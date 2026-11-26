Workplace safety failures can have devastating consequences, particularly where employees and contractors are exposed to dangerous substances and potentially explosive environments.

A recent prosecution has highlighted the importance of employers identifying and managing serious workplace risks. Wessex Water has pleaded guilty to three health and safety offences following an explosion at its Avonmouth Sewage Treatment Plant in Bristol, which killed four workers, including a 16-year-old apprentice.

This article examines what the case highlights about employers' responsibilities for workplace health and safety, the steps they must take to protect employees and contractors from foreseeable risks, and the legal rights available to workers who suffer injury as a result of unsafe working conditions. It also considers the potential routes to compensation following a workplace accident.

The explosion occurred on 3 December 2020, when a silo containing biosolids, recycled organic matter used as agricultural fertiliser, exploded. The four workers were on the roof of the silo at the time. Those who died were Luke Wheaton, 16, Ray White, 57, Brian Vickery, 63, and Mike James, 64.

It is understood that White and Vickery were employees of Wessex Water, Wheaton was an apprentice at the company, and James was a contractor working at the site.

Wessex Water pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates' Court to three charges under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. These related to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees between 2013 and 2020, failing to protect the health, safety and welfare of someone other than an employee, and failing to comply with a health and safety notice issued in 2021.

The prosecution followed an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), after an earlier police manslaughter investigation was discontinued in 2024.

The case raises important questions about how employers should identify, assess and control workplace risks, particularly where dangerous substances and potentially explosive environments are involved.

The legal duty to protect employees and others

Under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, employers have a legal responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of their employees, so far as is reasonably practicable.

Section 2 places a general duty on employers to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees at work. This includes providing safe systems of work, appropriate training and supervision, and maintaining workplaces and equipment in a safe condition.

Section 3 extends these responsibilities beyond employees. Employers must conduct their undertakings in a way that ensures, so far as is reasonably practicable, that people who are not employed by them are not exposed to risks to their health or safety.

This is particularly relevant where contractors, visitors or other individuals work at or attend an employer's premises. The fact that someone is employed by another organisation does not remove the responsibility to consider the risks to which they may be exposed.

The Wessex Water prosecution illustrates the importance of these duties. The company admitted failures relating to both its employees and someone who was not directly employed by it, alongside a failure to comply with an earlier health and safety notice.

The importance of identifying and managing workplace hazards

The HSE investigation was supported by Avon and Somerset Police and examined whether criminal offences had been committed under health and safety legislation.

A previous BBC investigation had also revealed that safety reports produced five years before the explosion had identified serious concerns at parts of the treatment plant. The reports referred to a "perfect explosive mixture", a "serious risk to personnel" and gas levels that were reportedly so strong that those preparing the report could not remain in the area to complete their work.

Wessex Water stated that the reports related to a different part of the site from where the explosion occurred and that the issues identified had been resolved.

Following the guilty pleas, HM Principal Inspector from the HSE, Simon Chilcott, said the explosion "should never have occurred". He explained that the investigation had identified clear and preventable failures by the company.

This highlights the importance of employers taking workplace safety concerns seriously, investigating reported hazards and ensuring that appropriate control measures are implemented and maintained.

How can employers reduce the risk of serious workplace accidents?

The measures required will depend on the nature of the workplace, the activities being undertaken and the hazards associated with the equipment, materials and substances present.

However, employers should consider:

carrying out suitable and sufficient risk assessments to identify potential workplace hazards, including risks associated with dangerous substances and explosive atmospheres;

implementing appropriate control measures to eliminate or reduce identified risks, particularly where employees or contractors may be exposed to hazardous environments;

ensuring that equipment, storage facilities and industrial processes are properly maintained and inspected;

providing suitable information, instruction, training and supervision to employees and contractors;

establishing clear procedures for reporting, investigating and responding to safety concerns, equipment failures and near misses;

ensuring that health and safety notices and recommendations from regulators are acted upon within the required timescales;

reviewing existing risk assessments and safety procedures following changes to workplace activities, equipment or working conditions; and

maintaining appropriate monitoring and oversight to ensure that safety arrangements remain effective.

Employers should not assume that existing safety procedures are sufficient simply because they have been documented or previously reviewed. They must ensure that identified risks are properly addressed and that the measures introduced provide effective protection in practice.

What if you or a family member has been affected by a fatal workplace accident?

A fatal workplace accident can have devastating consequences for families, particularly where the incident could potentially have been prevented through appropriate safety measures.

In addition to the emotional impact of losing a loved one, dependants may face financial difficulties arising from the loss of income, household contributions and practical support previously provided by the deceased.

Depending on the circumstances, eligible family members and dependants may be able to pursue a compensation claim following a fatal workplace accident. This may include a claim under the Fatal Accidents Act 1976 and, where applicable, a claim under the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1934 on behalf of the deceased's estate.

The circumstances of the accident will need to be investigated to establish whether a failure to take reasonable steps to protect the worker contributed to their death.

Families may also need advice about the inquest process, particularly where there are questions about workplace safety, the circumstances of the accident and the actions taken by the employer.

Practitioner's perspective: Rebecca Thomas, Personal Injury Solicitor

"Fatal workplace accidents invariably have a profound and lasting impact on the families left behind. Where an incident involves an explosion or other serious industrial accident, it is important to establish whether appropriate risk assessments, safety procedures and control measures were in place and whether identified hazards were properly addressed”.

"An HSE investigation can provide important evidence about workplace safety failures, but families may also need independent legal advice about their rights and whether a civil compensation claim can be pursued. Understanding what happened and whether the accident could have been prevented is an important part of seeking accountability and obtaining appropriate financial support." – Rebecca Thomas

Could you have a claim?

An HSE investigation or prosecution and a civil compensation claim are separate legal processes. A guilty plea by an employer does not automatically determine the amount of compensation payable to an injured worker or bereaved family, although findings and evidence arising from a prosecution may be relevant to a civil claim.

Equally, the absence of a prosecution does not necessarily prevent someone from pursuing a compensation claim.

Where a worker has died following a workplace accident, it may be appropriate to investigate whether the employer or another responsible party failed to take reasonable steps to protect them.

Relevant evidence may include:

workplace risk assessments and health and safety policies;

inspection, maintenance and monitoring records;

reports identifying previous safety concerns or potential hazards;

records of communications with the HSE and other regulatory bodies;

employee and contractor training records;

accident reports, photographs, CCTV footage and witness statements; and

documentation relating to the operation and maintenance of the equipment or facility involved.

In fatal accident cases, it may also be necessary to consider the financial dependency of surviving family members, funeral expenses and other losses arising from the death.

Each case will depend on its individual circumstances, and legal advice can help families understand the available options.