Finding an appropriate way of resolving a dispute is an important consideration one needs to grapple with early on. Although litigation is traditionally the best-known method of resolving a dispute, it is not the only one. Arbitration proves to be an attractive alternative to litigation, especially when international disputes are concerned. Both methods of resolution have their pros and cons, and they differ significantly in process, cost, speed, formality, confidentiality and enforcement. This article compares the two methods and highlights key differences between them.

What is it?

Litigation

Litigation is a formal legal process conducted in a public court. It is the process by which one party initiates legal proceedings against another. In this process, a judge hears the case and issues a legally binding decision that resolves the dispute.

Litigation is widely regarded as the final avenue for resolving disputes, typically pursued only after all reasonable attempts at settlement have been exhausted. The courts strongly encourage parties to resolve conflicts through negotiation or other forms of alternative dispute resolution before commencing legal proceedings.

Arbitration

Arbitration is a private dispute resolution process where a neutral third party (arbitrator) makes a binding decision. Arbitration takes place out of Court. There are different types of arbitration, such as institutional or ad hoc arbitration. Depending on the type of arbitration, rules and procedures that parties must abide by vary.

When is it available?

Litigation

Litigation is available when a party seeks to resolve a dispute through the formal court system, and there is a recognised legal basis for bringing a claim; for example, one party believes another has breached a legal obligation, such as a contract, duty of care, property right, or statutory duty. The relevant court must have authority to hear the dispute, based on factors such as the location of the parties, the subject matter of the claim, and applicable laws.

Arbitration

Most commonly, arbitration is available when a contract includes an arbitration clause. Nowadays, many commercial contracts firmly embed arbitration clauses dictating that any disputes will be subject to resolution through arbitration only. However, even if there is no arbitration clause in the contract, parties can still choose to arbitrate after a dispute arises by signing an arbitration agreement. If no agreement to arbitrate exists and one party insists on litigation, arbitration cannot be forced.

Process – cost, speed, formality

Litigation

Litigation is typically slower than arbitration, especially when points of law are challenged, and by extension it usually is more costly than arbitration.

Litigation is generally considered more formal than arbitration. It is governed by detailed rules of civil procedure, which regulate how claims are filed, evidence is presented, hearings are conducted, and judgments are delivered. For example, the disclosure process in litigation is typically more comprehensive, which can be advantageous in complex cases, especially in uncovering evidence and building a comprehensive case, but also means higher costs and longer duration.

Parties must comply with civil procedural rules throughout the process, which, in effect, translates to litigation offering less control over procedural rules and timelines.

Arbitration

Arbitration is generally more cost-effective and faster than litigation. Its streamlined process often leads to faster dispute resolution, which has the effect of reducing legal fees and associated expenses.

Arbitration is also less formal than litigation. There is a possibility to expedite the process and also for the parties to agree on timetables rather than having to observe a procedural timetable imposed by the litigation rules. The disclosure process in arbitration is usually less extensive compared to litigation.

Unlike court litigation, where the assigned judge may not have specialised expertise in the technical aspects of the dispute, arbitration allows the parties to appoint arbitrators with relevant knowledge and experience. This subject-matter expertise enables arbitrators to better understand complex issues and make more informed decisions.

Confidentiality

Litigation

With few exceptions, the existence of litigation is publicly available information, and court proceedings are generally open to the public unless a court orders otherwise. Further, documents filed in court can often be accessed by third parties. This is beneficial for transparency but not for confidentiality.

Arbitration

Privacy and confidentiality are firmly embedded in the arbitration process and tend to be the reasons for parties choosing arbitration over litigation, given that sensitive information is protected outright. Unlike litigation, arbitration is held in private and not open to the public or press. Many arbitration institutions build confidentiality into their rules, according to which documents disclosed during proceedings are confidential and arbitral awards are not published, as opposed to judgments.

Appeal and Enforcement

Litigation

Parties involved in litigation generally have the right to appeal a court's decision to a higher court where they believe that an error of law or procedure has affected the outcome.

The process of enforcing a judgment depends on the type of judgment, the jurisdiction, and whether the country in which the judgment was made has a reciprocal enforcement agreement with the country in which the judgment is to be enforced. The legal relationship between the countries is complex and involves bilateral treaties, multilateral conventions, reciprocal enforcement laws, the European framework (with limited applicability post-Brexit) and common law enforcement. Enforcing a judgment against a defendant in an overseas jurisdiction can be a costly and lengthy process.

Arbitration

Arbitral awards are final and binding, with rights of appeal available only in exceptional and narrowly defined circumstances.

Ease of enforcement abroad is a key advantage of arbitration. More than 160 countries are parties to the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, a treaty for the mutual recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. Grounds to refuse recognition and enforcement by a signatory state are limited.

Conclusion

When comparing arbitration and litigation, neither option is an ideal outcome, as both arise from a dispute that has reached the stage of formal resolution. However, having no effective mechanism for resolving disagreements can be far more problematic. The most appropriate method of resolving a business dispute will depend on the nature of the matter and the objectives of the parties involved. While arbitration can be an effective option for certain commercial disputes due to its flexibility and specialist decision-makers, litigation may be more suitable where a structured court process and formal legal determination are required.