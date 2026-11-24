The High Court has rejected a jurisdiction challenge brought by the defendant in the case of Shaw and Greenwood-Nimmo -v- Stephani (As Administratrix of the Estate of Eric Stephani), finding that England and Wales is clearly and distinctly the appropriate forum in which the claims should be tried.

The case arises from a serious road traffic collision on the A5 in Shropshire on 26 November 2023. Matthew Greenwood-Nimmo (a dual UK-Australian citizen) was driving a UK-registered hire car, with his partner Tessa Shaw as a front-seat passenger, when their vehicle was struck by a car driven by Eric Stephani, who was travelling in the opposite direction. Both claimants sustained serious injuries, and Mr Stephani was killed in the collision. As a result, proceedings were brought against his mother in her capacity as administratrix of his estate.

With Mr Stephani’s mother resident and domiciled in New York and the claimants resident in Melbourne, Australia, unusually none of the parties to the proceedings are resident or domiciled in England and Wales. Direct Line, the defendant motor insurer, is an English company.

Liability was admitted before proceedings were issued. Following the issue and service of proceedings in England, the defendant challenged jurisdiction, arguing that the courts in Victoria, Australia, were the appropriate forum because the claimants live and work in Melbourne, receive much of their treatment there and will incur a substantial proportion of their future losses in Australia.

However, the claimants maintained that their claims should proceed in England and Wales. They relied upon the fact that the collision and the initial injuries and losses occurred in England; that English law applies; that there is a contentious issue under English law relating to the personal injury discount rate, on which specialist expert evidence is required; and that the practical arrangements for witnesses, experts, and disclosure would permit the claims to be tried fairly and efficiently in this jurisdiction.

England has the most real and substantial connection

Andrew Kinnier KC, sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court, concluded that, viewed overall, England and Wales is the forum with which the claims have the most real and substantial connection.

The court recognised that the relevant connecting factors did not all point in the same direction. The claimants live and work in Australia, where a substantial part of their losses have been and will continue to be incurred. Nevertheless, the accident occurred in England, the claimants sustained their injuries and initial losses in England, and English law applies to the assessment of damages.

The importance of the decision for Stewarts’ clients

Commenting on the outcome, which enables the claims to proceed in the High Court of England and Wales, Chris Deacon, partner in the International Injury department at Stewarts, said: