My colleague Jo Archer, Employment Associate, explained in an earlier blog that the Government had delayed publishing further details around employers’ duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union.

That detailed guidance has now been published. It explains how and when employers must provide their workers with a standardised statement informing them of their right to join a trade union.

As well as setting out timetables, the guidance also includes the standardised wording itself, which, other than where permitted, must be used in full.

When must employers provide the trade union statement?

Key dates for HR teams and managers to be aware of:

1 January 2027 – Employers must give the standardised statement to all new workers alongside their written statement of employment particulars.

By 5 April 2027 – Employers must give the standardised statement to existing workers (those employed immediately before 1 January 2027).

From 6 April 2027 – Employers must continue to provide the statement to new workers when they start. By 5 April each year, they must also either give the statement to existing workers directly or, where it is kept continuously available and reasonably accessible, remind workers in writing where they can find it.

What must the trade union statement include?

Although the wording of the document must stay in its set form, the guidance provides a template document, which can be tailored to individual employer circumstances, depending on whether, for example, the employer recognises a trade union and whether an access agreement is in place. The document is longer than some may have anticipated, covering four pages of detailed information.

As well as the statement itself, employers must provide either a link to the webpage of the Certification Officer’s official list of trade unions, or an up-to-date copy of the list.

When must the statement be updated?

Guidance also makes it clear that the document will need to be regularly reviewed in line with any changes to its contents, for example, where access agreements or recognition changes have taken place. Where amendments are made, the entire updated statement must be given to workers within one calendar month, beginning with the date on which the change takes effect. Where the statement is kept continuously available and reasonably accessible, the updated version may instead be placed in the same location within that period. Similarly, where the location of the document changes, workers must be appropriately informed (ensuring that any updates as to location are headed ‘Availability and location of statement of trade union rights’).

What happens if an employer does not comply?

HR teams will need to ensure that guidance is followed, and that these communications are embedded in their systems, processes and communication timetables.

Getting prepared early and planning your communications will help ensure these important requirements are met. Failing to follow the guidance may lead to grievances from unhappy staff. In certain circumstances, where a worker succeeds in separate employment tribunal proceedings, the tribunal may also award compensation of up to four weeks’ pay if the employer has breached its duties relating to the statement.