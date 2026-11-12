Why POPIA’s Section 71 Matters For Artificial Intelligence

While many organisations have already adopted artificial intelligence (“AI”), much of the South African discussion has focused on one question: does the country need dedicated AI legislation? And in the meanwhile, many businesses may be overlooking an important existing provision in law.

Section 71 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (“POPIA”) regulates certain forms of automated decision-making. While it was not drafted with today's AI systems in mind, it may already apply to some of the most common AI use cases in the workplace, financial services sector and customer-facing environments.

What does section 71 say?

In simple terms, section 71(1) provides that a data subject may not be subject to a decision which results in legal consequences for them, or which affects them to a substantial degree, where that decision is based solely on the automated processing of personal information intended to provide a profile of that person, including their performance at work, creditworthiness, reliability, location, health, personal preferences or conduct. The concern is straightforward. Automated systems can process vast amounts of data quickly and at scale. However, they can also make mistakes, replicate historical biases and reach conclusions that may be difficult to explain or challenge.

Section 71 attempts to ensure that individuals are not left at the mercy of a machine when important decisions about their lives are being made. This is reinforced by section 5(g), which lists, among the rights of data subjects, the right not to be subject, under certain circumstances, to a decision based solely on the automated processing of their personal information intended to provide a profile of them, as contemplated in section 71.

Is it an absolute prohibition?

No. Section 71(2) permits such decisions where they are taken in connection with the conclusion or execution of a contract and either the data subject’s request has been met or appropriate measures have been taken to protect their legitimate interests, or where the decision is governed by a law or code of conduct that specifies appropriate measures for protecting those interests. Under section 71(3), these measures must give the data subject an opportunity to make representations about the decision and require the responsible party to provide sufficient information about the underlying logic of the automated processing.

Why is this suddenly relevant?

When POPIA was enacted, sophisticated AI systems were not yet part of everyday business operations. Today, organisations are increasingly using AI tools to support or automate decision-making.

Examples include:

Screening job applicants

Credit scoring and loan approvals

Insurance underwriting

Fraud detection

Eligibility assessments

Customer risk profiling

Automated pricing models

In many cases, these systems are presented as decision-support tools. In reality, however, there can be a fine line between a human making a decision with assistance from technology and a human simply rubber-stamping an automated outcome.

The danger of "solely automated"

One of the key questions under section 71 is whether a decision is based solely on automated processing.

Many organisations assume they can avoid the provision simply by inserting a human somewhere into the process. Unfortunately, the position is unlikely to be that simple. A nominal human review may not provide meaningful oversight if the reviewer lacks sufficient information, expertise or authority to challenge the system's recommendation.

For example, if an AI tool automatically rejects employment applications and a recruiter merely confirms the outcome without any genuine assessment, it may be difficult to argue that the decision was meaningfully reviewed by a human. The more an organisation relies on automated recommendations without critical evaluation, the greater the risk that section 71 may be engaged.

It is not only about hiring decisions

Recruitment tools often dominate discussions about automated decision-making, but section 71 has a much wider application.

Consider an insurer that uses an AI model to determine whether an applicant qualifies for cover. Or a lender that relies on automated profiling to decide whether to extend credit. In both cases, the outcome may have significant consequences for the individual concerned.

Similarly, organisations are increasingly exploring AI-powered employee analytics, performance monitoring and behavioural profiling. If such systems are used to make decisions that materially affect employees, employers should carefully consider whether section 71 is implicated.

As AI tools become more embedded in operational processes, organisations should assess not only how personal information is collected and processed, but also how decisions are ultimately reached.

AI governance is about more than data protection

A common misconception is that compliance with POPIA automatically means an organisation is ready for AI adoption. Privacy compliance remains essential, but AI governance involves additional questions:

Can the organisation explain how a system reaches a conclusion?

Are there mechanisms to identify bias and inaccurate outcomes?

Is meaningful human oversight in place?

Can affected individuals challenge or escalate decisions?

Is there clear accountability for outcomes?

These questions increasingly feature in global AI governance discussions and are likely to become more important as South Africa's AI policy framework continues to evolve.

What should organisations be doing now?

The good news is that organisations do not need to wait for dedicated AI legislation before taking action. Practical steps include:

Identifying decision-making processes that involve AI or advanced analytics

Documenting where automated profiling occurs

Assessing whether decisions could result in legal consequences for individuals or affect them to a substantial degree

Evaluating whether human review is genuine and effective

Establishing governance frameworks for high-risk AI use cases

Ensuring appropriate measures are taken to protect data subjects’ legitimate interests, as required by section 71(2) and (3)

Providing mechanisms for individuals to make representations about, query or challenge important decisions

Updating privacy disclosures or privacy policies where automated decision-making is used, to ensure that sufficient information is provided about the underlying logic of the automated processing

An AI inventory and risk assessment process can be particularly valuable in helping organisations understand where automated decision-making is already taking place.

Non-compliance is not without consequence. Affected individuals may lodge complaints with the Information Regulator, which has investigative and enforcement powers, and may also institute civil proceedings for damages under section 99 of POPIA.

Looking ahead

The debate around AI regulation often focuses on what new laws may be coming. Yet organisations should not lose sight of the laws that already exist. While South Africa continues to consider its future approach to AI governance, section 71 of POPIA remains a powerful reminder that technology should not replace accountability. AI may help organisations make faster decisions, but where those decisions significantly affect people, human judgment still matters.

For many organisations, the most pressing AI compliance question is not whether future regulation will apply. It is whether they have already crossed the line into automated decision-making without realising it.