The Court of Protection has recently provided important clarity on the requirements for certificate providers for Lasting Powers of Attorney. This will impact the operation of many existing LPAs, and has far-reaching implications for those preparing or looking to prepare their own.

The judgment concerned three individuals whose LPAs had been prepared with the involvement of Robert Cornford, a self-employed will writer and estate planner. Mr Cornford had previously been convicted of fraudulent trading, and had acted as a director of a company while disqualified from doing so.

The Office of the Public Guardian applied to the court to determine whether the LPAs were validly executed, raising the following concerns:

Whether Mr Cornford was a competent person to act as a certificate provider;

Whether he had satisfied himself as to the matters he was required to satisfy himself of

Whether the execution of the documents was therefore legally valid.

The court determined that each of the three concerns raised was valid, and decided in the OPG’s favour. Firstly, in accordance with the requirements under Regulation 8 of the Lasting Powers of Attorney, Enduring Powers of Attorney and Public Guardian Regulations 2007, the court found that Mr Cornford could not have considered himself to be, and was not, a competent person, owing to his conviction for fraud. Secondly, the court found that Mr Cornford had not satisfied himself in each case that the donor understood the purpose and scope of the LPA, that there was no fraud or undue pressure being exerted on them, and that there was nothing preventing the effectiveness of the LPA.

Finally, the court found that the process of executing the LPAs had not complied with the legal requirements. It was found that Mr Cornford had added ‘do not date’ stickers to the LPAs when they were signed by the parties involved and added in the dates after.

As a result, the registration of the LPAs were cancelled. The court confirmed that deputyship orders would therefore be needed in respect of the donors who had lost capacity. Those who retained capacity were able to create new LPAs as they wished.

What this means for you

An LPA is a significant and long-lasting document, which can be critical to you or your family for future planning, and ensuring that financial and personal welfare are looked after by trusted individuals, but they are also often misunderstood or underestimated.

Mr Cornford’s clients were, in some cases, acquaintances of his, who he reassured about his ability to undertake this complex work at a relatively low cost. However, as has been brought to light by this case, a defective LPA could lead to expensive, lengthy proceedings, leave you without representation, and take years to put right.

When it comes to mental capacity and powers of Attorney, it is important to be able to trust that the people you instruct are doing things right the first time and the whole time. The case of AR, HR and MH shows the importance of ensuring that the professionals you instruct are recognised and trusted.