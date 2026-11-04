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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Office-to-residential Conversions And Changing Planning Rules

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England's permitted development rules allow many office buildings to become homes without full planning permission. Recent changes to national policy have altered how councils can restrict these conversions, creating new opportunities and uncertainties for property owners, tenants, and buyers navigating the Class MA route.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Michelle Bendall
Michelle Bendall

Many town and city centres now have more office space than they need, while demand for housing remains high. Converting offices into homes has become a familiar response, and the planning system has been shaped to encourage it. The national planning policy behind these conversions changed again in August 2026, however. Anyone involved in a conversion, whether as a property owner, a business tenant or a buyer, should understand where they now stand.

This article covers the position in England. Wales has its own planning rules, and the permitted development right described below does not apply there.

How the permitted development route works?

Most office conversions in England rely on a permitted development right known as Class MA. It has been available since August 2021. It allows a building in Use Class E to become residential without a full planning application. Class E is a broad category covering offices, shops, cafés, gyms, clinics and nurseries.

The main qualifying condition is that the building must have been in Class E use for a continuous period of at least two years before the application is made. Two earlier restrictions were removed in March 2024. There is no longer a limit on the floorspace that can be converted, and the building no longer needs to have stood empty beforehand. Large, multi-storey office blocks can therefore now qualify.

Class MA covers the change of use only. External alterations, such as new windows, balconies or additional storeys, generally need planning permission in their own right unless another permitted development right applies.

Prior approval: what the council can consider?

Permitted development does not mean the council has no say. Before starting work, the owner must apply to the local planning authority for prior approval. The council's assessment is limited to specific matters set out in the legislation:

  • Transport impacts, particularly safe access to the site.

  • Contamination and flood risk.

  • The effect of noise from nearby commercial premises on future residents.

  • Adequate natural light in all habitable rooms.

  • The impact of introducing homes into an area important for industry, storage or distribution.

  • The loss of a registered nursery or NHS health centre, where relevant.

  • In a conservation area, where the ground floor is changing use, the impact on the character of the area.

  • For taller buildings, fire safety, on which the council must consult the Building Safety Regulator (an independent body since January 2026).

Every new home must also meet the nationally described space standard. This is a condition of the permitted development right itself rather than a matter for the council to weigh up. A scheme that falls short is not permitted development at all.

The council has 56 days to decide, although this can be extended by agreement. If it does not issue a decision within that period, the development can generally go ahead. Once prior approval is granted, the conversion must be completed within three years.

Where the right does not apply?

Class MA cannot be used for listed buildings or scheduled monuments. It is also excluded in Sites of Special Scientific Interest, National Parks, the Broads, National Landscapes (formerly Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty), World Heritage Sites and certain safety-related areas. Where the site is occupied under an agricultural tenancy, the express consent of both landlord and tenant is required. Conservation areas are not excluded, but they carry the additional test described above.

Councils can also withdraw the right in a defined area by making an Article 4 direction. Where one applies, a full planning application is needed instead. Checking for Article 4 directions is essential before buying or investing in a building with conversion in mind.

What changed in August 2026?

On 17 August 2026 the government published a new National Planning Policy Framework, replacing the December 2024 version. The new Framework changes how councils should approach Article 4 directions.

Under the new policy, known as DM10, Article 4 directions should be limited to situations where they are necessary to protect local amenity or the wellbeing of an area. The examples it gives include supporting the vitality and viability of parts of town centres. Directions must be based on robust evidence and cover the smallest area needed to deal with the harm identified. The previous Framework applied a separate, stricter test to directions aimed at commercial-to-residential conversions, and that test has now gone. A separate policy on planning for town centres also asks councils to consider Article 4 directions where they are justified to support particular centres.

It is important to be clear about what has and has not changed. The Framework is national planning policy, not legislation. The Class MA right itself is unchanged. What has changed is the policy test councils apply when deciding whether to remove it locally. It remains to be seen how many councils will make new directions as a result. Owners should not assume that a right available today will remain available tomorrow.

The government consulted during the summer on further changes to permitted development rights, but those proposals do not affect Class MA.

Beyond planning

Planning is only one of the consents involved in a conversion. The other legal issues depend on your position.

If you own a commercial building

Planning approval does not override private rights. The title to the property may include restrictive covenants limiting its use. If you hold a leasehold interest, the lease may restrict the use of the building or require the landlord's consent to alterations. Your lender's consent may be needed. Any existing occupational tenants will have their own rights, which may affect your timetable.

Building Regulations apply separately to the conversion works. For higher-risk buildings, broadly those of at least 18 metres or seven storeys containing two or more homes, the Building Safety Regulator acts as the building control authority. You will also need to decide how the new flats will be held and sold. That decision shapes the long-term management of the building.

If you are a business tenant

If your landlord plans to convert the building, your lease terms matter. Check for any break clause or redevelopment clause that would allow the landlord to end the lease early.

If your lease is protected by Part II of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, you will usually have a right to renew it when the term ends. The landlord can oppose renewal only on specified grounds. These include an intention to demolish or reconstruct the premises, and compensation may be payable in some cases. If your lease was contracted out of the Act, you will have no statutory right to renew.

Statutory notices under the 1954 Act carry strict deadlines. It is sensible to take advice as soon as you learn of your landlord's plans, and certainly before responding to any notice.

The Law Commission is currently reviewing the renewal regime, including how landlords may oppose renewal on redevelopment grounds. These are proposals only, and the current law continues to apply.

If you are buying a converted flat

Converted office buildings have in the past attracted criticism for the quality of the homes they produced. That criticism is partly why the natural light and space standards were introduced. When buying, your solicitor will want to check:

  • That prior approval was properly granted and its conditions met.

  • That a building control completion certificate is available.

  • The fire safety information for the building, particularly if it is a taller block.

  • The terms of the lease, including service charge and repair obligations.

Your lender may also have its own requirements for converted buildings.

Taking advice

Office-to-residential conversion can be a sensible way to bring underused buildings back into use, but the rules are detailed and the national policy behind them has just changed. Whether you own a building, occupy one or are thinking of buying a home in one, it is worth getting advice early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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