Whether it comes out of the blue or follows a long period of uncertainty, hearing that your husband or wife wants a divorce can feel overwhelming. You may not know what to do next, or which questions to ask, but you don’t have to work everything out at once.

Whatever your circumstances, it’s normal to be unsure about what to do next.

As a family lawyer, I’m often asked where people should start and what practical steps they can take. While every situation is different, there are some important things to consider early on.

First steps: take time to talk

If you feel safe and able to talk calmly, you might want to explore whether there is any possibility of working through your difficulties together. Counselling may help you have those conversations.

There are organisations that offer support, including Relate.

While not every relationship can be repaired, maintaining respectful communication where possible can often make the process less stressful and help lay the foundations for constructive discussions later.

Your safety comes first

Unfortunately, not every separation takes place in a safe environment.

Abuse is not always physical. It can also be emotional, coercive, controlling or financial.

You don’t have to face it alone. Organisations such as Women’s Aid offer advice and support, while the Freedom Programme can help you understand abusive behaviour and access further support.

A solicitor can also advise you about asking the court for protection, known as an injunction. Depending on your circumstances, this may help prevent harassment or unwanted contact. In serious cases, it may include an order excluding the other person from your home.

Look after your wellbeing

Separation is a major life change and is widely recognised as one of the most stressful experiences a person can go through, alongside events such as bereavement.

If it’s affecting your physical or mental health, speak to your GP. There’s no need to feel embarrassed about asking for help. Looking after your wellbeing is just as important as dealing with the legal practicalities of separation.

Get divorce or separation advice early

There’s a lot to think about when you separate. It’s a good idea to get legal advice early to understand your position and what your legal rights are.

One of the biggest misconceptions I encounter is that people assume they already know what they are entitled to. Quite often, they do not.

I am often told by clients that they assumed they would not be entitled to make a claim against their spouse’s pension, when in fact pensions can form an important part of a financial settlement. A client consulted me after her husband said that they should leave pensions out of their divorce, as they both were drawing down the same from their SIPP pensions. I explained that the money in their pensions was very different (over £1 million against a few hundred thousand) so although they were drawing down from the same pensions, the money and property in them were very different. Also, hers would run out before his.

It’s easy to make assumptions about what you are, or are not, entitled to, which is why expert advice can be so valuable.

In many cases, just an hour with a specialist family solicitor can help you understand your position, avoid common mistakes and put you on the right track.

What should I take when I see a solicitor?

You don’t have to take anything.

Your solicitor will ask about your circumstances, including how long you have been married, your ages and the assets you have. Even if you don’t have precise figures, they can usually give you an overview of your position and explain the next steps. They can then tell you what information and documents will be needed as matters progress.

How much will a divorce or separation cost?

Every situation is different, so the overall cost will depend on the work involved and how easily you and your spouse can reach an agreement.

We offer a fixed-fee initial appointment to talk through the possible next steps and their likely costs, helping you make an informed decision about how to proceed.

How long will it take?

As a general guide, a divorce can take around eight months from start to finish. Sorting out finances can take longer, particularly if reaching an agreement proves difficult.

I often advise clients not to make the divorce final until financial matters have been resolved. The right approach will depend on your individual circumstances, but taking advice before finalising the divorce can be extremely important.

What if I don’t want a divorce?

This can be especially hard if the decision isn’t yours.

Generally, you cannot stop a divorce simply because you do not want the marriage to end. Divorce is no longer based on proving fault, but on the marriage having broken down irretrievably. If one spouse has decided the relationship is over, it’s unlikely the divorce can be prevented.

Can the divorce be delayed if our finances are not sorted?

If your finances are still unresolved, speak to a solicitor before the divorce is made final, particularly if there is a pension or property in your spouse’s name.

For example, finalising a divorce too soon could affect your entitlement to widow’s or widower’s pension benefits if your former spouse dies before financial matters have been concluded.

It may be possible to ask the court to delay the final order. An application using Form B can be made. This is a complex area, so legal advice should be taken as early as possible.

If you’ve recently been told that your spouse wants a divorce, it’s completely normal to feel shocked, upset or uncertain about the future.

In my experience, the people who cope best with separation are those who take things one step at a time, focus on their wellbeing and seek advice early.

Understanding your options can give you clarity, reduce anxiety and help you make informed decisions about the next stage of your life.