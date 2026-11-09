Board-Approved Algorithms: TRAI's Draft AI Rulebook And What Telcos (And Their Vendors) Must Build Before It Lands

Most of the artificial intelligence running inside an Indian telecom network was not built by the operator. It arrives embedded in radio access equipment that optimises traffic, in software that predicts network faults, in platforms that filter spam and fraudulent calls, and in the chatbots that answer customer queries. On 30 October 2026, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India proposed that, regardless of where these systems come from, the operator will answer for what they do.

TRAI's draft "Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Networks and Provision of Telecommunication Services" would require telecom entities to adopt a board-approved AI policy, classify every AI system by risk, maintain an inventory without which no AI system may be used, report serious AI incidents to TRAI, and take contractual control of AI supplied by vendors. Comments are invited until 27 November 2026.

The draft is not yet binding, and some of its key details are left to be prescribed later. However, its architecture is already clear, and an operator that begins mapping its AI estate only after the guidelines are finalised will be starting late. This article explains what TRAI has proposed, how the proposals reach vendors, what remains undefined, and what operators and suppliers can usefully do now, including in their comments. It is written for telecom general counsel and compliance teams, and for foreign equipment makers, software providers and AI vendors selling to Indian operators.

What TRAI Has Proposed, And on What Footing

TRAI presents the draft as a way of ensuring "consistent and responsible implementation of the India AI Governance Guidelines in the telecommunication sector". The national guidelines, issued by the Government under the IndiaAI Mission, favoured working through existing laws rather than a standalone AI statute, and set out seven principles, or sutras, for existing regulators and institutions to apply. TRAI's draft adopts the same seven principles, i.e. Trust is the Foundation, People First, Innovation over Restraint, Fairness and Equity, Accountability, Understandable by Design, and Safety, Resilience and Sustainability.

It is not the only sectoral regulator moving in this direction. The RBI's committee on a Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of AI reported in August 2025 for the financial sector. However, TRAI's draft goes further than principles, and converts them into specific operational obligations for licensees, which makes it a likely template for other regulators.

The press release does not identify the statutory provision under which the guidelines will be issued, and the draft is reported to state that it does not override other laws, licence conditions or binding requirements. How the guidelines will be enforced, and whether they will later be reflected in licence or authorisation conditions, is one of the points on which stakeholders may wish to seek clarity.

Who Is in Scope

According to reports of the draft, the guidelines apply to entities holding a licence under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 or an authorisation under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 that use, or intend to use, AI in telecommunication networks or in the provision of telecommunication services.

Two points follow. First, the obligations fall on licensees and authorised entities, not directly on vendors. Second, the scope is defined by use, so an operator does not escape the guidelines by procuring AI rather than building it. Thus, vendors are not regulated by the draft, but they will feel it through every contract they hold with an operator.

The Seven Principles, Translated into Telecom Operations

The reported proposals can be grouped into six sets of obligations.

Area What the draft reportedly requires Board-level policy An internal AI policy approved by the board or equivalent governing body, reviewed at least annually, and filed with TRAI within seven working days of taking effect, together with any amendments Governance committee An AI Governance and Safety Committee, drawn from network operations, service delivery, IT, data management, regulatory and consumer affairs, headed by a senior executive designated as the AI Governance and Safety Officer, reviewing deployed systems and incidents at least once a financial year, with power to require modification or decommissioning Risk classification Each AI system classified as high, medium or low risk, based on materiality, financial and operational impact and consumer implications, with use approved by a designated officer and approval authority delegable by risk class Inventory and assurance An inventory of all active, inactive and decommissioned AI systems recording source, purpose and risk class; no AI system to be used unless it is in the inventory; validation, conformity and impact assessments before deployment or modification, covering accuracy, robustness, explainability, fairness, drift and human oversight, with Telecommunication Engineering Center standard 57050:2023 referenced for fairness Incidents Incidents graded as critical, high, moderate or low; a central incident database, referencing TEC standard 57090:2025 or an equivalent taxonomy; critical and high-severity incidents reported to TRAI in a format, manner and timeframe to be prescribed Consumers and people Human oversight of all AI systems; lawful and secure data handling across the AI lifecycle; a grievance mechanism and central database for AI-related harms reported by users; periodic training for staff involved in oversight

Hence, the draft follows a familiar compliance pattern, i.e. a board policy, an accountable officer, an inventory, pre-deployment testing, incident reporting and consumer redress, applied to AI systems across a regulated sector.

The Clause That Reaches Vendors

The most significant provision for the wider market is the principle that the licensee is accountable for the outcomes of AI systems it uses, whether they are developed internally, procured from third parties, outsourced, or a combination of these. The draft reportedly supports that principle with three procurement obligations:

Due diligence before procurement: Operators must assess the supplier's credibility, the soundness and limitations of the AI system, and the quality of its training data before acquiring it. Disclosure of embedded AI: Suppliers are to disclose AI embedded in the products and services they provide. This matters because a great deal of network equipment now contains AI features that are not marketed as AI products. Enforceable contract terms: Contracts must include provisions on compliance, audit and inspection rights, incident management, risk allocation and accountability.

The practical effect is that the operator's regulatory obligations will be passed down the supply chain. An operator required to classify, test, monitor and report on an AI system it does not control will need information and cooperation from the vendor to do so. Equipment makers and software providers should therefore expect requests for AI disclosures across existing product lines, information on training data and model limitations, audit and inspection rights over their systems, commitments to notify incidents promptly enough for the operator to meet its own reporting obligation, and indemnities linked to regulatory consequences.

For foreign vendors, some of these requests will raise familiar tensions with the protection of proprietary models and trade secrets, and with the limits on audit access to systems hosted outside India. Those tensions are better addressed now, in standard terms and in comments to TRAI, than in the middle of procurement negotiations.

What Remains Undefined

Several important elements are left open in the draft, at least as reported.

Reporting timelines and format: Critical and high-severity incidents must be reported in a prescribed format, manner and timeframe, but these have not yet been prescribed. Telecom entities already have short reporting obligations for security incidents under the telecom cyber security rules, and the relationship between the two regimes is not addressed. What counts as high risk: The draft sets criteria for classification but leaves it largely to each entity to decide which systems fall into which tier. That gives flexibility, but also creates the risk of inconsistent classification across operators and later disagreement with the regulator. Implementation timeline: No transition period has been reported. A requirement that no AI system may be used unless it is in the inventory could, if it took effect immediately, affect systems already in operation. Legal character and enforcement: As noted above, the statutory basis and the consequences of non-compliance are not specified in the press release. Overlap with other laws: AI systems that process personal data will also be subject to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and its rules, and network security obligations under the telecom law. The guidelines do not override these, and operators will need a single compliance approach that satisfies all of them.

What To Do Now

The final guidelines may change in detail, but their core requirements are unlikely to disappear. The following steps will be useful whatever the final text.

Build the AI inventory: List every AI system in use or under development, including AI embedded in network equipment, operations support systems, customer service platforms, fraud and spam detection, and marketing tools. Record the source, the vendor, the purpose and the data used. This is the foundation for everything else in the draft, and it is likely to take longer than expected. Carry out a first risk tiering: Apply the draft's criteria of materiality, financial and operational impact and consumer implications to the inventory. Systems that can affect network availability, emergency services, customer billing or decisions about individual subscribers are natural candidates for the high-risk tier. Draft the board policy and identify the officer: Prepare an AI policy covering the areas the draft lists, i.e. risk classification, deployment approvals, incident management, human oversight, data governance and grievance redressal, and identify the senior executive who will act as the AI Governance and Safety Officer. Prepare an incident playbook: Define what an AI incident is, how it will be graded, who decides, and how it will be escalated and recorded. Even before TRAI prescribes timelines, an operator should be able to identify and grade an incident quickly. Revisit vendor contracts: Review existing contracts for AI disclosure, audit and inspection rights, incident notification, cooperation with regulatory requests and indemnities. New procurement should include these terms from now on, and renewals should be used to add them. For vendors, prepare a disclosure pack: Equipment makers and AI vendors can reduce friction by preparing standard documentation on the AI features in their products, their intended use, known limitations, testing performed and the information they can share on training data.

Making A Useful Comment Before 27 November

Comments are due to TRAI by 27 November 2026 at [email protected], and TRAI has asked for comments with justification. A comment is most useful when it is specific and offers drafting rather than only objections. Points that operators and vendors may wish to address include:

Reporting timelines: Proposing realistic timeframes for critical and high-severity incidents, and asking that they be aligned with existing cybersecurity reporting obligations to avoid duplicate reports. Risk criteria: Asking for illustrative examples of high, medium and low risk systems, so that classification is consistent across the sector. Transition period: Seeking a reasonable period to complete the inventory and assessments for systems already in operation before the "no use unless inventoried" rule applies. Vendor information: Suggesting a proportionate standard for the information operators must obtain from vendors, with appropriate protection for confidential and proprietary information. Legal footing: Seeking clarity on the legal basis of the guidelines and on how compliance will be assessed.

Conclusion

TRAI's draft is the clearest indication so far of how India's principles-based approach to AI governance will work in practice, i.e. not through a single AI statute, but through sectoral regulators converting national principles into operational obligations for the entities they license. For telecom operators, the draft means that AI will be governed like other material operational risks, through the board, a named officer, an inventory, testing and incident reporting. For their vendors, it means that the operator's accountability will become a set of contractual obligations, whatever the final text says about vendors directly. The comment window offers both the chance to shape how demanding those obligations become, and the operators who use it well will be those that have already started mapping their AI.