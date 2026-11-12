AI-Generated Pleadings And Submissions; Lessons From Hancox v Sutherland And Others [2026] EAT 139

Employers defending Employment Tribunal claims may increasingly face pleadings and submissions generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Employees, former employees and litigants in person can now generate lengthy legal documents within minutes using AI tools such as ChatGPT. For employers defending claims, this creates a new challenge: documents may appear authoritative and professionally drafted whilst containing significant inaccuracies, irrelevant material or procedural defects. Responding to such documents can increase legal costs, distract from the real issues in dispute and make case management more difficult.

The recent Employment Appeal Tribunal decision in Hancox v Sutherland & Others highlights these risks and provides useful guidance on the standards expected of parties using AI and how tribunals are likely to approach AI-generated documents.

Background

The appellant, Mr Hancox, produced a skeleton argument, which ran to approximately 300 pages, and almost 132,000 words generated using ChatGPT in preparation for a preliminary hearing in the EAT. This significantly exceeded the length envisaged by the EAT’s practice direction, which states that skeleton arguments should generally be between 5 and 15 pages, with 20 pages being the upper limit. Exceeding that limit may lead to a requirement to submit a shorter version or a reduction in the time allowed for oral submissions.

The EAT was critical of the document. The document did not comply with the relevant practice direction and rather than assisting the tribunal by identifying the relevant issues and arguments, its length and contents were considered to obscure the matters that actually required determination.

Mr Hancox acknowledged at the hearing that much of the document lacked credibility, and ultimately no reliance was placed on it. The EAT nevertheless allowed one ground of appeal, concerning whether he had received fair notice and a fair opportunity to respond to the original strike-out application, to proceed to a full hearing.

Employment Appeal Tribunal decision: 2026

In the judgment, the EAT recognised that AI may provide genuine benefits, particularly for litigants who do not have access to professional legal assistance. However, it is not acceptable to submit AI-generated documents without checking them or to put the burden of checking them onto the opposing party.

The Tribunal identified three minimum requirements. Documents prepared using AI must:

Comply with applicable procedural rules Be checked as thoroughly as reasonably possible for factual, evidential and legal accuracy, including checking authorities Contain only relevant material, focusing on the central or strongest arguments without unnecessary repetition.

These principles may assist employers that come up against GenAI use from the other side, as they demonstrate that the court will not usually allow a lack of representation to justify a lower standard of compliance with procedural rules and orders.

This approach is also reflected in the June 2026 Presidential Guidance on applications for interim relief in Employment Tribunals. The Guidance states that there is no objection in principle to using AI, but warns that it can produce submissions that are too long, complex, irrelevant or unfocused.

Use of AI

While the judgment arose in the context of an unrepresented claimant, the principles apply equally to employers and their advisers.

Any AI-generated document should be carefully reviewed before being submitted to the tribunal, checking its factual and legal accuracy, relevance and compliance with applicable procedural requirements.

Employers should also ensure confidential employee information and documents relating to proceedings are not uploaded to public AI platforms without appropriate safeguards. Clear internal guidance on using AI in litigation can help protect confidential information and ensure appropriate human oversight.

What does this mean for employers?

Employers involved in Tribunal litigation should expect AI-generated pleadings and submissions to become more common. A document which looks polished and authoritative should not, however, be assumed to be accurate. Poor-quality AI material may increase legal spend, divert management time, obscure the real issues, complicate disclosure and witness preparation and create pressure to answer irrelevant allegations. If an employee or litigant in person submits an unusually long or apparently AI-generated pleading or submission, employers should ensure that material allegations and arguments are properly addressed, while keeping their response focused and proportionate. The focus should remain on:

Identifying the actual issues in dispute

Checking any authorities relied upon by the other party

Identifying factual inaccuracies or propositions which materially affect the case

Considering whether the document complies with Tribunal or EAT procedural requirements

Preserving relevant evidence and identifying the key witnesses

Where appropriate, seeking case-management directions to narrow or clarify the issues.

If there are significant inaccuracies or false case authorities, these should be brought to the Tribunal’s attention where relevant. However, the employer should not automatically assume responsibility for correcting an opponent’s case.