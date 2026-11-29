The Chancellor delivered the annual Budget last week and, as ever, it contained some employment law and workforce changes that employers should be aware of.

What changes to non-compete clauses were announced in the Budget?

The Chancellor announced proposals to limit the extent to which employers can restrict employees from competing once their employment ends. The government confirmed that it will legislate to ensure that non-compete clauses are no longer a barrier to hiring for start-ups and scaling businesses.

How will the National Minimum Wage change from April 2027?

The Budget confirmed the following increases to the National Minimum Wage, which will take effect from April 2027:

Age 21 and over (National Living Wage): £12.71 to £13.21 per hour (3.9% increase)

Age 18 to 20: £10.85 to £11.27 per hour (3.9% increase)

Age 16 to 17: £8.00 to £8.31 per hour (3.9% increase)

Apprentice rate: £8.00 to £8.31 per hour (3.9% increase)

What are the proposed changes to paternity pay for the self-employed?

The Chancellor announced that, for the first time, self-employed fathers and non-birthing partners in same-sex couples will be able to claim two weeks of state-funded paternity pay, worth up to £194 a week. Around 150,000 people are expected to benefit. Until now, Statutory Paternity Pay has only been available to employees, while self-employed mothers have long been able to claim Maternity Allowance. The start date and eligibility rules have not yet been published.

How will the changes to Carer's Allowance affect workers?

The Budget also confirmed that the Carer’s Allowance “cliff edge” is set to change. Carers who earn more than £204 a week will no longer lose their entire Carer’s Allowance; instead, the allowance will reduce by £1 for every £1 earned above that limit. Around 48,000 carers in England and Wales are expected to benefit, but not until 2030/31. Until then, earning even 1p over the limit will still mean losing the full £86.45 a week.

Taken together with the National Minimum Wage increase, this means that some part-time workers who claim Carer’s Allowance could be pushed over the earnings limit without any change to their hours. They would then fall off the current cliff edge and end up worse off as a result of the pay rise. Employers may wish to be alert to this when discussing hours and pay with affected staff.

How can employers prepare for the Budget's employment law changes?

Many of these measures are still at the proposal stage, and the detail will follow in legislation and guidance over the coming months. In the meantime, employers can take the following steps to prepare: