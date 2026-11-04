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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Employers Face New Trade Union Access Rights From October

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From 30th October, new rights will allow qualifying independent trade unions to apply for access to workplaces to meet, support, represent, recruit or organise workers and to facilitate collective bargaining. Employers do not need to recognise a union for the new rules to apply, nor can they simply reject a request. The new rules create a statutory presumption in favour of access, with significant financial penalties for non-compliance.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Ella Straker
Ella Straker

New trade union access rights start on 30 October. This article explains who is affected, how the new rules work and what is at stake if an employer gets the arrangements wrong.

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This article forms part of our dedicated Employment Rights Act Hub, bringing together the latest legal updates, implementation tracker, practical guidance and resources across every key reform. Explore the wider picture and stay informed as the changes continue to develop.

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If your business has more than 20 workers, a trade union could soon be knocking on your door - even if they have never had a presence in your workplace.

From 30th October, new rights will allow qualifying independent trade unions to apply for access to workplaces to meet, support, represent, recruit or organise workers and to facilitate collective bargaining, through physical or digital access.

Importantly, employers do not need to recognise a union for the new rules to apply, nor can employers simply reject a request. The new rules, introduced by the Employment Rights Act 2025, create a statutory presumption in favour of access, with a Code of Practice setting out how arrangements should work, which can be taken into account by the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) and employment tribunals.

The Code also sets out model terms, such as weekly access, meaning employers proposing less frequent access will need to have a good reason for doing so, although access must not be allowed to disrupt the business unreasonably.

There are also practical issues employers need to consider. Suitable meeting spaces need to be available and Union meetings must be private, so employers should not attend, record, listen in or monitor them unless invited. Digital access may need to be provided, although employers are not expected to make major changes to their IT systems.

The financial consequences of getting the arrangements wrong could also be significant, with CAC penalties of up to £75,000 for a first breach, rising to £150,000 for a second and £500,000 for subsequent breaches.

Businesses also need to be ready for another change coming shortly afterwards, with full guidance expected in November.

From 1st January 2027, employers will have to give workers a written statement explaining their right to join a trade union. The statement should include information about trade unions, including any recognised by the employer or covered by an access agreement, and workers’ statutory rights.

New workers will have to receive this alongside their statement of employment particulars, while existing workers will need to be given the information by 5th April 2027. All workers will then need to receive a reminder annually.

This article was first produced as part of our LawNet membership.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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