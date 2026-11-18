Like any investment, equity investments in sport do not always go to plan. Problems may emerge before completion or years later, when shareholders disagree about strategy, funding or exit, or when assumptions underlying the original investment prove incorrect.

Sport adds its own complexities. A club's financial position can change rapidly following promotion or relegation, qualification for a competition or the loss of a key commercial partner. Disagreements between shareholders can also attract significant supporter and media interest. An apparently straightforward corporate dispute may interact with the rules of a league, federation or governing body, while much of the underlying value lies in broadcasting, sponsorship, intellectual property or other commercial rights that may themselves be affected by fan engagement.

What can go wrong, and when?

The stage at which a dispute emerges can make a significant difference to the options available:

Before signing : an investor will ordinarily retain considerable commercial flexibility. If diligence identifies unexpected liabilities or uncertainty surrounding a key asset, it may be possible to renegotiate the price, restructure the transaction, obtain additional contractual protection or decline to invest.

: an investor will ordinarily retain considerable commercial flexibility. If diligence identifies unexpected liabilities or uncertainty surrounding a key asset, it may be possible to renegotiate the price, restructure the transaction, obtain additional contractual protection or decline to invest. Between signing and completion : the parties may already have contractual obligations. Completion may still depend on governing body approval, financing, third-party consent or other conditions. The investment documents should clearly address what happens if those requirements cannot be met or circumstances materially change.

: the parties may already have contractual obligations. Completion may still depend on governing body approval, financing, third-party consent or other conditions. The investment documents should clearly address what happens if those requirements cannot be met or circumstances materially change. After completion: shareholders may disagree about strategy or expenditure, further capital may unexpectedly be required, or an investor might consider that agreed governance rights are not being respected. The underlying business may simply not perform as anticipated. For example, the difficulties faced by LIV Golf illustrate the risks of investing significant capital in a new sporting competition whose long-term commercial sustainability proves uncertain.

shareholders may disagree about strategy or expenditure, further capital may unexpectedly be required, or an investor might consider that agreed governance rights are not being respected. The underlying business may simply not perform as anticipated. For example, the difficulties faced by LIV Golf illustrate the risks of investing significant capital in a new sporting competition whose long-term commercial sustainability proves uncertain. Majority investor versus a minority investor . A minority investor might acquire a stake in a club to help finance a stadium. If costs were to increase, the majority owner might propose to adapt the plan to prioritise player purchases in the short-term. The minority investor could then refuse to contribute further capital on the basis that the new strategy is inconsistent with the agreed business plan.

. A minority investor might acquire a stake in a club to help finance a stadium. If costs were to increase, the majority owner might propose to adapt the plan to prioritise player purchases in the short-term. The minority investor could then refuse to contribute further capital on the basis that the new strategy is inconsistent with the agreed business plan. At exit: shareholders may disagree about valuation, the timing of a sale or whether contractual drag, tag, put or call rights can be exercised.

An investment that does not proceed as expected does not necessarily mean that a party has breached a contract. The circumstances will often be more nuanced, and identifying the problem and the desired outcome is key.

Planning for a dispute before there is one

While investors may accept commercial risk, carefully drafted investment documentation can help protect their legal rights and maximise certainty. Agreements should address governance and information rights, further funding, warranties and indemnities, transfer provisions, exit and potential deadlock.

Those provisions are often scrutinised most closely once the parties disagree about what they mean. A well-drafted agreement should therefore address not only how the investment operates when relations are good, but what happens when they are not.

It should consider:

Which decisions require investor approval?

What information must be provided?

Can shareholders be required to contribute further capital, and what happens if one refuses?

If the parties ultimately need to separate, how will their shares be valued?

Ambiguity in the agreement can lead to a dispute over its interpretation or amplify existing tensions.

Equal consideration should be given to dispute resolution clauses. Sports investments commonly involve several interrelated documents and exist within a wider regulatory system. Parties should consider at the outset what disputes may arise and how to address each type. While investment agreements will typically set out the jurisdiction for disputes arising from the investment, the rules of a particular sport or competition may impose mandatory dispute resolution procedures, requiring certain disputes to be heard by a governing body or specialist tribunal.

This distinction can have significant consequences. Fulham Football Club fell foul of this in 1987, when the High Court refused to hear a claim it had brought against the Premier League because the league's rules provided for arbitration.

The parties should consider where investment disputes should, or must, be resolved, taking into account any applicable rules, the quality of any contemplated tribunal and what the use of multiple forums may mean for consistency of decision-making, confidentiality and expense.

The objective should be to avoid a situation where the first contentious question is how and where the underlying dispute should be resolved.

When warning signs emerge

Once difficulties arise, investors should identify what they want to achieve, whether that is obtaining information, protecting governance rights, resolving funding disagreements, seeking compensation or exiting the investment.

In sport, legal strategy must account for wider commercial and reputational consequences. An investor may have a strong legal complaint but little commercial interest in pursuing a strategy which destabilises a club, threatens commercial relationships or reduces the value of its own investment.

Disputes can also attract attention from supporters, sponsors, athletes, broadcasters, governing bodies and the media, making it important to coordinate legal and communications strategies from an early stage.

Finding a commercial solution

Formal adjudication, which we consider further below, is only one way of resolving an investment dispute.

Direct negotiations

Direct negotiations can provide a cost-effective, private means of resolving investment disputes while preserving commercial relationships and allowing parties to explore solutions that a court or tribunal could not impose. These could include revised governance arrangements, new funding terms, additional investor protections or a consensual buy-out.

Mediation

Mediation allows parties to explore solutions with the assistance of an independent specialist in a private, non-binding setting. It offers a structured means of exploring an amicable separation, repairing a deteriorating relationship or potentially getting an investment back on track, where court proceedings may not offer the same commercial flexibility.

Expert determination

Expert determination allows specific questions, such as share valuation or an accounting calculation, to be resolved through adjudication by an independent expert. Investment documents should clearly identify questions for the expert, the extent to which the parties will be bound by the decision and how the process interacts with any wider litigation or arbitration provision.

When agreement cannot be reached

Where a negotiated solution is not possible, the available claims and remedies depend on the nature of the problem.

The type of investment will also affect the analysis. Equity investors, which are the focus of this briefing, may look primarily to shareholder, governance and exit rights, while lenders or holders of hybrid instruments may be more concerned with payment obligations, covenants, conversion rights, security and enforcement.

What the investor was told was wrong

Where the problem concerns the circumstances in which the investment was made, the investment agreement will often be the starting point.

For example, an investor might acquire a significant interest in a sports business at a valuation materially dependent on an important long-term sponsorship or media rights deal. Shortly after completion, that arrangement may be terminated, with information emerging that suggests the relationship was already under significant threat when the investment took place. Attention would then turn to what the investor was told and, critically, what the documents say.

The key questions to consider would include:

Were relevant warranties given?

What was disclosed against them?

Was the particular risk addressed by an indemnity?

Did the agreement impose contractual limitations or notification requirements?

Depending on what was represented during the transaction, other causes of action may also need to be considered. In particular, the investor may have a claim for misrepresentation arising from inaccurate pre-contractual statements, potentially entitling it to damages or the right to rescind (reverse) the contract.

The same analysis could apply where information concerning historical liabilities, regulatory compliance, threatened proceedings or ownership of valuable intellectual property proves inaccurate.

This highlights the connection between diligence, documentation and disputes. Good diligence should identify known risks, and good documentation should allocate them. If the assumptions underlying the bargain later prove incorrect, how clearly those risks were allocated in the documentation may prove critical.

Problems inside the company

Where the complaint concerns how the company is being operated after the investment, contractual governance rights should again be considered first:

Have decisions reserved for shareholder approval been taken without that approval?

Has the investor received the information to which it is entitled?

Have new shares been issued in accordance with the relevant provisions?

Have agreed funding arrangements been followed?

Where the contract has been broken or proper governance has not been followed, the investor may have grounds to bring a claim for breach of contract. Statutory shareholder remedies may also become important. Section 994 of the Companies Act 2006 permits a shareholder to petition the court where the company's affairs have been, or are being, conducted in a manner that is unfairly prejudicial to the interests of some or all of its members, including the petitioner.

Its potential application will depend heavily on the documentation and the individual circumstances. In sports investments, issues might arise where a minority investor alleges that agreed arrangements for its participation in management have not been respected, or that its interests have been improperly diluted or prejudiced through connected party dealings.

The potential remedies are broad. Under section 996 of the Companies Act 2006, the court has the power to make any order it considers appropriate, including regulating the company's future affairs, requiring or prohibiting particular acts, authorising proceedings to be brought on the company's behalf or providing for the purchase of shares. This flexibility can be particularly important where the investor's objective is to secure an exit or change how the business is managed, rather than simply recover damages.

In 2017, a minority investor in Blackpool Football Club successfully brought an unfair prejudice claim, arguing that, following the club's promotion to the Premier League, substantial payments had been made for the benefit of the majority owners and the investor had been excluded from management. The court found that aspects of this conduct were unfairly prejudicial and ultimately ordered a buy-out of the investor's interest. The case illustrates how sporting success can change an investment’s financial dynamics, bringing disagreements about governance, participation and value distribution to the fore.

A different analysis applies where the alleged wrong is suffered by the company as a result of its directors, rather than the investor personally. Section 260 of the Companies Act potentially allows a shareholder to bring what is known as a 'derivative claim', subject to the court's permission. In these circumstances, the shareholder pursues a cause of action vested in the company, seeking relief on the company's behalf against its directors. This may be relevant where a director's actual or proposed act or omission involves negligence, default, breach of duty or breach of trust. That distinction might matter where directors are alleged to have caused the sporting business to enter transactions benefiting connected interests or to have diverted a commercial opportunity belonging to the company.

Where several investors have been affected by the same conduct, there may also be scope for coordinating their claims and strategy. However, a shared grievance does not necessarily mean that investors have identical legal rights or losses, particularly when the available solutions include settlement, a buy-out or other forms of exit.

When the relationship is beyond repair

In some circumstances, the investor's primary objective may be separation. Contractual exit provisions should be considered, including any put or call rights, compulsory transfer provisions, buy-sell mechanisms and drag or tag arrangements. Termination of the investment agreement or other contracts governing the relationship may also need to be considered, either under a termination clause or, if necessary, under common law principles of repudiation.

The importance of understanding how exit provisions operate was highlighted by the 2019 litigation involving Sheffield United Football Club. The dispute arose following a breakdown in the relationship between the club's two principal owners, and the High Court was required to determine how the exit provisions interacted with contractual share transfer arrangements, alleged breaches of contract and unfair prejudice. The case demonstrates how provisions that may receive comparatively little attention when an investment is made can become critical when the parties ultimately need to separate.

Statutory remedies may also be relevant. Where the relationship has broken down so completely that there is no realistic prospect of it continuing, section 122(1)(g) of the Insolvency Act 1986 allows the court to wind up a company if it considers it just and equitable to do so. This is a limited remedy, usually reserved for cases where the breakdown in relations has caused the company to become 'paralysed', meaning that it is unable to function effectively. Its availability will depend closely on the particular circumstances.

The sporting context makes the question of remedy especially important. Bringing proceedings against a company that operates a club or holds important sporting or commercial rights, or seeking its winding up, may destroy the very value over which shareholders are in dispute. Legal entitlement and commercial objectives must therefore be considered together.

Financial distress may change the nature of the dispute. What begins as a disagreement between shareholders over further funding can develop into a situation where the company's financial position, creditor interests, directors' duties and potential restructuring or insolvency processes need to be considered alongside the shareholders' own rights. In a sporting context, formal insolvency may also have consequences under the applicable sporting rules.

When commercial disagreement gives rise to more serious concerns

What initially appears to be a dispute between shareholders with differing visions for the asset or venture may uncover evidence of potential wrongdoing. An investor might identify unexplained payments, undisclosed related-party transactions, apparently inaccurate financial records or movement of valuable assets or revenues away from the business.

Imagine, for example, if funds invested for the development of a new stadium appeared to have been transferred to connected entities without an obvious commercial explanation. The immediate priority may not be issuing a damages claim. It may instead be establishing what happened, preserving relevant information and assets and considering whether urgent action is justified. That could include applying to the court for urgent interim relief such as a freezing injunction or disclosure order. Allegations of fraud require particular care and should not be made merely because transactions are unexplained or appear commercially unusual. The evidential and legal basis for any allegation should be properly assessed before it is made.

Issues of ownership can also arise, particularly where investments involve family, trust or nominee arrangements, or where the destination or beneficial ownership of investment assets or proceeds is disputed. In the appropriate case, trust, proprietary and tracing principles may therefore form part of the wider dispute strategy.

Choosing between litigation and arbitration

If formal adjudication becomes necessary, the parties must establish where their dispute should be resolved. This may already be determined by an exclusive jurisdiction clause or rules governing the relevant sport.

There is no universally preferred choice. Court litigation provides an established procedural framework and the powers of the court, which can be particularly important where urgent interim relief or third-party issues arise. However, court cases are in the public domain. Alternatively, arbitration offers a more private adjudicative forum and scope for parties to agree the tribunal and procedural framework, which may be attractive in sensitive sporting disputes.

When drafting investment documents, parties should consider what disputes may arise, which forum would be most appropriate for resolving them, how connected contracts and mandatory sporting dispute mechanisms interact, and whether expert determination or other forms of ADR may be required. These decisions are usually easier to make, and to agree, before a dispute arises.

Protecting the value underneath the investment

Finally, it is important not to focus exclusively on the shares. An equity investment in a sports business is ultimately valuable only to the extent that the company retains the significant value which may lie in brands, trademarks, technology, content, data, media rights and commercial licences. An investment dispute can therefore be accompanied by an early assessment of where those assets are held, who owns them, whether they can be terminated or transferred and what contractual or regulatory restrictions apply.

For example, an investor might finance the development of technology or a digital fan platform through a sporting business, only for disagreement later to emerge over whether the resulting technology, content or data belongs to the invested company or another group entity. The dispute may then require IP and ownership issues to be addressed alongside corporate and contractual rights. The immediate priority may be protecting the underlying asset on which the value of the investment depends.

The same principle applies to reputation. A legal victory achieved at disproportionate cost to the sporting brand, its sponsor relationships or the investor's own reputation may ultimately represent a poor commercial outcome.

Seeing disputes as part of investment risk

The possibility of disagreement should be considered as part of the investment itself, not only once relations deteriorate. In sport, that is particularly important because the enforcement of legal rights can affect regulatory status, commercial relationships, public reputation and ultimately the value of the sporting asset.

Good diligence identifies risk; careful documentation allocates it and provides workable governance, funding and exit mechanisms. Thoughtful dispute resolution provisions can provide a clear route forward if disagreement subsequently arises. When problems arise, the starting point should not be litigation but to consider whether contractual governance or exit provisions can resolve the problem or whether negotiation, mediation or expert determination can provide the answer. No structure can guarantee that an investment will perform as intended. It can, however, when coupled with a well-planned dispute resolution strategy, materially improve the options available when investments go wrong.

About this series

This article forms part of our Investment in Sport series, drawing on our experience advising investors, clubs, rights holders and sports organisations on transactions across the sector. The series explores the sports investment lifecycle, from funding structures and due diligence through to investment documentation and dispute management, highlighting the legal, regulatory and commercial issues that can influence value, governance and long-term success.

The series includes: