ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Employers Will Have To Publish Salaries In Job Adverts
VWV
VWV is a UK law firm working with trusted professionals internationally. Recognised with 61...View firm profile
The UK government has announced plans to require all employers to include salary information when advertising job vacancies, marking a significant shift in recruitment transparency. While the proposal has broad support from businesses and is intended to help first-time jobseekers and address gender pay disparities, key details about scope, enforcement mechanisms, and whether employers must publish specific figures or ranges remain to be determined.
The government confirmed earlier this month that it will legislate to make all employers include pay details when advertising a role, with details on the scope of the rule and how it will be enforced still to come.
Background
On 5 November 2026, the Prime Minister's Office announced measures to help young people into work, including a planned legal requirement for employers to "say what you pay".
At present, employers are not generally required to state pay in job adverts. The government consulted on the proposal in Equal pay and pay discrimination, and reports that most respondents, including most businesses, supported a mandatory requirement. Research it cites shows that fewer than half of employers always publish salary ranges, and fewer than one in five always publish a specific salary.
What is proposed
The government intends to make salary information in job adverts a legal minimum standard for all employers. It presents the measure as helping first-time jobseekers, who often apply without knowing what a role pays, and women, who can be disadvantaged when negotiating without knowing the expected rate. Publishing pay upfront, it says, can expose unjustified pay differences and help workers challenge discrimination. The proposal covers only advertised roles, not the pay of existing employees.
This is not yet law. The government will legislate as soon as possible, but has given no timetable, and will set out further detail on scope, the information required, implementation and enforcement in due course. It is not yet settled whether employers must give a single figure or a range. Meanwhile, the government is encouraging voluntary publication, and expects further youth employment reforms once a review into youth inactivity reports in the coming weeks.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.