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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Disability-Related Workplace Conflict: What Employers Can Learn From New ACAS Research

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

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New research commissioned by Acas has explored why disabled employees experience workplace conflict, following earlier survey findings showing significantly higher levels of conflict compared with non-disabled colleagues.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Nick Hobden
Nick Hobden

New research commissioned by Acas has explored why disabled employees experience workplace conflict, following earlier survey findings showing significantly higher levels of conflict compared with non-disabled colleagues.

The findings serve as an important reminder for employers that effective support, clear communication and proactive management remain critical to creating inclusive workplaces and reducing the risk of disability-related disputes.

The study, conducted by the National Centre for Social Research, suggests that workplace conflict is often driven not by an individual’s disability itself, but by difficulties surrounding workplace support, communication and the implementation of reasonable adjustments.

The scale of the issue and why employers should take notice

Acas’s 2025 survey found that 68% of respondents whose disability substantially affected their daily activities had experienced workplace conflict in the preceding 12 months, compared with 44% of working-age adults in Great Britain who had worked during that period. Acas also reported a substantial increase in disability discrimination matters, receiving more than 28,000 disability discrimination early conciliation notifications during 2024/25.

Common themes identified by participants included delays in implementing reasonable adjustments, difficulties accessing support, poor communication and inflexible workplace practices.

For employers, these findings serve as a useful reminder that disputes can arise not only from decisions about adjustments themselves, but also from delays, inconsistent implementation and a lack of meaningful dialogue around workplace support needs. A proactive and collaborative approach to reasonable adjustments remains a key part of reducing workplace conflict.

What employers should do

In addition to the legal risks associated with disability discrimination claims, unresolved workplace conflict can have broader consequences for an organisation. Where concerns are not addressed promptly, they may contribute to increased absence, reduced productivity, lower employee engagement and higher staff turnover.

The research also highlights the important role managers play in preventing disputes. Participants frequently emphasised the value of supportive conversations, early intervention and managers having the confidence and knowledge to address disability-related matters appropriately.

In light of these research findings, employers should consider the following:

  • fostering a workplace culture where employees feel comfortable discussing disabilities and support needs
  • encouraging managers to have early, open and constructive conversations where concerns arise
  • identifying the need for reasonable adjustments, responding promptly to requests, implementing adjustments where required and keeping them under regular review
  • ensuring managers receive appropriate disability-awareness and management training
  • applying workplace policies consistently while allowing appropriate flexibility where required
  • seeking support from HR, occupational health advisers or legal advisers where complex issues arise.

The study also found that awareness training, wellbeing services, counselling and independent support can assist in preventing and resolving conflict. These measures are likely to be most effective when they form part of a wider workplace culture in which employees feel able to raise concerns before positions become entrenched.

Key takeaway

For employers, the key message is to treat disability-related support as an ongoing management process rather than a one-off response. Early, proactive engagement and a willingness to adapt can help reduce legal and employee relations risks and can also contribute to a more inclusive and productive working environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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