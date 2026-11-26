The government confirmed earlier this month that it will legislate to make all employers include pay details when advertising a role, with details on the scope of the rule and how it will be enforced still to come.

Background

On 5 November 2026, the Prime Minister's Office announced measures to help young people into work, including a planned legal requirement for employers to "say what you pay".

At present, employers are not generally required to state pay in job adverts. The government consulted on the proposal in Equal pay and pay discrimination, and reports that most respondents, including most businesses, supported a mandatory requirement. Research it cites shows that fewer than half of employers always publish salary ranges, and fewer than one in five always publish a specific salary.

What is proposed

The government intends to make salary information in job adverts a legal minimum standard for all employers. It presents the measure as helping first-time jobseekers, who often apply without knowing what a role pays, and women, who can be disadvantaged when negotiating without knowing the expected rate. Publishing pay upfront, it says, can expose unjustified pay differences and help workers challenge discrimination. The proposal covers only advertised roles, not the pay of existing employees.

This is not yet law. The government will legislate as soon as possible, but has given no timetable, and will set out further detail on scope, the information required, implementation and enforcement in due course. It is not yet settled whether employers must give a single figure or a range. Meanwhile, the government is encouraging voluntary publication, and expects further youth employment reforms once a review into youth inactivity reports in the coming weeks.