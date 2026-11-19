If a franchise relationship sours, one of the allegations most commonly made by a franchisee against a franchisor is that the franchisor misled the franchisee into entering into the franchise agreement in the first place. In such cases, a franchisee may allege that the franchisor made certain statements (usually, but not always, relating to profitably forecasts and financial projections) which amounted to “misrepresentations” that give rise to a claim against the franchisor. (In this context, a “misrepresentation” is an untrue statement of fact (or law) made by one party which induces the other party to enter into a contract.)

However, a recent High Court case has demonstrated that, while misrepresentation may be seen by some franchisees as a relatively straightforward allegation to throw around, proving to the Court’s satisfaction that there is an actual legal claim for misrepresentation requires clear, precise and persuasive evidence.

Gibbons v Gravity Franchise Ltd

In the recent Gibbons case, the franchisee brought a £3.4m claim for misrepresentation against the franchisor, which operated a network of indoor trampoline parks. The franchisee’s claim was based on five alleged pre-contractual representations made by the franchisor which (the franchisee alleged) were false statements which had induced him into signing the franchise agreement. In broad terms, the five alleged misrepresentations related to: (i) profitability forecasts for the franchise model; (ii) development costs for building the trampoline park; (iii) the franchisor’s recommended building contractor; (iv) the franchisor’s agreement to provide financial contributions to the franchisee; and (v) the franchisor’s agreement to act as a guarantor for funding.

In response, the franchisor issued a counterclaim for around £850,000 of unpaid fees, and then applied to have the franchisee’s claim struck out.

At an initial hearing, the High Court not only dismissed the franchisee’s claim for £3.4m in its entirety, but it also granted judgment in favour of the franchisor on its counterclaim for £850,000.

So what went so badly wrong with the franchisee’s claim?

Allegations must be specific

There are many lessons to be learned from the Gibbons judgment, but perhaps the most important message is that an allegation that a misrepresentation has been made must be specific and detailed. It is not sufficient for a franchisee to simply make a broad allegation that the franchisor said something to them – for each alleged misrepresentation the franchisee must confirm who made the relevant statement, when and where it was made, and in what precise terms the statement was made.

Allegations must be clearly pleaded

Another of the High Court’s criticisms of the franchisee in Gibbons was that, in response to the franchisor’s request for further information in respect of the alleged claim, the franchisee had simply provided large volumes of documentation to the franchisor and expected the franchisor to identify the relevant items within it.

The High Court made it clear that this was not acceptable, stating: “The Defendants are entitled to know the case against them and the elements of the Claimant’s claim must be set out in adequate detail to allow the Defendants to understand the claim against them. It is not sufficient for the Claimant to say … ‘here is all the documentation’ and a trial is necessary to determine the Defendants’ failings. Further, the Claimant is not entitled to say that his case will become clear once he has cross-examined the Defendants’ witnesses”.

Don’t try to rely on assurances that were not given

One of the franchisee’s allegations in Gibbons was that the franchisor had misrepresented to him that the development costs for the building of the trampoline park would be no more than £1.5m.

However, it became apparent that although the franchisee had asked for pre-contractual assurances from the franchisor that the development costs would not exceed £1.5m, no such assurances had been provided, and yet the franchisee did not chase up the assurance and chose to proceed anyway. As the Court noted, although the franchisee had warned “that costs of more than £1.5m would bankrupt him and so [he] would need assurances about this figure, he did not receive one”.

Recommendations are statement of opinion, not fact

Although it was alleged that the franchisor in Gibbons had described its recommended building contractor as being trustworthy, competent and professional, the High Court ruled that this did not give rise to any liability on the franchisor’s part for the contractor’s alleged failings.

A claim for misrepresentation can only arise from a statement of fact (or law), and here the High Court remarked that “it is hard to see how such a representation can be anything other than a statement of opinion”, before reiterating the principle that “statements of opinion can only amount to a statement of fact if not honestly held”.

The Court also noted that, in any event, the franchise agreement (a) did not require the franchisee to use the franchisor’s recommended contractor, and (b) stated that the franchisee was responsible for the project management of the development.

Unmet projections are not automatically misrepresentations

It should also go without saying by now that a financial forecast or profitability projection will not automatically amount to a misrepresentation simply because the predicted results were not achieved.

In the Gibbons case, the High Court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to show that the relevant statements were false, and/or that the franchisor knew they were false or was reckless as to their truth.

The agreed contractual terms will be critical

As anyone who is familiar with franchise agreements will know, it is usual for them to include contractual provisions which, for example, set out what the parties have (and have not) relied on, exclude certain pre-contractual communications from the scope of the agreement, and detail other relevant disclaimers.

In the Gibbons case, the franchisee had been legally represented throughout the process of entering into the franchise agreement, and the franchise agreement included (among other relevant terms) acknowledgments that he had taken professional advice and performed all necessary due diligence.

On that basis, the High Court confirmed that “to the extent therefore that there is any arguable claim that the [representations] were negligent (or innocent) misrepresentations [rather than fraudulent misrepresentations], such a claim would be excluded by reason of the contractual terms agreed by the parties”.

No standalone defence to the franchisor’s counterclaim

Unwisely, the franchisee in Gibbons only put in a one-paragraph defence to the franchisor’s counterclaim for unpaid fees, which effectively simply said that the franchisee’s misrepresentation claim was also his defence to the counterclaim.

Accordingly, the High Court concluded that the franchisee had not put forward any valid defence to the counterclaim, and so awarded full judgment for the franchisor on the counterclaim.

Lessons to be learned

While there were no doubt significant weaknesses in the franchisee’s claim from the start, ultimately, the franchisee’s position was irrecoverably undermined by the catalogue of errors made in the way in which the claim was prepared, pleaded and presented. The franchisee represented himself in his misrepresentation claim, and while one can only speculate what may have happened had the franchisee obtained legal representation, it seems almost certain that many of the High Court’s criticisms about the defects in the way the claim was presented would have been avoided.

From the perspective of franchisors, the case reiterates many key principles, including the importance of having clear contractual terms in the franchise agreement which limit or exclude reliance on pre-contractual statements, and the benefits of keeping contemporaneous documentary records which show what assurances were (and were not) given, and the circumstances in which they were conveyed or qualified.