UK occupational pension schemes have considerable heft as institutional investors, with over GBP2,065 billion in assets under management1. Their trustees must exercise investment powers in line with their fiduciary duty, often summarised as acting in the interests of beneficiaries: normally (in the investment context) meaning their best financial interests. This article looks at how industry understanding of fiduciary duty in pension scheme investing continues to evolve to address climate change and other ESG challenges.

“Their best financial interests”

The shorthand formula that trustees make investment decisions “in the best financial interests of beneficiaries” is a feature of the broader principle that trust powers must be exercised fairly and honestly for the purposes for which they are given and not for any ulterior purpose. In the key 1984 pensions case, Cowan v. Scargill, Sir Robert Megarry VC stated:

“When the purpose of the trust is to provide financial benefits for the beneficiaries, as is usually the case, the best interests of the beneficiaries are normally their best financial interests. In the case of a power of investment… the power must be exercised so as to yield the best return for the beneficiaries, judged in relation to the risks of the investments in question; and the prospects of the yield of income and capital appreciation both have to be considered in judging the return from the investment.”2

Over the subsequent four decades, trustees and their advisers have wrestled with questions flowing from this case, often in the light of political and other priorities (frequently ESG-related). Returns must be judged in the light of risk: over what period is that quantified? When does a factor that is not obviously financial carry sufficient risk and consequence that it should be a relevant consideration? The line between financial considerations and ethical, political, or moral considerations is not always clear-cut.

Regulations and expectations

Alongside this, expectations around active stewardship by pension schemes–not just investing/disinvesting, but being an engaged investor—have grown. And via the Law Commission’s 2014 report on fiduciary duties3 and guidance from the Pensions Regulator (TPR), has come a broad acceptance that ESG factors may be financially material—in which case trustees are not merely permitted but required to take them into account.

Investment regulations4 now require trustees to disclose their policies in relation to financially material considerations ‘including ESG considerations (including but not limited to climate change), which the trustees of the trust scheme consider financially material’ over the appropriate time horizon of the investments, including how those considerations factor into the selection, retention and realisation of investments.

Climate-related (TCFD-aligned) financial disclosure requirements were introduced from October 2021. Identifying and assessing climate-related risks and opportunities, forward-looking scenario analysis and monitoring and reporting of key metrics are now a regular part of pension trustee life.

TPR’s General Code is clear that risks from climate change include the impacts of transition to a low-carbon economy, including the strength of any sponsoring employer, policy changes, disruptive technology and reputational issues. Consideration of environmental factors matters not only in investment decisions but in risk management and scheme governance more generally.

Challenges remain

And yet fiduciary duty remains a challenge, both for defined benefit schemes with shorter time horizons prior to wind-up and defined contribution schemes with an ever-tighter focus on providing value to members. The tension between returns now and long-horizon investing remains real, and questions continue about what fiduciary duty requires or allows. How should trustees balance short-term quantitative data with broader qualitative information? How are they protected against claims that they have made the wrong decision on a specific investment? What weight can or should they give to the impact of investments on wider society, including members’ future quality of life? What about systemic risk, biodiversity loss and nature-related risk?

Where next?

New draft guidance on pension trustees’ investment and fiduciary duties has been published for consultation for 12 weeks (November 5, 2026 to January 28, 2027). The finalised guidance will be non-statutory, although the government expects trustees to have regard to it and will consider whether to put it on a statutory footing in future. It does not create new legal obligations or alter existing duties; it is intended to support the application of existing principles in areas of uncertainty. Sir Robin Knowles, chair of the government’s industry-led working group, has said it should enable trustees to “make the best decision, not the decision that’s least likely to be open to challenge”.

Refer to our UK Pensions weekly update for a summary of key points from the draft guidance. As stakeholders take this opportunity to engage with the consultation, its outcomes look set to be the next landmark in this ongoing journey.

This is an updated version of an article that was first published in the November issue of Butterworths Journal of International Banking and Financial Law.

Footnotes

1. Office for National Statistics (ONS), released April 2, 2026, ONS website, statistical bulletin, Funded occupational pension schemes in the UK: April to September 2025.

2. Cowan v. Scargill [1990] PensLR 169 at paragraph 41.

3. Law Commission report, Fiduciary Duties of Investment Intermediaries (2014).