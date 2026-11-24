Over the last decade, numerous reviews have examined maternity services across England. Despite taking place in different NHS Trusts, at different times and under different leadership teams, the conclusions are strikingly similar. Namely, failures in governance, accountability and candour.

Although these reviews have exposed serious failings, their piecemeal nature and lack of statutory powers limit their ability to properly and sufficiently investigate what is a national problem.

For the critical and national issue of maternity failings to be thoroughly investigated, a statutory public inquiry must be commissioned.

Lucy Tyler, Senior Paralegal in the Serious Personal Injury team, considers whether the growing number of maternity reviews has reached a point where a national statutory public inquiry is now required.

Drawing on findings from the Thirlwall Inquiry report, the Ockenden Reviews, the Amos Review and the recently published Leeds Maternity Review Terms of Reference, Lucy examines the recurring themes of governance failures, accountability concerns and a lack of candour that continue to emerge across maternity services.

Repeated reviews and repeated findings

Repeated independent reviews have identified failures in leadership, governance, accountability and organisational culture. Time and again, families have described their concerns being ignored, poor care going unaddressed and opportunities to learn from mistakes being missed.

While individual reviews have exposed serious failings, they have largely been conducted on a trust-by-trust basis. They have improved understanding of what went wrong in particular locations, but they have not answered the wider question: why do the same failures continue to emerge across maternity services nationally?

The growing body of evidence suggests these are not isolated incidents. Rather, they are symptoms of a broader systemic problem affecting maternity care across England.

The question is no longer whether serious failings have occurred. The evidence for that already exists.

The question is whether the existing review model is capable of identifying and addressing the root causes of those failings.

We continue to believe the answer is no.

A full statutory public inquiry into maternity care across England is now urgently needed.

Donna Ockenden’s Reviews: Shrewsbury and Telford, Nottingham and Sussex

Donna Ockenden was first appointed to conduct the Independent Maternity Review into maternity services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in 2017 following growing concerns about the care and safety of mothers and babies.

The review uncovered serious and longstanding failures in leadership, governance, and institutional culture. It concluded that maternity services had repeatedly failed to safeguard mothers, babies and families. Perhaps most significantly, the final report warned that opportunities to investigate concerns, learn lessons and implement improvements had been missed over many years.

The findings were not confined to one organisation. The review painted a picture of wider systemic weaknesses across maternity services and highlighted a culture in which concerns were not adequately investigated and learning was not consistently embedded.

In 2022, Ockenden was appointed to lead the Independent Review of Maternity Services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Although examining a different organisation, the Nottingham Review identified many of the same issues seen previously in Shrewsbury and Telford. Concerns around systemic failures in leadership, accountability and organisational culture, together with shortcomings in how concerns were investigated and lessons learned, again came under scrutiny.

The similarities between the reviews are difficult to ignore.

Ockenden is now also leading the review into maternity and neonatal services at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, having been appointed as Chair in April 2026.

The continued commissioning of major reviews raises an important question. How many local or regional reviews must reach similar conclusions before it is understood that the underlying problem extends beyond individual Trusts, and that the reviews cannot sufficiently address what is a national issue.

The Amos Review

The Independent National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation led by Baroness Amos reinforced this concern.

Unlike reviews focused on a single Trust, the Amos Review examined maternity and neonatal services at a national level. Yet the themes identified remained familiar.

The report highlighted failures to listen to women and families, fragmented services, poor organisational culture and weaknesses in accountability structures and regulatory oversight.

Most importantly, it demonstrated that the concerns identified in local reviews are also reflected nationally.

This matters because it strengthens the argument that maternity failings cannot simply be explained by local circumstances or isolated organisational shortcomings. Instead, the evidence increasingly points towards systemic issues requiring a national response.

Further, the report falls short of the powers, independence, and scrutiny available through a statutory inquiry. The Amos Review did not reach the standard of independence which would be expected from a national inquiry, as individuals from NHS England were part of the investigation team.

Reviews continue to be commissioned. They continue to identify clear patterns of similar failures.

This raises the question of how many further investigations are needed before meaningful systemic and nationwide change is delivered.

The newly published Leeds Maternity Review Terms of Reference

In October 2025, the Leeds Maternity Review was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) following:

Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust having one of the highest extended perinatal mortality rates,

Hearing families’ poor experiences,

The “inadequate” rating in the latest Care Quality Commission report.

Commissioned by the DHSC, the Leeds Review is placed more directly within central Government sponsorship than the Nottingham Review; which was commissioned by NHS England. This therefore places the review further from the organisations involved and creates a stronger mechanism for considering regulatory failures and accountability.

Its Terms of Reference, published September 2026, places a greater emphasis on accountability and regulatory oversight than many earlier reviews. In particular, it expressly requires the review to establish what regulators knew and to assess whether their response was adequate and effective. The Leeds Review therefore has broader scope than the Nottingham Review; which addressed governance, safety, and the handing of concerns but did not express the examination of regulatory knowledge and effectiveness in the same detailed way.

One of the most notable distinctions between the Leeds Review and the Nottingham Review, is the express expectation for public officials and authorities to engage in the Leeds Review as though the duty of candour and assistance contemplated by the Public Office (Accountability) Bill applied. Any unresolved non-cooperation with such may be escalated to the DHSC sponsor team. There is no equivalent express formulation in the published Nottingham terms.

This is certainly a positive step towards absolute candour, accountability and transparency. However, ultimately, an expectation of cooperation, is not the same as a statutory power to compel evidence under the Inquiries Act 2005. Therefore, we maintain that a full statutory public inquiry into maternity care across England is urgently needed.

The question is no longer whether maternity failings are isolated incidents.

Independent reviews conducted across different NHS Trusts over a period of years continue to identify remarkably similar concerns. The repetition of these findings raises the fundamental question of why the themes continue to emerge, despite successive reviews.

The Thirlwall Inquiry Report: a watershed moment for maternity care and candour

The Thirlwall Inquiry Report, published 15 September 2026, has brought the importance of absolute candour, transparency and accountability from all public institutions into even sharper focus.

Commissioned following the trial and subsequent convictions of former neonatal nurse, Lucy Letby, the Inquiry examined the events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2018 and the institutional response to concerns raised by clinicians.

Lady Justice Thirlwall, Chair of the Thirlwall Inquiry, found that there had been a “complete failure to protect babies on the neonatal unit”, and identified this stemmed from serious failings in management, governance and safeguarding.

The Thirlwall Inquiry report found that hospital bosses had repeatedly failed to act with candour.

The Inquiry found that information was withheld from families, concerns raised by clinicians were not acted upon appropriately and institutional reputation was, at times, prioritised above transparency and patient safety.

The lack of candour was compounded by the toxic institutional culture which, as identified by the report, allowed legitimate concerns of deliberate harm raised by senior consultants to go unaddressed. Not only were these disregarded but they were actively silenced by Trust executives and in doing so, institutional reputation was prioritised over public safety.

While the circumstances examined by Thirlwall are distinct from those considered in maternity reviews, the themes are familiar.

Recommendations and the duty of candour

As outlined within the report, clinical staff who are registered healthcare professionals have a professional duty of candour which is overseen by their respective professional regulators. Critically however, non-clinically qualified managers do not possess this professional duty of candour.

This creates a significant gap in accountability. Non-clinically qualified managers hold positions of considerable influence, control resources, and make decisions which directly impact upon the functioning of the hospital and patient care. Therefore, not subjecting those individuals to a duty of candour risks transparency and openness being subordinated to competing priorities, such as interests in protecting institutional reputation.

Therefore, Lady Justice Thirlwall has recommended that an individual duty of candour is imposed upon managers and has called for stronger regulation and accountability arrangements for them. This recommendation stems from the finding of “dysfunctional management and governance” and is a crucial addition to the existing framework for candour. It will assist in ensuring that those responsible for leadership, governance and strategic decision-making act with openness, transparency and accountability.

While the circumstances examined by Thirlwall are distinct from those considered in maternity reviews, the themes are familiar. Namely, an ongoing and expansive failure across the healthcare system to admit mistakes, accept responsibility and act upon lessons learned. Thereby creating a culture in which poor practice and institutional failings remain unchecked.

For further information on the Thirlwall Inquiry report please see our recent blog written by Lucy Tyler, Senior Paralegal in our Serious Injury and Inquiry team.

A recurring failure: candour and accountability

A recurring theme across these investigations is the absence of candour. Families continue to encounter barriers in obtaining a full and frank account of events.

The findings of the above-mentioned reviews are extremely serious, and they demonstrate the significant scale of failings across maternity services. It is crucial that we understand the full extent of the problem, and to do so, public bodies must act with candour.

Ockenden’s Nottingham Review highlights the limitations of a non-statutory review. When presenting the findings of the review in June 2026, Donna Ockenden acknowledged that there were “gaps” in the evidence as some senior managers had declined to take part.

The Ockenden report states that 66 former and current senior colleagues were approached by Anthony May, the chief executive of the Trust, to take part in the Inquiry. Of those, 37 came forward and 35 were interviewed.

Unlike a statutory public inquiry, the Nottingham Ockenden Review had no legal power to compel witnesses to provide evidence or require them to answer questions under oath; participation was voluntary. Under the Inquiries Act 2005, a statutory public inquiry would have the powers to compel witness evidence, require disclosure of relevant documents, hold public hearings and make thorough findings and recommendations.

This demonstrates the benefits of a statutory public inquiry and highlights a failure of NUH senior staff to act with candour; as it does not ensure victims, survivors and bereaved families are provided with a full and frank account of events from public institutions.

We need to understand the root cause of widespread maternity failings. This can only be done with a full statutory public inquiry into maternity care across England. This must be judge-led, national and independent. It is crucial that witnesses can be legally compelled to give evidence, and to give evidence under oath.

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill, also known as the Hillsborough Law, is a new Bill which at the time of writing, is in the House of Lords and its committee stage concluded on 21 October 2026. It will next enter the report stage. Importantly, it introduces essential reforms to public sector accountability.

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill will set a statutory duty for public institutions to perform their functions with candour, transparency, and frankness. It will create a legal duty of candour with criminal sanctions for non-compliance. For victims, survivors, and bereaved families, this will assist in ensuring important information is disclosed earlier, and that defensive behaviour will not hinder investigations as public institutions must prioritise public interest over the organisation’s reputation.

At the Public Office (Accountability) Bill – Second Reading, in the House of Lords on 01 September 2026 Lord Lemos referred to the lack of candour which is prevalent time and time again:

“We have seen time and again why the Bill is so vital. The Post Office Horizon scandal, infected blood, Grenfell and, most recently, the shocking Nottingham maternity scandal all involved a lack of candour and efforts to conceal the truth. In some cases, attempts were even made to create false narratives against the victims. As well as these well-known examples, we must also bear in mind the many individual cases where the state has not just failed in its duty but actively worked against the people it has wronged. That is disgraceful.”

Lord Lemos has made it clear that candour is not simply a response to historic failures. It remains essential whenever public bodies fail to act openly, learn from mistakes, and put those wronged first.

Victims deserve full, frank and timely answers. Giving the duty of candour a statutory footing represents a significant step in ensuring victims and families receive the care and truth they deserve.

The Nottingham Inquiry – an example of the importance of candour

Our experience representing two of the surviving victims in the Nottingham Inquiry reinforced a lesson that applies equally to maternity care reviews: accountability depends on candour. Families and survivors should not have to fight for information that public bodies ought to provide openly and promptly.

Candour is essential to ensure accountability and is crucial to ensure transparency in the context of a Public Inquiry.

The Nottingham Inquiry is a statutory public inquiry, but despite its statutory powers to compel evidence, concerns arose as a result of delayed and incomplete disclosure and as such a lack of candour by public authorities. This does not diminish the value and legal powers of a statutory public inquiry but demonstrates why an enforceable duty of candour (embodied in the Public Office (Accountability) Bill) must run alongside it.

At Rothera Bray, our core and consistent demand throughout the Nottingham Inquiry has been a profound call for absolute candour, transparency, and accountability from the public institutions whose systemic failings contributed to the tragedy of the Nottingham Attacks on 13 June 2023. We have raised concerns about substantial late disclosure by public bodies, data breaches, and delayed communication.

When disclosure is incomplete or provided only after pressure from surviving victims and bereaved families, the confidence in public bodies is damaged.

Survivors of the Nottingham Attacks, Wayne Birkett and Sharon Miller, together with their partners Tracey Hodgson and Martin Reed, identified the recurring theme of a lack of candour throughout the Nottingham Inquiry. This goes beyond legal compliance. Victims have a right to be told the truth promptly and clearly.

Wayne and Sharon’s campaign for accountability, candour and much needed change and improvements in these public services and from these state agencies in Nottingham will continue. For further information please see our press release, written by Partner and Head of Serious Personal Injury, Greg Almond.

As aptly put by Cindy Butts, the Independent Public Advocate, “The burden of seeking truth and justice must rest with the system never on the shoulders of victims and families, who have already experienced unimaginable pain”.

Therefore, we have recommended the introduction of an independent advocate as a “Victims Case Manager” and/or “Victim Care Hub” that supports victims of crime, at the hands of an individual suffering with mental health, separately to the police and CPS. We suggest the role is entitled “Birkett-Miller Representative”. This role would assist victims in navigating the complex process post injury and would signpost appropriate access to the correct financial and legal support for victims at the outset.

Why a statutory public inquiry into maternity care is needed

The case for a national statutory public inquiry into maternity care is becoming increasingly compelling.

Over many years, investigations across England have identified the same concerns:

poor organisational culture

inadequate governance

failures of leadership

insufficient accountability

weaknesses in regulatory oversight

failures to learn from mistakes

a lack of candour and transparency

The repeated themes emerging from Thirlwall, Ockenden, Amos and other reviews demonstrate that piecemeal investigations are not enough. Families deserve answers, accountability, and a process capable of delivering lasting national change.

The issue is no longer whether serious failings have occurred. Numerous reviews have already answered that question.

The issue is understanding why those failings continue to arise.

A statutory public inquiry would be uniquely placed to examine that question.

The public inquiry should be judge-led, national and independent. It must have the power to compel witness evidence, require disclosure of relevant documents, and thoroughly examine the root causes of the repeated maternity failings across the NHS.

This is a national issue with far-reaching consequences, and urgent Government action and intervention is needed.

See our open letter to Andy Burnham: we need a national public inquiry into maternity care, written by Partner and Head of Serious Personal Injury, Greg Almond.

How Rothera Bray can help

The issues highlighted by maternity reviews reflect the experiences of many of the families we support.

Our specialist team assists individuals and families affected by maternity failings, including birth injuries, stillbirths, neonatal deaths and failures in maternal care.

We understand the devastating impact that these events can have and recognise that families often seek more than compensation alone. They want answers, accountability and reassurance that lessons will be learned.

We support families throughout investigations, inquests, inquiries and clinical negligence claims, helping them navigate what can be an incredibly difficult and emotional process.

We are also proud to support organisations such as Forever Stars, which provides vital support to families affected by baby loss across the East Midlands.

Conclusion

If you or a loved one have been affected by maternity failings and would like advice about your legal options, our specialist Serious Personal Injury team is here to help.

Whether you are seeking answers following the death of a baby, concerns about the care you received during pregnancy or childbirth, or support in pursuing a maternity negligence claim, we can guide you through the process with sensitivity and expertise.