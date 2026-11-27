When a loved one dies unexpectedly following medical treatment, families can be left with difficult questions about what happened and whether anything could have been done differently.

An inquest provides an opportunity to establish who died and how, when and where they came by their death. Where there are concerns about medical care, having experienced legal representation is important.

Legal representation at an inquest

Healthcare providers and other organisations involved in an inquest may have their own legal teams advising them throughout the process. Families should have the same opportunity to obtain legal advice and representation.

Our involvement can help provide parity of arms, ensuring that your concerns are properly identified, investigated and put forward. We can review the evidence, identify areas requiring further investigation and ensure appropriate questions are asked of healthcare professionals and other witnesses. Following the inquest, we can review the coroner’s findings and advise on the next steps.

An inquest can help establish a clearer understanding of the events leading to the death and may identify:

failures in diagnosis or treatment

delays in care

communication failures between healthcare providers

inadequate escalation of concerns

errors in clinical decision-making

systemic or organisational failings affecting patient safety.

In some cases, evidence disclosed during the inquest may lead to admissions by healthcare providers or reveal shortcomings that support a subsequent medical negligence claim.

How an inquest can assist a medical negligence claim

A coroner does not determine civil liability or decide whether a healthcare provider was negligent. However, the evidence examined and conclusions reached at an inquest can help us assess the merits of a potential claim and identify what further expert evidence, if any, is required.

We strive to help families obtain answers, ensure their concerns are properly heard and, where appropriate, use the evidence uncovered during the inquest to pursue accountability and a potential medical negligence claim.

Protecting your position

It is important to remember that strict time limits apply to medical negligence and Human Rights Act claims, and these will usually continue to run while an inquest is taking place.

Families should therefore seek legal advice as early as possible to ensure that any potential claim is properly investigated and protected.