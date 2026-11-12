Armed Cell Therapeutics Acquires Preclinical CAR-T Portfolio From Lakefront

On October 14, 2026, Armed Cell Therapeutics BV (“Armed Cell”) announced that it acquired a portfolio of preclinical CAR-T assets from Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (“Lakefront”), formerly Galapagos NV. The two lead programs focus on non-Hodgkin lymphoma and small cell lung cancer. Under the agreement, Lakefront receives an upfront payment and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments and royalties.

The acquired portfolio originated from technology and research associated with AboundBio, which Lakefront previously acquired. It includes multi-targeting and armed CAR-T constructs incorporating fully human binders and human protein payloads. According to Armed Cell, the programs are designed to improve CAR-T cell potency and persistence and reduce cancer cell resistance in hematological and solid tumors. The approach combines targeting multiple cancer antigens with additional payloads intended to sustain anti-tumor activity.

Armed Cell stated that its research team in the United States and Europe is advancing the programs toward clinical development, with a “focus … to move these programs forward to patients with high unmet medical needs who would benefit from better treatment option.”