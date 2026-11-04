Are Writ Petitions Against Social Media Platforms Like Instagram, YouTube And LinkedIn Maintainable Under Article 226?

The Delhi High Court and the Uttarakhand High Court, in three separate decisions concerning Meta, LinkedIn and YouTube, have examined the maintainability of writ petitions challenging the disabling, restriction or deletion of social-media accounts. The Courts reiterated that a private platform does not become amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution merely because it facilitates public communication and expression. The nature of the function performed and whether it involves the discharge of a public duty or State function remain relevant considerations.

Sarthak Bhagat v. Union of India & Ors. – Delhi High Court

In Sarthak Bhagat v. Union of India & Ors., 2026:DHC:9548, the petitioner approached the Delhi High Court challenging the disabling of his Instagram accounts by Meta Platforms India without prior notice or an opportunity to respond. He contended that the only reason communicated was an alleged violation of Instagram’s Community Standards. His request for review through the in-app mechanism had also not resulted in restoration of the accounts or disclosure of specific reasons.

The petitioner had additionally appealed to the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) under Rule 3A of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The appeal, however, remained pending beyond the prescribed thirty-day period.

The Court examined whether Meta, as a private entity, was amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226. It observed that a writ may be issued against a private body where it performs a public function or discharges a public duty. However, the mere fact that Instagram plays a significant role in disseminating information and shaping public opinion does not convert its activities into a public function. Its primary role is to provide a platform for expression, and it was neither under a governmental mandate nor legally obligated to provide such services.

Accordingly, the Court held that Meta was not amenable to writ jurisdiction. It observed that the petitioner's remedy against Meta would more appropriately lie in a civil suit, where damages, if any, could be claimed.

As regards the Union of India, the Court observed that a writ of mandamus requires a demonstrated failure to discharge a statutory duty. Nevertheless, since the petitioner's appeal was pending before the GAC, the Court directed the Committee to decide it expeditiously and disposed of the petition.

Mayank Jain v. Union of India & Ors. – Delhi High Court

In Mayank Jain v. Union of India & Ors., 2026:DHC:9777, the petitioner challenged the restriction imposed on his LinkedIn account. He alleged that the account had been restricted without prior warning or identification of the specific provisions of the User Agreement or Professional Community Policies allegedly violated. Despite repeated representations seeking manual review, LinkedIn continued to provide template-based responses referring to unspecified violations.

The Court noted that although the Union of India had been impleaded, no specific relief had been sought against it. The principal reliefs were directed against LinkedIn Technology Information Private Limited and its Resident Grievance Officer.

Following the principles discussed in Sarthak Bhagat, the Court reiterated that a private entity is amenable to writ jurisdiction only where its actions involve the performance of a public duty or function, or are fundamentally governmental in nature.

The Court observed that LinkedIn primarily provides a platform for expression and professional interaction. Its role in disseminating information and shaping public opinion does not, by itself, make its operations public in nature.

Consequently, the Court held that LinkedIn and its Resident Grievance Officer were not amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226. The petitioner was left to pursue an appropriate civil remedy. The Court also took note of the appeal already preferred before the GAC under Rule 3A(3) of the IT Rules, 2021, and dismissed the writ petition as not maintainable.

Swati Alias Smriti Negi v. Union of India & Others – Uttarakhand High Court

In Swati Alias Smriti Negi v. Union of India & Others, WPMS/2267/2026, the Uttarakhand High Court considered a writ petition seeking restoration of the petitioner's YouTube channel and its contents, along with removal of the copyright strikes recorded against it.

The petitioner alleged that her channel had been deleted on account of three copyright strikes without notice or an opportunity of hearing. She sought restoration of the channel and its contents, removal of the strikes and action by the concerned authorities on her grievance.

The Court noted that the petitioner had entered into an agreement with YouTube subject to certain terms and conditions. If YouTube found that those terms had been violated, the account could be deleted in accordance with the contractual arrangement.

The Court observed that the dispute essentially arose out of the contractual relationship between the petitioner and YouTube. It further held that a writ petition against YouTube was not maintainable, as YouTube does not qualify as ‘State’ within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Court disposed of the writ petition, granting liberty to the petitioner to avail such remedy as may be available under law.

Conclusion

The three decisions reiterate that the public importance and widespread use of a digital platform do not, by themselves, make its actions amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226. In Sarthak Bhagat and Mayank Jain, the Delhi High Court applied the public-function test and held that providing platforms for communication, expression and dissemination of information does not amount to discharging a public duty or governmental function. In Swati Alias Smriti Negi, the Uttarakhand High Court focused on the contractual nature of the dispute and held that a claim arising from the enforcement of contractual terms was not appropriately addressed through a writ petition.

Taken together, the decisions underscore that private social-media platforms do not become amenable to writ jurisdiction merely by virtue of their widespread public use or influence. Where such platforms do not qualify as ‘State’ under Article 12 or perform a public duty or function, a writ petition against them would ordinarily not be maintainable. In such circumstances, an aggrieved person may explore remedies available under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, including approaching the Grievance Appellate Committee, or pursue an appropriate civil remedy.