Could your company be held liable for building defects it had nothing to do with? Under the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA) – the most significant statutory intervention into the construction sector’s liability landscape for a generation – the answer could be yes.

Building liability orders (BLOs) give courts the power to “pierce the corporate veil” – essentially removing the separation between a group of companies. BLOs can extend responsibility for building safety defects from directly responsible companies to “associated” companies, but only where “just and equitable” to do so.

The implication is that associated companies with no direct involvement in construction could be liable for building safety defects. This creates significant new risks, as affected companies may lack insurance cover, affecting balance sheets, business continuity and corporate structuring.

But how far can BLOs reach, and in what circumstances will courts grant them?

BSA guidance indicated that BLOs were originally focused on thinly capitalised special purpose vehicles (SPVs) set up by large developers with relatively few assets, limiting liability. However, courts have very broad discretion in how they use them, which recent Technology and Construction Court (TCC) decisions have shed light on.

The landmark Click Group decision granted the first BLO – the paradigm developer-SPV example. The TCC held Click Group liable for its SPV’s liability for various defects, finding it just and equitable because the SPV was thinly capitalised, set up solely for the development, and dependent on inter-group loans.

Wider application

But are BLOs of wider application? The BSA does not identify which parties may apply for BLOs or indicate they are limited to the explanatory notes scenario.

In Crest v Ardmore, the TCC handed down the most significant BLO judgment to date. It confirmed that a BLO could extend to companies associated with an insolvent contractor responsible for building safety defects. The court emphasised that the “just and equitable” test should not be restricted by an exhaustive list. Key factors in favour of a BLO in that case included Ardmore’s insolvency, deliberate restructuring to ringfence liabilities and the legislative purpose of ensuring those ‘responsible’ bear remediation costs. The decision is being appealed.

So, confirmation (for now) that BLOs extend beyond the paradigm developer-SPV example. But is that where it ends?

It seems unlikely. BLOs have featured in other recent cases, including HB v Sto, Willmott Dixon v Prater and BDW v Ardmore. The Sto decision determined that HB’s claim for a BLO against Sto’s German parent had “a real prospect of success” at trial – not a determination the claim will ultimately succeed, but the judgment indicates the argument is credible.

A line of other cases look set to test the BLO’s reach further and this is where boundaries may begin to emerge. For example, in Avant v Lloyds, a BLO is sought against bankers who allegedly owned and ran the predecessor company during the development of the affected properties.

Recent decisions show the courts are committed to the BSA’s objectives, ensuring accountability for building safety defects adopting a “purposive” interpretation. But is extending liability to and spreading responsibility between companies connected with the history of an affected building, however vague, really what parliament intended?

It seems likely that the TCC will continue to adopt an incremental approach to defining the scope of BLOs, exercising caution before applying any hard-and-fast rules.

In the meantime, the cases waiting in the wings look set to trouble parties and courts for some time, compounding uncertainty for an industry already facing many other headwinds.

The message is clear: companies with a connection to an affected building would be wise to review their exposure and prepare accordingly.

Originally published by Construction News.