Advertising Law And AI Regulation In India

ASCI’s new AI guidelines - let brands keep using AI, but require labels wherever synthetic content could change what consumers believe, and ban fake endorsements, deepfakes and exaggerated AI visuals outright, label or no label. The real risk now sits in your contracts: whoever approves, proves claims, secures likeness permissions and applies labels will own the blame when ASCI comes knocking.

In India, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced new guidelines on 29 September 2026 for the responsible labelling of synthetically generated content in advertising and the guidelines are expected to take effect on 29 December 2026, three months after publication.

AI is changing the way of businesses to advertise their products and services. Today, brands are using AI to create digital influencers, generate realistic product demonstrations, reproduce human voices and personalise advertisements for individual customers. These changes have practical consequences for brands, advertising agencies, influencers and marketing technology providers.

Understanding the New ASCI Guidelines

ASCI doesn’t care much about the technology itself, it cares about the effect on the viewer or consumers. The guidelines deal with synthetically generated content, which broadly includes audio, images and videos created or materially altered using computer technology to appear real or represent people and events as genuine. Disclosure is mandatory when synthetic content could materially influence a consumer’s decision and leaving it out mislead them.

The main purpose of the guidelines is to protect consumers from misleading representations while allowing businesses to use AI responsibly. Importantly, not every use of AI requires a disclosure label. The central question is whether the synthetic content could materially influence a consumer's decision and whether leaving its artificial nature undisclosed could mislead them.

When Is Disclosure of AI-Generated Content Required?

Disclosure becomes important when AI changes the way consumers understand an advertisement or influences their purchasing decisions. In such cases, businesses must clearly communicate the synthetic nature of the content.

AI-generated endorsements and synthetic influencers

Under the new guidelines, advertisements using synthetic influencers and ambassadors require disclosure. Similarly, when a real person’s face or voice is digitally replicated for personalised advertising, disclosure is required even if that person has given consent.

AI-generated product demonstrations

If an advertisement shows a product that does not yet exist, or uses synthetic visuals to demonstrate its performance, disclosure may be necessary. The business must also ensure that any claims about the product are supported by evidence. A disclosure label does not make exaggerated or false performance claims acceptable.

Personalised and sponsored advertising

When a real person's face or voice is replicated, or synthetic content materially affects the consumer's understanding, appropriate disclosure is necessary. Sponsored AI-generated product recommendations also require special attention. Where AI recommends a product through a paid or sponsored arrangement, the advertisement must clearly identify the commercial relationship using the wording “Sponsored by [Brand]”. This helps consumers distinguish independent recommendations from paid promotions.

When Is Disclosure Not Enough?

Businesses must not fabricate endorsements or testimonials that falsely suggest a real person has used, experienced, approved or recommended a product. AI must not be used to exaggerate product results. An advertisement showing unrealistic weight loss, artificial before-and-after photographs or benefits that the product cannot deliver may violate advertising standards even if the visuals are labelled as AI-generated. Presenting a non-existent location, facility or event as real may mislead customers. Unauthorised use of copyrighted material, deepfakes or an individual's likeness without consent raises serious rights and compliance concerns. Creating an AI-generated fictional doctor who appears to recommend a supplement may also be misleading if the advertisement falsely implies genuine medical expertise or endorsement.

Therefore, if the underlying content is prohibited or misleading, the correct response is to remove or correct it, not merely to add a warning.

When is an AI Disclosure Not Necessary?

The guidelines also recognize that requiring labels for every minor edit could create confusion and make meaningful disclosures less effective.

Routine editing, such as colour correction, lighting adjustments, noise reduction and minor blemish removal, generally does not require disclosure. Decorative backgrounds, obvious fantasy effects, AI-generated advertising copy and accessibility features such as subtitles, translations and accurate audio descriptions are also examples of uses that do not require an AI label under the guidelines.

Practical Responsibilities of Brands, Agencies and Influencers

The new guidelines require businesses to treat AI compliance as a responsibility and remains responsible for ensuring that the final advertisement is honest and complies with the ASCI Code.

Brands and advertisers should establish internal procedures for reviewing AI-generated content before publication. They should verify product claims, check whether disclosure is required, obtain permissions for the use of voices and likenesses, and ensure that all advertising material is supported by reliable evidence.

Advertising agencies should identify synthetic content during the creative planning stage rather than waiting until the advertisement is ready for release. Agencies should inform clients about disclosure requirements, obtain necessary permissions, check source materials and ensure that approved advertisements do not contain misleading representations.

Influencers and digital creators should understand that AI-generated content does not remove their existing advertising responsibilities. An influencer should not present a synthetic testimonial as a genuine personal experience or promote claims that cannot be substantiated.

Marketing technology providers should help businesses implement these requirements through appropriate technical controls. Advertising platforms, AI vendors and personalisation providers may support disclosure labels, maintain records of generated content, manage permissions and flag potentially misleading material. However, technical tools cannot replace human review or transfer the advertiser's overall responsibility to a technology provider.

The Importance of Advertising and Agency Contracts

Businesses would be wise to review their contracts before the guidelines take effect. A contract should clearly state who is responsible for creating, checking, approving and publishing AI-generated material.

Agencies should be required to identify synthetic elements in their work and submit relevant content for approval before publication. Brands should specify who has final authority to approve advertisements and who can authorise changes to disclosure labels. Substantiation obligations. Agencies and creators should provide supporting evidence for product claims, demonstrations and testimonials. The advertiser should retain the right to reject content that is misleading or cannot be adequately supported. Permissions and intellectual property rights. Agencies and creators should require appropriate consent for using a person's face, voice or likeness and establish that third-party material is used lawfully. Contracts should also clarify ownership and permitted use of AI-generated outputs, subject to applicable law and third-party rights. Compliance responsibilities and liability. An agency may be contractually responsible for unauthorised assets or failure to follow agreed production procedures, while a brand may retain responsibility for its product claims and final advertising decisions. Contracts can include indemnities, correction obligations, withdrawal procedures and cooperation requirements if a complaint arises.

Finally, contracts with marketing technology providers should address data use, personalised advertising, disclosure functionality, audit records and cooperation with compliance reviews. These terms can reduce confusion when several parties contribute to a single campaign.

Such contractual arrangements will not eliminate every legal risk. They will, however, help businesses identify problems early and determine who must take corrective action when an advertisement fails to meet the applicable standards.

A sensible plan before the deadline

The guidelines state that they take effect three months after publication. A practical preparation plan should begin with an audit of existing and planned campaigns that use AI-generated images, audio, video, synthetic influencers or personalised recommendations.

Next, each campaign should be assessed to determine whether the content is prohibited, requires disclosure or falls within an example of an exempt use. Where a label is necessary, businesses should select wording that is clear, noticeable and appropriate for the advertising format. They should also check whether additional legal requirements apply to the campaign.

Staff training is equally important. Marketing teams, agencies, creators and technology providers should understand the difference between obtaining consent, disclosing AI use and substantiating advertising claims. Finally, businesses should update their approval procedures, contracts and record-keeping practices before the effective date.

Conclusion

ASCI's new guidelines represent an important development in responsible advertising in India. They recognise that AI can improve creativity and marketing efficiency, but they also make clear that technology should not be used to create false impressions about products, people or services.

The practical lesson for businesses is simple: not every AI-generated advertisement needs a label, but every advertisement must remain honest and compliant. Disclosure is necessary when synthetic content could materially affect consumer understanding, while prohibited or misleading content cannot be made acceptable through labelling alone.

Brands, agencies, influencers and marketing technology providers should therefore work together to establish clear approval procedures, verify claims, obtain permissions and allocate contractual responsibilities. By preparing before December 2026, businesses can reduce compliance risks, protect consumer trust and continue to benefit from AI in a responsible manner.