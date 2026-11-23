The future of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare presents significant opportunities to improve patient outcomes, accelerate innovation and transform healthcare delivery. Realising that potential will require regulation capable of keeping pace with rapidly evolving technologies.

The UK has now taken an important step in that direction. On 6 October 2026, the Government confirmed it will take forward all 44 recommendations from the National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare, signalling a move towards a more agile, proportionate and lifecycle-based approach. At the same time, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) opened applications for Phase 3 of AI Airlock, its regulatory sandbox for AI-enabled medical devices, with testing themes directly informed by the Commission's recommendations.

For businesses operating across life sciences, biopharma, medtech/biotech and healthcare, these developments provide important insight into how UK healthcare AI regulation may evolve. We explore the key regulatory themes, the role of AI Airlock Phase 3 and some of the practical and legal considerations for organisations preparing for change.

What direction is UK healthcare AI regulation now taking?

While the detail of the framework for AI regulation is now being developed, the National Commission's recommendations and the Government's response set a clear direction for the UK's approach.

There is recognition that healthcare AI presents challenges that do not always fit established regulatory models. Unlike many conventional medical devices, AI-enabled products may be updated frequently, evolve over time and perform differently depending on the data, workflows, people and environments around them. A system that relies too heavily on a one-off pre-market assessment may therefore provide insufficient assurance once a product enters real-world use.

Research and engagement through the earlier Call for Evidence, which informed the National Commission's recommendations, reinforced the need for an approach that is safe, fast and trusted: protecting patients and managing risk; enabling responsible innovation and timely access to beneficial technologies; and giving confidence to patients, healthcare professionals, providers, developers and regulators.

Underpinned by a patient-centred approach, the recommendations that will shape the UK's healthcare AI regulation centre around three closely connected themes:

Proportionate regulation across the product lifecycle

The Commission recommends a more tailored, flexible and proportionate approach to the regulation of AI in healthcare. Given the pace of change and innovation in the medical devices field, the regulation and evidence generation for these devices will become more continuous across the product lifecycle. There is also an increased emphasis on effective post-market assurance as part of the new framework. In response, the Government has committed to modernising the regulatory framework for software and AI-enabled medical devices through legislative reform and clear guidance, and to a shift towards stronger post-market assurance, with the MHRA leading delivery.

The focus is on regulatory controls that reflect both the risks and the potential benefits of a particular AI-enabled product. This includes clearer routes for qualifying and classifying AI devices, flexible mechanisms for managing product updates (responding to the ongoing development of products, including through Predetermined Change Control Plans), and clear and timely paths to market. The MHRA will also explore novel staged authorisation pathways that allow real-world evidence to be generated while appropriate safeguards remain in place.

This approach is intended to support innovation and the increasingly adaptive and iterative nature of AI-enabled products, while maintaining patient safety and public trust. It also recognises health equity as an important element of safety and performance, meaning that the benefits and risks of healthcare AI should be considered across different populations and care settings. Greater use of regulatory sandboxes, clearer paths for early regulatory engagement and closer international alignment could provide more certainty for manufacturers and developers as they bring products to market and improve them over time.

System-wide responsibility and safe management

A key theme of the recommendations is the need for a system-wide approach to assuring safety and accountability in the use of AI-enabled health technologies.

The Commission makes clear that product regulation alone cannot ensure the safe and effective use of AI in healthcare. Responsibility will need to be shared across manufacturers, healthcare providers, healthcare professionals, regulators and policymakers, with clear expectations applying throughout the lifecycle of an AI-enabled product.

Its recommendations go beyond market authorisation, with a view to creating a framework that supports clear responsibilities, organisational readiness, workforce capability and effective governance. Among some of the key themes are: best practices for procurement, deployment and risk controls; an AI readiness toolkit for healthcare organisations; stronger governance for implementation and monitoring; and clarity over responsibilities for products as they evolve. In response, the Government will establish a working group, with representation across the sector to ensure responsibilities are clear across manufacturers, healthcare providers, professionals and regulators within their existing statutory remits. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will also work with the Patient Safety Commissioner to ensure patients have access to redress.

This shared-responsibility model reflects the complexity of the healthcare ecosystem and a focus on collaboration between stakeholders to support safe clinical use. In readiness, businesses should prepare for greater review and monitoring – not only of how a product has been designed, but also of how it is introduced, managed and used within particular healthcare settings.

Trust, transparency and predictable regulatory pathways

A key theme from the MHRA's 'Call for Evidence' into regulation in this area was the need for clearer information about how AI systems work, their limitations, and how decisions or recommendations are generated. It highlights that public confidence is essential to fully realising the benefits of AI.

As a result, the recommendations call for improved transparency of how AI is used in care pathways, stronger communication when safety concerns arise and more inclusive patient and public involvement in policymaking. The Government has also committed to keeping patients informed about when AI is used in their care, and to a public-facing tool allowing people to search for information on adverse incidents relating to medical devices.

To support public confidence where AI-enabled products fall short of expected standards, the Government has also accepted the Commission's recommendation that the MHRA should explore additional enforcement powers. Predictability is also important for innovators. The future framework will seek to provide clearer educational resources to help navigate the regulatory journey and the ability to engage with regulators early on; helping businesses understand the evidence and assurance likely to be expected of them.

Together, these measures aim to give patients and healthcare professionals confidence in AI-enabled care while providing developers and manufacturers with greater clarity as they develop, deploy and improve their products.

What are the next steps for the UK's healthcare AI framework?

While the Government has accepted all 44 recommendations, implementation will be phased as the detail of the new framework is developed, with the Government's response setting out ten priority areas for initial delivery.

Some of the first steps are already underway and the MHRA has committed to publishing draft guidance on managing changes to AI-enabled medical devices by December 2026. By Spring 2027, it will also consult on how to qualify and classify AI-enabled devices, the first recommendation of the National Commission, before using secondary legislation to update the relevant definitions and classification rules. A fuller implementation roadmap, setting out timelines and responsibilities across all of the Commission's recommendations, is expected to be published by Spring 2027, with delivery overseen by a new cross-system Programme Board which will meet quarterly.

The recommendations also sit within a broader programme of regulatory modernisation. In its recently published MHRA Strategy 2030, the regulator highlighted the growing impact of AI and other emerging technologies on healthcare and set out its ambition to modernise regulatory approaches, strengthen the use of innovative evidence and safety monitoring, and support timely patient access to innovation. Building on this strategy, it also now plans to develop an adaptive framework for AI as a medical device and establish a Centre for AI and Digital Health. In addition, it intends to improve device data and traceability and expand reliance and recognition routes with trusted international regulators.

Together, these developments reinforce the UK's commitment to evolving its regulatory framework to meet the opportunities and challenges presented by AI-enabled healthcare technologies.

In the meantime, some of the principles behind the proposed framework are already being explored in practice through the next phase of the MHRA's AI Airlock.

From recommendations to practice: the role of the AI Airlock Phase 3

Alongside its response to the Commission's recommendations, the Government recently opened applications for the third phase of the AI Airlock, the MHRA's regulatory sandbox for AI-enabled medical devices. Phase 3 is being run on a rolling basis until April 2026, with applications reviewed in waves and individual testing programmes generally lasting 6–12 months.

The testing themes for Phase 3 have been directly informed by the National Commission's recommendations and provide an early indication of how some of those recommendations could work in practice. Bringing together innovators, regulators and healthcare partners, the Airlock explores regulatory challenges using real products and technologies.

The initial focus is on post-market surveillance and lifecycle oversight, reflecting the proposed shift away from over-reliance on one-off assessments. Testing will consider how monitoring can account for factors affecting safety and performance in different deployment settings, including infrastructure, workflows, data availability and quality, user interaction and varying levels of clinical oversight. It will also examine how information on performance, safety, updates and rollbacks is communicated across the healthcare system.

The evidence and insights generated through Phase 3 will directly inform future MHRA guidance and policy. For businesses, its outcomes should therefore provide valuable insight into how approaches to lifecycle monitoring and post-market assurance could develop as the regulatory framework evolves.

What should businesses be doing now? Key practical considerations

The Commission's recommendations and the initial focus of AI Airlock Phase 3 offer important indicators of the expectations that could shape the future use of AI in healthcare. For organisations across the sector, this presents an opportunity to assess readiness in a number of key areas:

Review governance across the product lifecycle

Consider whether existing governance, monitoring and change-management processes are sufficient to support products as they evolve over time. Organisations should also ensure appropriate accountability, risk management, transparency and human oversight are embedded throughout the product lifecycle and wider AI supply chain.

Prepare for greater focus on real-world performance

Some of the key areas to assess include: how product performance is monitored at each stage, across different deployment settings, users and patient populations; what data is collected; how data governance and privacy is managed; and whether appropriate evidence and oversight mechanisms are in place. Businesses should also consider how they will generate and maintain evidence of safety and effectiveness throughout a product's lifecycle, rather than relying solely on initial validation.

Clarify responsibilities and accountability

Review governance structures and contractual arrangements across supply chains to ensure responsibilities for deployment, monitoring, updates and risk management are clearly understood. Particular attention should be given to how responsibilities are shared between developers, suppliers, healthcare providers and end users as products evolve over time.

Strengthen transparency and regulatory readiness

Trust, transparency and predictability are recurring themes throughout the Commission's recommendations. Organisations should ensure they can clearly communicate how AI-enabled technologies are intended to be used, their limitations and the measures in place to support safety and effectiveness, while continuing to monitor regulatory developments.

Preparing for a more mature AI regulatory landscape

The Government's response to the Commission's recommendations provides greater clarity on how UK healthcare AI regulation is likely to evolve, with a more proportionate, lifecycle-based approach focused on real-world evidence, post-market assurance and shared responsibility across the healthcare ecosystem.

Commenting on the Government's response, Robert Breedon said:

Businesses should use this period to assess their readiness. Strengthening governance, evidence generation, monitoring and transparency will help organisations prepare for future requirements while supporting the safe adoption and continued development of AI-enabled technologies.

To discuss what these developments could mean for your organisation, contact a member of our Life Sciences & Healthcare team. You can also sign up to receive our latest sector-focused insights and thought leadership to stay up to date on developments in this area and other topical issues.

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