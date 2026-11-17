On June 12, 2026, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting released the draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026 (‘Draft Rules’), under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 (‘TelecommunicationsAct’), consolidating six existing guideline frameworks (‘Guidelines’) governing television and radio broadcasting into a single authorisation regime. The Draft Rules impact television, radio, and Internet Protocol Television service providers, including Direct-To-Home (‘DTH’), Headend-in-the-Sky (‘HITS’), and television channel operators (collectively ‘Service Providers’). The Key aspects of the Draft Rules are set out below.

i. Authorisation Framework: The Telecommunications Act requires any legal entity intending to provide telecom services, run networks, or hold certain equipment to obtain Central Government authorisation (‘Authorised Entities’). The Draft Rules set out the terms of this authorisation in relation to Service Providers, with applications to be submitted through designated web portals.

ii. Security Clearance and Residency Requirements: The Draft Rules standardise security clearance and residency requirements across Service Providers. All key managerial personnel (‘KMP’) and foreign personnel of Authorised Entities require security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. For news channels, news agencies, television channel distribution services, and private radio services, a majority of directors, partners, or KMPs must be Indian residents.

iii. Cross-Holding Restrictions: The Draft Rules impose a uniform 20% equity cap to prevent cross-ownership between DTH operators, HITS providers, and television channel entities (including multi-system operators). For HITS, both direct and indirect shareholding is considered to determine this cap (as per Press Note 2 of 2009). Financial institutional investors are exempted from the aforementioned cap applicable to DTH operators, HITS providers, and television channel entities.

iv. Reporting Requirements: Authorised Entities must report changes in: (a) shareholding; (b) name; (c) foreign direct investment; (d) registered office; (e) address and contact details; and (f) other material particulars to the Central Government within 30 days (for (a) to (c)) or 15 days (for (d) to (f)).

v. Prior Permission: Prior written permission of the Central Government is required for: (a) a change in control or a complete change in management of an Authorised Entity; and (b) transfer of an authorisation to operate a television channel or private radio from an Authorised Entity.

vi. Means of Transfer: Transfer of authorisation from an Authorised Entity must be effected through: (a) merger or amalgamation under the Companies Act, 2013; (b) business transfer; or (c) intra-group transfer (subject to the transferor confirming that the transferee belongs to the same group).