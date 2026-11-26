The Government today published its response to the consultation on DB surplus sharing. An accompanying press press release predicts that £11 billion of surplus will be released over the next decade, with trustees "in the driving seat" for refund decisions.

By way of reminder, section 9 of the Pension Schemes Act 2026 will allow trustees to modify ongoing DB schemes by resolution, to give themselves a refund power or to remove restrictions on any existing power. The consultation, launched in June 2026, set out draft regulations prescribing the conditions for refunds.

Today's response confirms that the regime will in most respects be as originally proposed. The funding test, forward-looking certification and three-month member notice period remain, despite calls from some respondents for stricter safeguards and from others for a lighter process. The changes which have been made are largely practical, the most notable being express provision for phased refunds.

Key points are summarised below. As before, they relate only to ongoing schemes.

The original proposals

The draft regulations provided that, from 6 April 2027, a refund from an ongoing scheme would be permissible only if:

an actuarial assessment showed a surplus on a low-dependency basis;

the trustees had taken actuarial advice, consulted the employer and obtained its consent;

members had been given three months' notice; and

the actuary had certified, in the five working days before payment, that the scheme was in surplus on a low-dependency basis and was "at least as likely as not" to remain so throughout the following three years (allowing, in each case, for the refund and any associated benefit increases).

The trustees would then need to notify The Pensions Regulator within one week after payment.

Further details can be found in our June 2026 blog post.

What has changed

The main changes are as follows:

Phased refunds: A single actuarial assessment and a single member notice will be able to support a series of refunds over a period of up to three years from the first payment. The notice must give the target dates and the maximum amount payable across the series. An actuarial certificate will still be needed before each payment.

A single actuarial assessment and a single member notice will be able to support a series of refunds over a period of up to three years from the first payment. The notice must give the target dates and the maximum amount payable across the series. An actuarial certificate will still be needed before each payment. Notified amount as a cap: The amount notified to members will operate as a maximum. Trustees will be able to reduce, postpone or stop a payment without restarting the process. A fresh notice will however be needed if they propose to increase the maximum, to change the payment programme materially or to change any notified basis for determining payments.

The amount notified to members will operate as a maximum. Trustees will be able to reduce, postpone or stop a payment without restarting the process. A fresh notice will however be needed if they propose to increase the maximum, to change the payment programme materially or to change any notified basis for determining payments. Forward-looking test: The actuary will need to certify that the scheme is "expected to be" in surplus on a low-dependency basis over the following three years, rather than "at least as likely as not" to be. The Government accepts that the original wording caused confusion, and says that the new wording is closer to that used for schedule of contributions certificates. Complex modelling will not be expected in every case.

The actuary will need to certify that the scheme is "expected to be" in surplus on a low-dependency basis over the following three years, rather than "at least as likely as not" to be. The Government accepts that the original wording caused confusion, and says that the new wording is closer to that used for schedule of contributions certificates. Complex modelling will not be expected in every case. Payment window: A refund will need to be paid within 10 working days (rather than five) of the date of the certificate. If the window is missed, a new certificate will be needed before payment can be made.

A refund will need to be paid within 10 working days (rather than five) of the date of the certificate. If the window is missed, a new certificate will be needed before payment can be made. Notifying TPR: Trustees will have 20 working days after payment (rather than one week) to notify TPR. For phased refunds, only limited information will be needed after the first payment. No notification will be needed if a payment does not proceed.

Trustees will have 20 working days after payment (rather than one week) to notify TPR. For phased refunds, only limited information will be needed after the first payment. No notification will be needed if a payment does not proceed. Member lump sums: Where an "authorised member surplus payment" is awarded to a member below normal minimum pension age for later payment, statutory revaluation will continue up to normal pension age, rather than ceasing at NMPA.

The Government has also confirmed that the actuary may use a proportionate roll-forward of an earlier valuation, both for the initial assessment and for each certificate. A full valuation will not be needed before every payment.

What has not changed

Of the 196 responses received, 104 came from members and pensioners. Many respondents pressed for changes of substance. The Government has however confirmed the following:

Funding test: Full funding on a low-dependency basis remains the minimum threshold. There will be no buy-out test (as some had urged) and no prescribed buffer. Whether to hold a buffer will be a matter for trustees. A scheme which does not yet have its own low-dependency funding basis will need to establish one, bringing forward its next valuation if necessary.

Full funding on a low-dependency basis remains the minimum threshold. There will be no buy-out test (as some had urged) and no prescribed buffer. Whether to hold a buffer will be a matter for trustees. A scheme which does not yet have its own low-dependency funding basis will need to establish one, bringing forward its next valuation if necessary. Certification: The forward-looking period remains three years, and a certificate will be needed before every payment. The certificate will address low-dependency funding only, not any buffer which the trustees have chosen to hold.

The forward-looking period remains three years, and a certificate will be needed before every payment. The certificate will address low-dependency funding only, not any buffer which the trustees have chosen to hold. Member notice: The notice period remains three months. Members will be notified, not consulted; they will have no statutory right to make representations. The notice need not state the amounts which individual members might receive.

The notice period remains three months. Members will be notified, not consulted; they will have no statutory right to make representations. The notice need not state the amounts which individual members might receive. Sharing of surplus: The regulations will not prescribe how surplus is to be divided between employer and members, nor require increases for pre-1997 service. These are matters for trustees to negotiate with the employer, supported by TPR guidance.

The regulations will not prescribe how surplus is to be divided between employer and members, nor require increases for pre-1997 service. These are matters for trustees to negotiate with the employer, supported by TPR guidance. TPR's role: Notification will be after the event only. TPR will not approve refunds, resolve disagreements or advocate for any group.

Notification will be after the event only. TPR will not approve refunds, resolve disagreements or advocate for any group. Scope: The regime will not extend to schemes in winding-up, and will not permit direct transfers of surplus from a DB scheme to a DC scheme under a separate trust (although this will be kept under review). Schemes with a Crown guarantee remain excluded, as do superfunds. Surplus-sharing for superfunds will be covered in a forthcoming consultation.

Next steps

The regulations are expected to be laid before Parliament early in 2027 and, subject to approval, will come into force on 6 April 2027. The revised draft will not be published until it is laid.

TPR will shortly consult on guidance for trustees, to replace its statement of June 2026. The final guidance will be published when the regulations come into force. The Financial Reporting Council will publish guidance for actuaries at the same time.

The tax changes for authorised member surplus payments are included in the Finance Bill 2026-27 and will also take effect from 6 April 2027.

Comment

The regulations will specify the mechanics. On the harder questions – whether to make a refund, how much to hold back and how any surplus should be shared – the Government has declined to legislate, and points instead to TPR's guidance. That guidance is cited throughout the response: on buffers, covenant, conflicts of interest, record-keeping, member communications and the position of members whose pre-1997 pensions do not receive increases.

All eyes will now be on TPR. Its June statement said that it did not intend to direct how surplus should be used, but its list of possible considerations – including member contributions, past benefit reductions and the impact of inflation – raised eyebrows in some quarters. The Government now wants guidance which ensures that members' interests are properly considered, whilst insisting that outcomes are a matter for individual schemes.