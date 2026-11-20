On August 10, 2026, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed all access providers to allot the 1601 numbering series, in a first phase, to the utilities sector and the logistics and courier sector for service and transactional voice calls under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018. The numbers will not be used for promotional voice calls. Access providers are required to furnish status reports every 10 days during the implementation period of 90 days, and to submit a compliance report within 15 days of the expiry of the 90-day period.