ARTICLE SUMMARY

Femtech extends beyond reproductive health into areas such as cardiovascular, autoimmune and neurological conditions.

Understanding differences in female biology could unlock new diagnostics and treatments.

These advances create new IP opportunities, from biomarkers and therapeutics to medical devices and AI diagnostics.

Investors are increasingly recognising the wider potential of women's health innovation.

Mention femtech, and most people think of fertility apps, pregnancy monitoring, contraception or menopause treatments.

But what about cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions or neurological disorders?

Women experience some of the world's most common diseases differently from men. Yet those differences have not always been adequately reflected in how diseases are researched, diagnosed or treated.

This presents an opportunity that extends far beyond reproductive medicine. A better understanding of female biology could reveal new disease mechanisms, biomarkers and therapeutic targets - and, with them, new opportunities for healthcare innovation and intellectual property protection.

Female biology as a source of innovation

Historically, medical research has not always adequately accounted for differences between male and female biology. As researchers revisit established assumptions, previously overlooked patterns are beginning to emerge.

These differences are not necessarily limited to how frequently a disease occurs in women or how its symptoms present. They may extend to underlying disease mechanisms, risk factors, progression and responses to treatment.

Recognising these differences could change how we approach some familiar medical problems.

For example, identifying a previously overlooked biomarker associated with disease progression in women might support the development of a new diagnostic test. Understanding why a particular patient population responds differently to treatment could reveal opportunities for more targeted therapies. Meanwhile, technologies developed around female physiology could improve the accuracy of disease monitoring and risk prediction.

Importantly, these innovations need not simply be adaptations of products originally developed for men.

In some cases, recognising clinically meaningful differences between men and women may reveal entirely new technical problems - and opportunities to develop genuinely new solutions.

A new opportunity for intellectual property

From an intellectual property perspective, this raises an interesting question: when does a better understanding of female biology become a patentable invention?

Identifying a previously overlooked biological difference is not necessarily enough, on its own, to secure patent protection. The opportunity lies in how that knowledge is put to practical use.

A newly identified biomarker might provide the foundation for a diagnostic assay or patient-stratification technology. Understanding differences in treatment response could support a new therapeutic application of an existing medicine or a treatment regimen tailored to a particular patient population.

Other opportunities may arise in medical devices, wearable technologies and AI-based diagnostic tools developed to address clinical problems that existing technologies do not adequately solve.

For innovators, the key is recognising where a new biological insight provides the foundation for a genuine technical innovation - and understanding how best to protect it.

Investors are looking beyond reproductive health

The investment landscape is also beginning to reflect this broader understanding of women's health.

Women's health-focused investors, including Calm/Storm Ventures and FemHealth Ventures, have highlighted opportunities extending beyond traditional reproductive medicine into areas such as chronic disease, diagnostics and precision healthcare.

FemHealth Ventures, for example, uses an "only in women", "mostly in women" and "differently in women" framework to illustrate the breadth of opportunities within the sector.

Meanwhile, businesses such as Maven Clinic and Flo Health have demonstrated the commercial potential of established women's health markets. Companies including UK-based Hertility are also illustrating how advanced diagnostics and data-driven approaches can be applied to women's healthcare.

The next wave of innovation may build on that commercial momentum while addressing a much wider range of clinical needs.

For investors and innovators alike, this is an important distinction. Women's health is not a single therapeutic category. It is a field of opportunity spanning many of the largest disease areas in modern medicine.

The next phase of femtech

The future of femtech won't just be defined by fertility and pregnancy.

As healthcare becomes increasingly personalised and data-driven, researchers are beginning to recognise how much clinically valuable information may have been overlooked by failing to account for differences in female biology.

Some of the most interesting opportunities may arise not from discovering entirely new diseases, but from questioning how well we understand existing ones.

What if a diagnostic test performs differently in women? What if a treatment is particularly effective in a previously overlooked patient population? What if a physiological difference reveals a new therapeutic target?

Questions like these could shape the next generation of women's health technologies.

For innovators, the challenge is to turn those insights into practical solutions - and identify the intellectual property that will help bring them to market.

Protecting innovation in women’s health

Whether you are developing diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices or digital health technologies, identifying and protecting valuable intellectual property can be an important part of your commercial strategy.