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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Will You Leave Your Charity Stronger Than You Found It?

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Perhaps your charity will have improved its services, resolved a long-standing financial problem or tackled a difficult issue rather than leaving it to the next board. The achievement need not be dramatic. Keeping vital services running through a difficult year can itself be considerable.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Dominik Opaliński
Dominik Opaliński
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Trustees’ Week 2026

When your term as a trustee ends, what will be different because you were there? 

Perhaps your charity will have improved its services, resolved a long-standing financial problem or tackled a difficult issue rather than leaving it to the next board. The achievement need not be dramatic. Keeping vital services running through a difficult year can itself be considerable.

Trustees’ Week is an opportunity to recognise those achievements, but also to ask whether our charities are equipped for the future. That means looking at governance, financial resilience and the use of charitable assets together.

Does the board have what it needs to decide?

A substantial board pack is not necessarily an informative one. Reports may describe activities in detail without explaining the difference they make, what is becoming harder to sustain or which decisions trustees need to take.

Good governance requires informed challenge, sound judgement and evidence that arrangements work in practice. A safeguarding policy marked “reviewed”, for example, tells trustees little about whether concerns are being raised, taken seriously and acted upon.

Expectations are also evolving. The voluntary Charity Governance Code 2025 places greater emphasis on board effectiveness, behaviours and evidence of good governance. For larger charities, it recommends an external evaluation of board effectiveness every three years.

Similar themes appear in the 2026 CUC Code of Higher Education Governance, reflecting wider expectations of effective oversight and financial sustainability. The failure to prevent fraud offence, applicable to qualifying large organisations, also reinforces the importance of appropriate preventive controls. The common question is straightforward: 

Can your board demonstrate that its governance works, rather than simply that the right policies exist?

What would a financial shock expose?

Suppose a major grant is withdrawn or an essential building requires urgent repairs.

Would every trustee understand the charity's cash position, the funds available to meet its commitments and the options open to the board?

A healthy-looking balance sheet does not necessarily mean cash is readily available. Restricted funds may not be available for general expenditure, while increasing costs or falling income place immediate pressure on services.

Trustees need reliable financial information, realistic forecasts and an understanding of what would happen if circumstances changed.

The same applies to reserves. Using them to meet planned charitable expenditure may be entirely appropriate. Repeatedly drawing on them to cover an unresolved shortfall is another matter.

Financial resilience is about understanding the choices available before they become unavoidable.

Are the assets serving the charity?

An investment portfolio may perform well yet no longer suit a charity's spending plans.

A valuable building may be expensive to maintain or poorly suited to current needs. Neither position is necessarily wrong, but both deserve scrutiny.

Can your board explain what good investment performance looks like for your charity, whether its managers are delivering it and what the arrangements cost?

Independent investment advice can help trustees assess performance, risk and future requirements. Financial advice can illuminate the implications of different choices, while legal advice can clarify the powers and restrictions governing investments, property and charitable funds.

The value of charitable assets lies ultimately in what they enable the charity to achieve.

Bring the advice to the same decision

Consider a charity facing rising demand, falling income and substantial property costs.

Should trustees draw on reserves, sell a building, change services or collaborate with another charity?

These choices involve legal, financial and investment considerations. Advice is most useful when those perspectives examine the same options and inform a single, coherent decision.

And leaving a charity stronger does not necessarily mean making it bigger. It may involve improving services, changing direction, sharing resources or recognising when established arrangements no longer serve beneficiaries as well as they could.

What would your board’s answers reveal?

Our Charity Board Health Check offers ten short questions about governance, financial resilience, asset stewardship, risk, safeguarding and future readiness.

Take a few minutes to try it, then compare answers with fellow trustees or colleagues. What is working well? Where do you see things differently? You might discover a strength you had overlooked or an idea worth exploring together. The conversation may be more revealing than the score.

The Health Check is a discussion aid, not a compliance test or professional assurance. A strong overall score should never obscure a serious concern.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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