In my last blog, I explored the growing number of couples choosing to live together without marrying and the legal challenges that can arise when those relationships break down.

One of the most common misconceptions I encounter is the belief that if an unmarried parent has no claim against their former partner, that is the end of the matter.

Often, it is not.

Can an unmarried parent make a financial claim for their child?

Although cohabiting couples do not generally have the same financial claims as married couples, an unmarried parent may be able to apply for financial provision for their child under Schedule 1 of the Children Act 1989.

For some families, particularly those involving significant wealth, these claims can be substantial.

What is a Schedule 1 Children Act claim?

Schedule 1 of the Children Act 1989 allows a parent, guardian or person with care of a child to apply to the court for financial provision for the benefit of that child.

The court can make a range of orders, including:

Lump sum payments.

Settlement or transfer of property.

Periodical payments (child maintenance in certain circumstances).

Provision for education and school fees.

Housing provision for a child during their minority.

Importantly, a Schedule 1 claim is made for the benefit of the child, not the parent. However, in practical terms, the parent with whom the child lives may also benefit from the provision, particularly where housing is concerned.

How do financial claims differ for married and unmarried parents?

Many people assume there is little difference between married and unmarried relationships in modern society. Legally, that is not the case.

If a married couple divorces, the court has wide powers to redistribute assets and make financial orders designed to achieve a fair outcome. By contrast, an unmarried parent cannot ordinarily seek a share of their former partner’s wealth simply because the relationship has ended.

Where there are children, however, the court may be able to make financial provision to meet their needs. This distinction is important and often misunderstood.

When can an unmarried parent make a Schedule 1 claim?

In many cases, ordinary child maintenance will adequately address a child’s financial needs.

However, Schedule 1 claims most commonly arise where:

One parent has significant wealth.

The child has enjoyed a very high standard of living.

Suitable housing needs to be provided.

There are private school fees.

International travel, childcare or extracurricular expenses are substantial.

One parent has resources significantly exceeding those of the other.

These cases are often seen where a parent is a business owner, entrepreneur, professional athlete, celebrity or member of a wealthy family. Increasingly, they also arise where there is inherited wealth or significant trust assets.

Can the court provide housing for a child?

One of the most powerful remedies available under Schedule 1 is housing provision.

The court can order that a property be purchased or settled upon trust for the benefit of a child. Typically, the child and primary carer may occupy the property during the child’s minority, after which the property often reverts back to the paying parent.

This differs fundamentally from divorce cases, where capital transfers are commonly made outright and permanent.

What is a HECSA claim?

Family lawyers often refer to cases involving very substantial wealth and high-income child maintenance claims as HECSA cases, standing for Household Expenditure Child Support Award.

Where a parent’s income exceeds the maximum level assessed by the Child Maintenance Service, the court may have jurisdiction to make additional provision.

These cases frequently involve:

Significant annual incomes.

Complex remuneration structures.

Trusts and inherited wealth.

Property portfolios.

Private education.

International lifestyles.

The court’s focus remains the child’s needs, but those needs may be assessed by reference to the standard of living enjoyed by the paying parent.

Why are Schedule 1 claims becoming more important?

The number of cohabiting couples continues to increase. At the same time, the Government is actively considering whether greater legal protections should be introduced for cohabitants following separation through its consultation, A Fairer End to Relationships. Whilst any reform remains uncertain, cohabiting families now represent a significant proportion of modern family life.

As a result, Schedule 1 claims are likely to become increasingly important.

For many unmarried parents, they represent the only route through which financial provision can be sought beyond ordinary child maintenance.

What are the limits of a Schedule 1 claim?

Schedule 1 is often misunderstood. It is not a backdoor divorce claim, and its purpose is not to equalise the parents’ wealth or compensate one parent for the breakdown of a relationship.

The court’s task is to consider the child’s needs and how those needs should properly be met. In cases involving significant wealth, however, the provision required to meet those needs can be extensive.

How can a family solicitor help?

As family structures continue to evolve, the law is increasingly being asked to address situations that would have looked very different a generation ago. More people are choosing not to marry, but many are still having children, buying homes and building families together.

When those relationships break down, the absence of marriage does not necessarily mean the absence of financial claims.

Schedule 1 of the Children Act 1989 can provide an important mechanism for securing housing, financial support and stability for a child. Taking specialist advice at an early stage can help an unmarried parent understand the options available and the evidence likely to be required.