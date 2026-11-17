In Evans v JNP Group Consulting Engineers Limited [2026] EWHC 2175 (Comm), the High Court held that departing shareholders’ retirement letters settled all claims between a company and its departed shareholders and directors, despite lacking an express release or “full and final settlement” language.

The dispute arose from a restructuring in 2016 under which the businesses of two LLPs were transferred to a company pursuant to a business sale agreement. The claimants were members of one of the LLPs and as a result of the business sale agreement, became directors and shareholders of the defendant company.

On retiring in 2018, the claimants each signed retirement letters which set out their exit payments, including sums payable by the company relating to their director’s loan accounts, salary, pensions and shares.

The claimants later sought further payments and the company responded with a counterclaim alleging breaches of warranties given in the business sale agreement which concerned the recoverability of transferred debts.

Decision

The court held that, despite the absence of an express mutual release, entire agreement provision or full and final settlement wording in the retirement letters, their wording, context and commercial of the retirement letters compromised the company’s counterclaim.

The court also considered that the company’s proposed interpretation lacked commercial coherence, noting that it would be difficult to reconcile an agreed exit package and staged payments with the proposition that the departing shareholder and directors remained exposed to substantial claims based on unpaid debts already known to the company.

The retirement letters were therefore construed as resolving the parties’ outstanding financial relationship and the company’s counterclaim was dismissed.

Practical Implications

This decision is a reminder that whether a transaction document settles claims is not determined solely by the presence or absence of express settlement language. A court may find a compromise where the document, assessed as a whole and in its commercial setting, objectively indicates that the parties intended to achieve a final resolution.

Companies should therefore take particular care when documenting shareholder or director exits where there may be actual or potential claims under:

A share purchase agreement or business sale agreement

Warranty and indemnity provisions

Director’s duties

Loan account arrangements

Other transaction-related arrangements.

If a company intends to retain claims against a departing shareholder or director, the exit documentation should clearly reserve those rights. If the objective is a clean break, the agreement should use clear and tailored release language, specify the scope of the settlement and expressly address known claims.