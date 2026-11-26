Transactions involving AI, biotechnology and nanotechnology to become subject to mandatory notification

Are you involved in an investment, merger, acquisition or demerger concerning a company active in the Netherlands in the field of sensitive technology? If so, the transaction may need to be notified in advance to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (Minister van Economische Zaken en Klimaat) and may not be completed until the screening process has been concluded. The forthcoming expansion of the scope of this regime to include companies active in areas such as AI, biotechnology and nanotechnology may have significant implications for proposed transactions.

On 1 June 2023, the Investments, Mergers and Acquisitions Security Screening Act (Wet veiligheidstoets investeringen, fusies en overnames, the Vifo Act) entered into force. Proposed transactions falling within the scope of the Act must be notified in advance to the Bureau for Investment Screening (Bureau Toetsing Investeringen, BTI) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. The BTI assesses whether a proposed transaction poses a risk to national security. If such a risk is identified, the purchaser will be subject to a more extensive substantive assessment. Based on the BTI’s advice, the Minister may impose conditions on the transaction or even prohibit it. The fact that this is not merely a theoretical risk was recently demonstrated by the proposed acquisition of Solvinity, the company behind DigiD. The acquisition was prohibited in May 2026, although this decision was based not on the Vifo Act but on the sector-specific investment screening regime under the Dutch Telecommunications Act. A transaction cannot be completed while the screening process is ongoing. The Vifo Act can therefore have significant implications for a transaction. We previously published a blog answering the key questions about the Vifo Act. In this blog, we discuss the forthcoming expansion of its scope.

Scope

The Vifo Act applies to acquisition activities, such as investments, mergers, acquisitions and demergers. There is no minimum transaction value. A proposed transaction must be notified if the target company is active in the Netherlands in one of the following sectors:

operators of business campuses;

vital providers in the areas of heat transport, nuclear energy, air transport and ground handling, port operations, banking, financial market infrastructure, extractable energy and gas storage;

providers of sensitive technology, including dual-use items 1 and military goods 2 ; and

and military goods ; and providers of highly sensitive technology, currently including quantum technology, photonics technology, semiconductor technology, high assurance products and certain dual-use items and military goods.

For vital providers and providers of ‘regular’ sensitive technology, the notification requirement is triggered by the acquisition of control. For highly sensitive technology, the threshold is lower: the notification requirement already applies where significant influence is acquired. This may be the case where an investor acquires an interest of 10% or the right to appoint a director. This is particularly relevant for minority investors, such as venture capital and growth funds.

Envisaged amendment to the Vifo Act

On 9 June 2026, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy submitted a proposal to the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer) and House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) to expand the categories of technology designated as highly sensitive technology.3 On 26 October 2026, the Dutch Council of State (Raad van State) published a favourable opinion on the proposal. The proposed expansion reflects the emergence of new technological developments and their relevance to national security. Under the proposal, the following technologies and subcategories of technology would be designated as highly sensitive technology:

biotechnology , including synthetic cell technology for the artificial development of living cells, stem cell technology for the cultivation and manipulation of stem cells, gene editing and genomics;

, including synthetic cell technology for the artificial development of living cells, stem cell technology for the cultivation and manipulation of stem cells, gene editing and genomics; artificial intelligence , in particular AI designed or used to identify persons, groups and objects or to impersonate persons (deepfakes), as well as AI systems that rely on geospatial data and information from networked sensors, such as GPS, Wi-Fi, cameras or mobile networks;

, in particular AI designed or used to identify persons, groups and objects or to impersonate persons (deepfakes), as well as AI systems that rely on geospatial data and information from networked sensors, such as GPS, Wi-Fi, cameras or mobile networks; advanced materials technology for (i) the development and manufacture of materials that enable energy to be stored, transported or converted from one form or carrier into another, (ii) 2D materials whose optical, electronic, magnetic or acoustic properties can be deliberately modified and replicated, and (iii) high-entropy alloys;

for (i) the development and manufacture of materials that enable energy to be stored, transported or converted from one form or carrier into another, (ii) 2D materials whose optical, electronic, magnetic or acoustic properties can be deliberately modified and replicated, and (iii) high-entropy alloys; nanotechnology for the development of artificial materials that can be programmed to have one or more desired properties, as well as micro- and nanoreactor technology;

for the development of artificial materials that can be programmed to have one or more desired properties, as well as micro- and nanoreactor technology; sensor and navigation technology , including Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping technology, sensor fusion and array technologies, sensor network and ambient technologies, and signature management and pattern recognition technology;

, including Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping technology, sensor fusion and array technologies, sensor network and ambient technologies, and signature management and pattern recognition technology; nuclear technology for medical applications;

for medical applications; information security , including cryptographic and non-cryptographic systems, testing, inspection and production equipment, and technology for their development, production and use; and

, including cryptographic and non-cryptographic systems, testing, inspection and production equipment, and technology for their development, production and use; and laser satellite communications, in particular technology for the development or use of laser communication techniques that automatically acquire and track signals and maintain communications via the exosphere, underground or underwater.

The final two categories already fall within the scope of the Vifo Act as sensitive technology. Under the proposal, they would also be designated as highly sensitive technology.

Practical implications

The addition of these six new technology categories to the Vifo Act will take effect on 1 January 2027. The expansion will not apply retrospectively to transactions completed before that date. Importantly, however, a transaction that is signed this year but is not completed until after 1 January 2027 may be subject to the notification requirement. It is estimated that an additional 1,015 to 1,730 companies will become subject to the notification requirements under the Vifo Act. As a result, the BTI expects to process approximately 125 additional notifications each year, compared with the current level of around 90 notifications per year.4

Where notification is required, a transfer of shares may only take place once the BTI has confirmed that either (i) no screening decision is required or (ii) a positive decision has been issued. If the parties nevertheless complete the transaction, this constitutes gun jumping and may result in a substantial fine. In practice, this gives rise to uncertainty in three areas:

whether the transaction is subject to a notification requirement;

the duration of the screening process; and

the conditions under which the transaction may proceed.

In principle, the BTI’s statutory decision period is eight weeks. However, this period may be extended and is suspended if the BTI requests additional information. If the notification results in a further screening procedure, a second phase follows with its own decision period. In practice, the duration of the process varies. The BTI Annual Report 2025 reports an average processing time of 37 days, or 42 days including periods of suspension.5 In individual cases, processing times of up to 300 days have been reported.6 By including appropriate provisions in the transaction documentation, the parties can mitigate the resulting risks and allocate them appropriately.

Preliminary assessment

When determining whether a notification is required, both the activities of the target company and the identity of the purchaser are relevant. Due diligence therefore plays an important role in preparing for a potential notification. Although parties will often make a preliminary assessment at an earlier stage, the due diligence investigation should ultimately confirm whether the transaction must be notified to the BTI.

The due diligence investigation may lead the parties to decide not to proceed with the transaction, for example because the risks outweigh the expected benefits. Alternatively, the parties may decide not to acquire certain parts of the target company in order to avoid triggering a notification requirement. Another option may be to modify the transaction structure, for example by acquiring an interest below the applicable threshold or by limiting voting rights.

Due diligence should not be limited to the structuring of the transaction. Thorough due diligence also gives the parties an opportunity to reduce the time required for the BTI process at an early stage. To some extent, the duration of the BTI process can be influenced by the parties themselves. Well-prepared parties will consider during the due diligence process what questions the BTI is likely to raise, with a view to preparing a complete notification file. Providing a comprehensive explanation as part of the notification reduces the likelihood of requests for additional information. Where there is uncertainty as to whether a notification requirement applies, the parties may also request a non-binding opinion from the BTI in advance.

Allocation of risk

Part of the risk of the transaction being prohibited in whole or in part lies with the target company and, consequently, with the seller. Whether a notification requirement applies is primarily determined by the activities of the target company. In addition, the target company is responsible for ensuring that the information provided to the BTI is both accurate and complete. However, the identity, origin and reputation of the purchaser are key factors in the BTI’s assessment. In practice, the risk of not obtaining unconditional clearance is therefore generally considered to lie primarily with the purchaser. Buyers and sellers have several contractual mechanisms at their disposal to mitigate and allocate these risks.

Long stop date

The parties may agree a deadline by which the transfer of the shares must take place. In doing so, the parties will generally want to allow sufficient time for a process that extends beyond the BTI’s eight-week decision period, including pre-notification, requests for information and discussions on possible remedies, without remaining bound to the transaction indefinitely. Although a relatively short long stop date may appear attractive, in practice it could result in an otherwise viable transaction falling through. A contractual right to extend the deadline and a staggered termination mechanism can provide additional flexibility, although they may also create uncertainty.

Break fee and reverse break fee

The parties may agree that a fee will be payable if the acquisition cannot proceed as a result of a measure or prohibition under the Vifo Act, or if the long stop date expires before a decision has been taken. Where the fee is payable by the purchaser, this is referred to as a reverse break fee. In practice, sellers may seek a reverse break fee precisely because the assessment focuses to a significant extent on the purchaser. In Dutch private M&A, however, break fees remain relatively uncommon and can have significant consequences. Such provisions are therefore likely to be subject to detailed negotiation.

Condition precedent

A condition precedent is a commonly used mechanism in Dutch M&A practice. Under such a provision, completion of the transfer of the shares is made conditional upon obtaining the required clearance. The principal risk associated with a condition precedent lies in its precise wording. Does the condition apply only where the BTI confirms that no screening decision is required or where unconditional clearance is granted? Or would a decision subject to requirements and conditions also be sufficient?

Hell or high water

Under a hell or high water provision, the purchaser undertakes to accept any remedies necessary to obtain clearance. This provides the seller with a high degree of deal certainty, but it is also a controversial mechanism. FDI remedies are less predictable and can sometimes be more far-reaching than remedies imposed under competition law. They may affect governance, data access, IT segregation or investment obligations and, as a result, may undermine the commercial rationale for the acquisition.

Cooperation obligation

For the purposes of the notification, the purchaser will require information from the seller and the target company, including descriptions of the relevant technology, customer information and details of relationships with government authorities. The purchaser would therefore be well advised to agree that the seller will provide timely and complete cooperation, including arrangements specifying how and through which channels information is to be provided. Specific information-sharing arrangements may also be agreed to enable sensitive information to be provided to the competent authority without being disclosed to the purchaser’s commercial team.

Interim covenants

Where there is a lengthy period between signing the agreement and completion of the transfer of shares, the purchaser will want to ensure that the target company does not undergo material changes during that period. Ordinary-course covenants are therefore important. These can prevent the seller, for example, from stripping assets from the business, transferring technology or entering into new sensitive contracts that could affect the assessment under the Vifo Act or the value of the transaction.

Warranties

Standard warranties may not be sufficient. Where a target company is active in highly sensitive technology, specific warranties may be required regarding the sectors and activities in which the target company operates. These can help address any gaps in the information available to the purchaser.

Purchase price and the interim period

A lengthy period between signing and completion may affect the value of the target company. If the seller is required to operate the business subject to interim covenants while the Vifo procedure is ongoing, this may restrict the company’s ability to grow. Acquiring new customers, entering into new contracts or making investments may need to be postponed or may require the purchaser’s consent. Existing customers and employees may also disengage as a result of the uncertainty. Conversely, if the company performs better than expected during this period, the purchaser may benefit from value for which it has not paid. In a locked-box structure, the seller may therefore negotiate an equity ticker: a fixed amount payable for each day between the reference date and completion of the transfer of shares, as compensation for the value generated by the business during that period. If the parties instead wish the purchase price to reflect the company’s actual performance during the interim period, a performance-based purchase price adjustment may be more appropriate. If, for example, revenue falls below the agreed level, the purchase price is reduced; if it exceeds that level, the purchase price is increased.

Conclusion

The screening framework is changing, but the fundamentals remain the same. Parties should therefore assess the position of the target company before signing the purchase agreement, prepare for engagement with the BTI and reflect the outcome in an SPA that clearly allocates the relevant risks between the parties. Does your proposed transaction fall within the scope of the Vifo Act? Please feel free to contact us. We would be pleased to assist you throughout the process.

Footnotes

1. As defined in Regulation (EU) No 2021/821.

2. The list of goods to which Common Position 2009/944/CFSP applies.

3. Draft Decree of 9 June 2026 amending the Decree on the Scope of Sensitive Technology in response to technological developments.

4. Draft Explanatory Memorandum to the decree amending the Decree on the Scope of Sensitive Technology, para. 7 (Impact on businesses), p. 11.

5. Bureau Toetsing Investeringen, BTI Annual Report 2025, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy 2026, pp. 6 and 10 et seq.

6. S. Konijn, J. Witteman, M. Vlaanderen & D. Schrage (SEO), H. Koster, E. Gort & J. Larik (Leiden University), Grenzen stellen zonder muren bouwen. Evaluatie WOZT 2020-2025 & tussentijdse evaluatie Wet Vifo 2023-2025, Amsterdam: SEO Economic Research 2025.