Allegations concerning the care arrangements of explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, famed for conquering the Poles, have brought into focus important questions concerning Lasting Powers of Attorney and their potential for misuse in ways which may encroach upon a donor’s autonomy and liberty. Fiennes's wife, who was granted a Lasting Power of Attorney in 2024, has faced criticism in light of allegations that Fiennes has been admitted to a series of care homes under assumed names and has been denied visitors. It has recently emerged that Fiennes' wife has allowed selected friends and family to visit him after reports that he had not been seen in two years.

As a result of the imposition of these restrictions, it has been reported that the Care Inspectorate Wales found that the 82-year-old, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, had been unlawfully deprived of his liberty.

The reports concerning Sir Ranulph Fiennes risk presenting an unduly damning picture of LPAs, focusing principally on the scope they may afford for abuse. Whilst such concerns should not be understated, they should not detract from the important role that LPAs continue to play in effective estate and incapacity planning. The case may expose potential vulnerabilities within the system, but it also serves as a reminder that the existence of a properly considered LPA remains important.

What kinds of LPAs exist and why having one matters

An LPA provides for an individual, known as a 'donor', to confer authority to an 'attorney' to make decisions on their behalf. There are two types of LPA, a Property and Financial Affairs LPA and Health and Welfare LPA. To grant either form of LPA the donor must have capacity at the time they are granted. It is sensible to consider making both types of LPA at the same time.

It may be advisable for spouses not to appoint each other as their sole attorneys, since if one spouse were to die or become unable to act, the survivor could be left without an attorney able to manage their affairs. For this reason, it is worth considering appointing joint attorneys (although legal advice should be taken on how best to structure such an appointment), or replacement attorneys.

Whilst Enduring Power of Attorneys (EPAs) made before 10 October 2007 remain valid, these cannot be amended and it is no longer possible to create a new EPA, as these have been replaced by the LPAs.

Under the Property and Financial Affairs LPA the donor may elect for the LPA to be effective before the donor loses capacity. Allowing an attorney to act whilst the donor still has capacity can be useful, for example where the donor remains capable of making their own decisions but needs practical assistance managing their affairs. This is different to a Health and Welfare LPA where the attorney's authority is only exercisable once the donor lacks capacity to make the decision in question.

Once in place, the Property and Financial Affairs LPA gives the attorney the power to operate bank accounts, pay bills, claim benefits and pensions, and manage investments. The attorney may also be given powers to sell the donor's home. An LPA does not however confer an unfettered power to determine the donor's affairs. The scope of an attorney's power under an LPA can be limited through the use of legally binding 'instructions' and non-binding 'preferences'. These are included in the LPA instrument itself, and the language used in this part of the form deserves attention, as ambiguous formulations can be contentious if 'instructions' are expressed with precatory language or 'preferences' expressed using mandatory wording. For this reason, again, it is sensible to seek professional advice if it is wished to stipulate preferences or instructions.

Furthermore, there are limits on an attorney's ability to make gifts from the donor's estate.

Attorneys remain subject to the statutory framework of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and must exercise their authority in the donor's 'best interests'. The Mental Capacity Code of practice provides guidance on this and how decisions can be made on behalf of a donor where they lack capacity, including considering all relevant circumstances such as the donor's past and present wishes, their beliefs, and values. The Court's determination of 'best interests' may also be required where substantial transactions fall outside an attorney's authority, as in PBC v JMA & Ors [2018] EWCOP 19 where a donor's son applied for authority to make gifts totalling £7 million from his mother's estate. Here PBC, the son of JMA, was appointed as her sole attorney under a Property and Financial affairs LPA. The proposed gifts were intended principally to achieve IHT savings without materially changing who would ultimately benefit from JMA's estate. The Court emphasised that the relevant question is not simply what the donor would have done, but what is in their 'best interests'. Evidence of the donor's previous wishes and their pattern of giving may be significant when later estate planning is contemplated. A similar case applying the statutory best-interests test was HH (Attorney's application for retrospective approval) [2018] EWCOP 13 which involved the ratification of various payments an attorney had made out of the donor's funds, including payments to himself said to be in lieu of care remuneration. The Court retrospectively approved the majority of the payments which were concluded as being in the donor's best interests.

How to create an LPA

An LPA can be prepared without instructing a solicitor using the Government's online service. This can be suitable in straightforward cases, but as highlighted above, it is often desirable to seek the advice of a solicitor where questions arise, for example, as to the appointment of joint attorneys, or where it is wished to include instructions or preferences. It is necessary, if using the online service, to read the instructions carefully and follow them closely, as errors will result in the application being rejected.

As part of the LPA process, the donor requires a certificate provider. This is an independent person who confirms that the donor understands the nature and effect of the LPAs, that they have the mental capacity to make them, and that they are not being subjected to any undue pressure or fraud. The certificate provider must either be an adult who has known the donor for at least two years or is a qualified professional. A donor's attorneys cannot act as their certificate provider, nor can the certificate provider be a family member or business associate.

An LPA must be registered with the Office of the Public Guardian before it can be used. Registration of an LPA can take 8-10 weeks and there is an OPG registration fee of £92 per LPA.

Once an individual has lost the mental capacity to make an LPA, it is no longer possible to do so. In such a case, it may be necessary to apply for the appointment of a Deputy through the Court of Protection, potentially resulting in a more lengthy and costly court process.

Balancing autonomy and liberty

The concerns surrounding Sir Ranulph Fiennes' care arrangements have drawn attention to the law governing deprivation of liberty. It was reported that concerns about Sir Ranulph Fiennes were raised with the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG). The OPG acts as a supervisory gateway, with escalation to the Court of Protection where justified. Against this background, it is important to recognise that LPAs do not authorise an attorney to deprive a donor of their liberty. Section 4A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 provides that a deprivation of liberty must be authorised through the appropriate statutory mechanism, such as the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards in a hospital or care home, or an order of the Court of Protection. Whether restrictions amount to a deprivation of liberty was previously determined by the “acid test” from the Cheshire West case, namely whether the individual is subject to continuous supervision and control and is not free to leave. Earlier this year in A Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland [2026] UKSC 16, a seven-member Supreme Court unanimously overruled that approach. It has been replaced by a broader assessment which considers the individual’s situation and the totality of the restrictions imposed. Relevant factors may include the degree of supervision and control, the person’s ability to leave, the degree of isolation, the purpose and effect of the restrictions, and whether the person objects to or accepts their arrangements. This legal framework provides an important counterpoint to concerns about the breadth of LPAs, as an attorney's power remains subject to statutory safeguards designed to protect the donor’s autonomy and liberty.

LPAs afford donors with a degree of autonomy by enabling them to determine, in advance, who should make decisions on their behalf should they subsequently lose the capacity to do so themselves. Yet the very circumstances in which an LPA becomes particularly important may also leave the donor vulnerable, and the reports surrounding Sir Ranulph Fiennes serve as a reminder of this potential tension. Importantly, the allegations concerning the use of Sir Ranulph’s LPA have not been determined, and the full circumstances are not publicly known. Decisions taken on his behalf may have been legitimately made with this 'best interests' in mind, including a desire to preserve the privacy of his care arrangements.

LPAs remain an important mechanism within the estate planning process for anticipating and preparing for possible future incapacity. The risks associated with their misuse can be mitigated through the careful selection of attorneys and by prescribing the scope of their authority.