money received from selling the asset, insolvency proceedings or settlements with other parties may need to be considered when calculating damages, but Aitsan demonstrates that the legal treatment of those sums can depend on where their underlying value came from.

Businesses should also be careful about how representations are recorded during the transaction itself. Our article on misrepresentation claims arising from disclosure letters considers when statements made within transactional documents can themselves become actionable representations.

Finally, take advice early. Limitation periods continue to apply to fraud claims, and questions of causation and loss can become particularly complicated where multiple payments, assets or claimants are involved.

What does Aitsan v Duffy mean for calculating fraud damages?

Aitsan v Duffy is a reminder that proving fraud is only one part of a deceit claim.

A claimant must still establish what loss the fraud actually caused and account appropriately for benefits subsequently received.

Where the fraudulent statement occurs part-way through a wider transaction, the Court will not necessarily treat every subsequent recovery as attributable solely to the payment caused by the fraud.

Instead, it may be necessary to apportion that value to reflect the economic reality of the transaction.

The Chancellor also made clear that apportionment may not be the only possible method in future cases. The wider principle is that damages should fairly compensate the claimant for the loss caused by the fraud, rather than produce an artificial result through a mechanical application of credits and recoveries.