Driver welfare is a foundation of safe and lawful transport operations, not an optional extra. That’s the message from the Traffic Commissioners’statement this week on driver welfare, safety and compliance. It highlights the connection between driver wellbeing, fitness to drive and the management of risk.

The Commissioners explain that although they don’t regulate welfare, shortcomings often emerge through compliance failures. Poor rest and health problems can contribute to fatigue, poor decision-making and non-compliance.

What does the statement mean for operators?

The statement highlights practical concerns including:

suitable lorry parking

access to basic welfare facilities

security at rest locations

These aren’t simply questions of comfort. Drivers need suitable places to stop and conditions that allow them to rest effectively.

The Commissioners recognise the challenges posed by infrastructure. However, they stress that operators remain responsible for planning routes and schedules that allow drivers to comply with the law.

The message is clear: driver welfare needs to be considered as part of everyday operational planning.

My experience: the human factors behind bridge strikes

This connection between welfare and compliance resonates with my own experience. I’ve recently advised drivers and operators involved in bridge strike incidents. What I’ve found is that the explanation rarely comes down to a lack of training, or an unavailable height measuring stick.

I’ve seen how fatigue, stress, panic, personal circumstances and poor communication can play a part. Drivers may be reluctant to ask for help because they fear management’s reaction. Or they may not feel comfortable approaching their transport manager.

For me, this shows why insight into the pressures behind an incident matters. This should be considered alongside reviewing training and equipment.

Creating a culture where drivers can speak up

The statement reinforces the importance of a working environment where drivers feel valued and supported. Professional drivers carry significant responsibility, often while working alone. Positive relationships with transport managers can make it easier to raise concerns before they escalate.

Practical steps for transport firms and their managers include:

Encouraging open talks about fatigue, stress and personal difficulties

Making clear who drivers should contact when they need help

Providing effective training alongside practical, day-to-day support

Treating requests for help as a positive safety measure, not a weakness

The Commissioners’ statement puts welfare firmly within the compliance conversation. My experience highlights the importance of effective training and the right equipment. But it also shows why workplace cultures should encourage people to ask for help. And view asking for help as a strength.