On 16 November 2026, the Dutch government published and submitted to both Houses of Parliament a third version of the draft Implementation Decree implementing the CSRD (the Decree). The Decree replaces the versions previously submitted in June 2024 and September 2025 and seeks to implement the CSRD as amended by the Omnibus legislation.

In our previous update 'Helpful next steps towards Dutch CSRD implementation: retroactive effect abandoned', we reported that the Dutch government decided to abandon the proposed retroactive application of the Dutch CSRD implementation legislation and the related repair clause. The Decree reflects this revised approach and provides that the Decree enters into force for financial years starting on or after 1 January 2027.

Two consecutive balance sheet dates

As expected following the Omnibus legislation, the thresholds for falling in scope of the CSRD are substantially narrowed in the Decree. Companies are generally in scope if they have a net turnover exceeding EUR 450 million and an average of more than 1,000 employees during the financial year, both on a standalone or consolidated basis. The Decree provides that the relevant thresholds must be exceeded on two consecutive balance sheet dates for a company to fall into scope (i.e. phasing in). Similarly, a company falls out of scope if the relevant thresholds are no longer exceeded on two consecutive balance sheet dates (i.e. phasing out).

According to the explanatory memorandum to the Decree, the revised scope is expected to reduce the number of Dutch companies required to report from an estimated 3,000–6,000 to approximately 220.

The Decree also reflects the revised scope for third-country ultimate parent undertakings pursuant to Article 40a CSRD. A third-country ultimate parent undertaking is in scope if, at group level it generated net turnover exceeding EUR 450 million generated in the EU in each of the last two consecutive financial years and has a qualifying EU subsidiary or, in the absence of such a subsidiary, a qualifying EU branch. The subsidiary or branch must have generated net turnover exceeding EUR 200 million in the preceding financial year. The Decree appears to apply a two-consecutive-balance-sheet-dates test also to the EUR 200 million threshold applicable to the subsidiary or branch. This does not appear to be aligned with Article 40a CSRD, which refers to the net turnover generated by the subsidiary or branch in the preceding financial year.

Other changes to the Decree

The Decree contains several other changes reflecting the amendments to the CSRD introduced by the Omnibus legislation. These include:

A value chain cap, under which undertakings in the value chain with no more than 1,000 employees may generally decline to provide information exceeding the voluntary sustainability reporting standards where that information is requested for the purpose of mandatory sustainability reporting;

Additional possibilities to omit information from the sustainability report, including, subject to certain conditions, commercially sensitive information and trade secrets;

An option for parent undertakings to exclude certain undertakings from its consolidated sustainability statement for the relevant financial year these were acquired or merged into the group, and subsidiaries that leave the group during that year, subject to disclosure of relevant significant events; and

An exemption from consolidated sustainability reporting for certain financial holding undertakings whose subsidiaries’ business models and operations are independent of one another.

Next steps

The Decree has now been submitted to both Houses of Parliament under the statutory pre-parliamentary scrutiny procedure (voorhangprocedure). The Decree must remain before Parliament for at least four weeks, during which both Houses may raise questions or comments. Following completion of this procedure, and taking into account any comments from Parliament where appropriate, the draft Decree will be submitted to the Advisory Division of the Council of State (Raad van State) for advice.

In parallel, the separate CSRD Implementation Bill remains pending before the House of Representatives. Following the advice of the Advisory Division of the Council of State, the government has revised the memorandum of amendment to the Bill, including by removing the proposed repair clause. Once submitted, the revised memorandum of amendment will form part of the further parliamentary consideration of the Bill.

The CSRD as amended by the Omnibus legislation must be implemented by 19 March 2027. The Dutch government intends to complete the Dutch implementation through these parallel legislative tracks.