On 16 November 2026 the Government published guidance and the standardised statement which employers must provide to their workers in Great Britain setting out their right to join a trade union, in force from 1 January 2027.

Content

The prescribed statement sets out the right to choose whether to join a trade union, provides some general information about trade unions, their role and activities, and notes the protections against dismissal and detriment for trade union membership/activities. An employer is not permitted to amend the text, save that they must add details of any trade unions they recognise for collective bargaining or with which they have a statutory access agreement (whether or not these cover the particular worker receiving the statement), or state that there are no such unions. Employers should ask any relevant unions for contact details and include these if provided. The statement should also either include the webpage address (and hyperlink if provided electronically) of the Certification Officer’s list of trade unions or provide a copy of the full list alongside the statement.

Timing

From 1 January 2027, an employer must provide this statement to new hires, alongside (but separate from) the written statement of particulars.

By 5 April 2027, the statement must have been provided to current staff; this can be done directly, or indirectly by making it continuously available (eg, in an employee handbook or on an intranet or notice board) and providing staff with a written notification of its location.

From 6 April 2027, employers must provide the statement directly or indirectly on an annual basis (on a 6 April to 5 April cycle). If the statement is being provided indirectly, the notification of location must be sent before the start of the annual cycle. In an established indirect system, one notification normally satisfies the current year’s requirement and advance notification for the next. However, a worker who did not receive a location notification in the previous cycle needs to receive one before 6 April of the following year when moving to the indirect provision. This is likely to be relevant to new hires, although an employer could choose to notify them of the location of the continuously accessible statement at the same time as complying with the requirement to give them the statement directly.

The statement or notification can be sent electronically, by post or in person, and can be included in wider communications. Notifications must have a specified heading ("Availability and location of statement of trade union rights"), and must not qualify or contradict the statement; the Guidance suggests simple factual wording.

Changes

If there are content changes (eg, if a new access agreement is reached), the employer will need to issue an updated statement within one month of the change, either reissuing it directly to workers or updating a statement made continuously available (and in the latter case there is no requirement to also notify staff). This is subject to an exception where a union's contact details have already changed twice in an annual cycle.

Workers must also be notified if the location of a statement being provided indirectly changes; notice must be given before, but not more than one month before, the change (or, if the change is due to circumstances beyond the employer's control eg, a cyber incident, as soon as reasonably possible).

Consequences of breach

If an employer fails to comply with the requirements, there is a maximum award of four weeks' capped pay if the employee successfully brings another separate claim (it is a parasitic claim, in the same way as for failure to provide a written statement of particulars of employment).

Employers should now audit any union arrangements (and seek contact details where appropriate), prepare a compliant statement, decide on delivery methods, update induction processes for new hires and allocate responsibility for and diarise annual compliance and change-monitoring. Please do get in touch with your usual HSF Kramer contact if you would like to discuss this further.