The Employment Rights Act 2025: New Risks For The Construction Sector

The Employment Rights Act 2025 will increase legal and financial risks for construction businesses, affecting how they engage people, manage working arrangements and end contracts. Relying on self-employed contractors, agency labour or project contracts will not necessarily put businesses beyond its reach.

With some changes already in force and others approaching, employers should review their practices and prepare now. Assuming existing arrangements remain sufficient could prove costly.

Harassment: stronger duties to protect your workforce

Since 30 October 2026, employers must take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment. See my earlier article for further guidance on the duty and reasonable steps.

Employers can also be liable for harassment of their employees by third parties where they have failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent it. This extends beyond sexual harassment to harassment related to characteristics such as sex, race, disability or religion.

For example, if someone working for a subcontractor makes racially offensive comments in front of your employees, it will not be enough simply to say that they do not work for you or that you cannot control their behaviour. What preventative steps did you take? Did site inductions explain expected behaviour? Were subcontractors required to comply with a code of conduct? Do your contracts allow you to require an individual’s removal from site or terminate the subcontract for serious breaches? What checks did you carry out on subcontractors’ policies and staff training?

Reasonable steps will depend on the circumstances, but businesses should review risk assessments, training and codes of conduct, alongside contractor vetting. Third-party contracts should reinforce behavioural standards, require cooperation with investigations and provide effective remedies for breaches, including removal from site or termination where appropriate. Keep records of the steps taken and review whether they are effective.

Clear reporting and complaint procedures should provide for prompt, fair investigation, protective measures and appropriate action, with support for those affected and safeguards against retaliation.

Unfair dismissal: greater risks when ending employment

From 1 January 2027, employees will generally need six months’ continuous service to claim ordinary unfair dismissal, down from two years. This will cover existing employees as well as new recruits. The statutory cap on compensatory awards will also be removed, potentially making losing a claim more costly.

To avoid a successful unfair dismissal claim, employers will need a fair reason for dismissal and must follow a fair process where employees have the requisite qualifying service. An employee engaged on a fixed term contract for a nine-month project could therefore pursue an unfair dismissal claim when their contract expires without renewal. Project completion may provide a fair reason, often redundancy, but does not dispense with the need for a fair process.

Self-employed arrangements also deserve scrutiny. Status depends on the reality of the relationship, not simply the contract’s wording. Someone who establishes that they are legally an employee and has sufficient continuous service could claim unfair dismissal when their engagement ends.

Businesses should assess whether individuals are correctly classified as self-employed, review probation procedures, address performance concerns promptly and plan ahead for the expiry of project contracts.

Zero hours and agency labour: new obligations around working hours

Employers will be required to offer qualifying workers on zero-hours and low-hours contracts guaranteed hours reflecting those actually worked over a reference period. The government favours an initial period of 12 weeks, although this and the qualifying criteria await regulations. Workers may reject the offer and retain their existing arrangements.

For example, someone engaged on a casual basis who regularly works full-time hours on a construction project could become entitled to an offer guaranteeing hours that reflect that pattern. Employers will need to monitor hours worked and make offers where the qualifying conditions are met, without waiting for a request.

Workers will also gain rights to reasonable notice of shifts and changes, and payments for shifts cancelled, moved or shortened at short notice. Project delays could therefore create additional labour costs. The detailed requirements and exceptions await regulations.

Qualifying agency workers are also covered. The business using the worker will generally be responsible for offering guaranteed hours, although regulations may place that responsibility elsewhere in certain circumstances.

Originally expected in 2027, these reforms now await a confirmed implementation date, and their full impact will depend on the regulations. Businesses using zero-hours or low-hours contracts should nevertheless review those arrangements, including actual working patterns and the notice given of shifts, changes and cancellations, to identify potential risks and costs. Those using agency labour should also discuss with their agencies how they will prepare for the new obligations.

Other changes to keep on your radar

Trade unions: no recognition does not mean no access. New physical and digital access rights took effect on 30 October 2026, including for unions that are not recognised. Access follows a statutory process, so ensure managers know how to refer requests promptly to the appropriate person. A duty to inform workers of their right to join a union is also scheduled for January 2027.

no recognition does not mean no access. New physical and digital access rights took effect on 30 October 2026, including for unions that are not recognised. Access follows a statutory process, so ensure managers know how to refer requests promptly to the appropriate person. A duty to inform workers of their right to join a union is also scheduled for January 2027. Fire and rehire: tighter limits on changing terms. From March 2027, dismissing employees to impose certain changes, including pay reductions or changes to required hours, is expected to become automatically unfair, subject to a narrow financial difficulties exception. Pressure on a project’s margin will not, by itself, be enough. Consult early and seek agreement before contemplating dismissal and re-engagement.

tighter limits on changing terms. From March 2027, dismissing employees to impose certain changes, including pay reductions or changes to required hours, is expected to become automatically unfair, subject to a narrow financial difficulties exception. Pressure on a project’s margin will not, by itself, be enough. Consult early and seek agreement before contemplating dismissal and re-engagement. Flexible working: Stronger justification for refusals. Changes expected in October 2027 will require employers to explain why refusing a request is reasonable, relying on an applicable statutory business ground. Requests to change hours or working days should be assessed individually, with alternatives considered and reasons documented.

Businesses should review working arrangements, contracts and procedures now, and ensure managers understand the changes. Preparing early can help prevent costly disputes later.