Analysis Of National Sports Governance Act And It’s Implications In The Coming Future

Introduction

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, enacted on 18 August 2025, represents a landmark step in the regulation and modernisation of sports administration in India. Its primary objectives, as set out in the Preamble, are to promote the development of sports, safeguard the welfare of athletes, and establish ethical governance in line with universal principles of good governance, fair play, and international standards such as the Olympic and Paralympic Charters.

The Act also provides a statutory framework for the resolution of sports disputes and grievances, aiming to create a unified, equitable, and effective mechanism for addressing issues that have historically challenged Indian sports administration. By codifying governance standards and establishing dedicated regulatory and adjudicatory bodies, the NSGA seeks to professionalise sports administration and align it with global best practices.

Governance Framework

Under Section 3, the Act recognises four categories of national sports governing bodies: the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee, a National Sports Federation for each designated sport, and, where applicable, a Regional Sports Federation. Each body is required to affiliate with its corresponding international federation, unless the sport does not have one. This statutory recognition establishes a clear hierarchy of governance and aligns domestic sports administration with international standards.

The Act goes further than general compliance it reshapes the internal structures of sports bodies, setting a precedence. Under Section 4(1), every National Sports Body must constitute a General Body with equal representation from affiliates and an Executive Committee capped at fifteen members. This Committee must include at least four women, two sportspersons of outstanding merit, and two representatives elected by the Athletes Committee. It must also set up an Ethics Committee, Dispute Resolution Committee, and Athletes Committee, alongside elected offices of President, Secretary General and Treasurer. Importantly, the Secretary General is expressly designated as the administrative head, with exclusivity where international charters require the role to be full-time.

These requirements are not simply structural, but also represent affirmative action through law. By mandating a gender quota and guaranteed athlete representation, the Act ensures that decision-making is not monopolised by political or bureaucratic elites. This statutory mandate for four women on the Executive Committee is particularly noteworthy, as sports federations in India have historically struggled with meaningful female participation

The Act also addresses voting rights: while representatives from the Athletes Committee must sit on the Executive Committee, their voting entitlements are left to be determined by each body’s bye-laws, subject to compliance with the statute.

NSGA: A Pathway for Accountability and Athlete Welfare

Unlike the earlier framework, which relied on non-binding guidelines from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the NSGA sets out a clear, legally enforceable framework for compliance.

Central to this new framework is the creation of the National Sports Board under Section 5, a body corporate with perpetual succession, which functions as the regulator of the entire governance ecosystem.

Its powers under Section 6 consist of the following: It can grant, renew, suspend or cancel recognition of National Sports Bodies; regulate their affiliates; issue a Code of Ethics and a Safe Sports Policy particularly for the protection of women, minors and other vulnerable athletes; maintain the roster of the National Sports Election Panel; and issue guidelines to ensure compliance with international sporting standards and best practices. Also, The Board’s role is not just confined to regulation: it can initiate inquiries under Section 9 and, in cases of breakdown or misconduct, install ad hoc administrative bodies under Section 11.

Sections 12 and 13 of the Act mandating a Code of Ethics and a Safe Sports Policy, are among the Act’s most progressive features. For the first time, athlete welfare is not left to the benevolence of federations but backed up by enforceable obligations. The explicit requirement for grievance redressal mechanisms particularly to safeguard women and minors aligns Indian law with emerging global safe sport standards.

Moreover, The Act makes important changes to the age and tenure restrictions that were earlier governed by the Sports Code. While the Code capped the age of administrators at 70, the Act allows an office-bearer to complete their tenure if they were below 70 at the time of filing nominations. A further relaxation of up to five years is permitted where international statutes and byelaws of the concerned sport allow it. Similarly, the Act reduces the eligibility requirement for leadership positions in national federations from two prior terms in the executive committee to just one term opening the door for younger leadership to emerge.

Equally important is the athlete-centric orientation of the new framework. By mandating athlete representation in governance committees, the Act institutionalises their role in decision-making and fosters their transition into sports administration. This not only aligns Indian law with global governance standards but also ensures that the voices of those most affected the athletes are central to the process.

Together, the Tribunal and these governance reforms represent a structural shift: they make sports administration in India more transparent, athlete-focused, and legally accountable, marking a decisive break from the fragmented framework of the past.

Additionally Section 14’s limited extension of the Right to Information Act, 2005 to recognised bodies in respect of public funds. This carefully strikes a balance: it ensures financial accountability without subjecting federations wholesale to RTI scrutiny, which could otherwise hinder decision-making.

In effect, recognition is no longer an entitlement; it becomes a renewable license subject to continuing compliance. This approach mirrors corporate and securities regulation, where recognition is not permanent but depends on regular compliance and accountability.

The Tribunal: Legalisation of Sports Disputes

The National Sports Tribunal, established under Section 17, is one of the most significant innovations of the Act. It seeks to remove disputes from the internal politics of federations and vest their resolution in a quasi-judicial forum with enforceable powers. Unlike the earlier regime, where sports litigation was scattered across multiple courts, the Tribunal is designed to be a specialised, exclusive body for sports-related disputes.

The need for such a forum is evident: the Sports Ministry has reported that over 350 cases are currently pending in various courts across the country, involving matters such as player selection, elections of sports federations, and disciplinary actions. These disputes not only delay the progress of athletes but also paralyse the functioning of National Sports Federations (NSFs). By equipping the Tribunal with all the powers of a civil court, the Act promises quicker and more consistent outcomes.

A distinctive feature of the Tribunal is its appellate structure. Under Section 22, appeals from its orders lie directly to the Supreme Court, thereby excluding lower courts from the process. This is expected to bring finality and stability to sports jurisprudence, preventing conflicting judgments from various High Courts. However, it also raises concerns about overburdening the Supreme Court with governance disputes that could otherwise have been handled at intermediate appellate levels.

Overall, the establishment of the Tribunal is widely regarded as a landmark reform, ensuring that disputes in Indian sport are addressed by a dedicated, expert forum that balances speed, fairness, and institutional authority.

Implications of the Act in the Coming Future

The coming into force of the National Sports Governance Act is set to bring substantive changes to the regulatory framework governing Indian sports bodies. At a practical level, every recognised National Sports Body will need to realign its internal structures to comply with Section 4(1), which mandates the constitution of a General Body and an Executive Committee with minimum representation of women and athletes, alongside standing committees such as the Ethics Committee, Dispute Resolution Committee, and Athletes Committee. These requirements will require amendments to bye-laws and internal codes, with non-compliance carrying the risk of suspension or withdrawal of recognition under Section 6.

A second area of legal significance arises from the jurisdictional framework. By vesting exclusive adjudicatory authority in the National Sports Tribunal and expressly barring civil court jurisdiction, the Act sets the stage for constitutional questions on the permissible scope of such ouster clauses, particularly when disputes involve allegations of bias, lack of natural justice, or regulatory overreach by the National Sports Board.

The supervisory powers of the National Sports Board under Sections 5, 6 and 9 including the ability to grant, renew, suspend, or cancel recognition, issue binding guidelines, and conduct inquiries will likely generate future litigation around the balance between regulatory control and federation autonomy. Further, the power to constitute ad hoc administrative bodies under Section 11 could trigger legal challenges, especially in cases where elected office bearers are displaced.

Finally, the Act’s insistence on continuing compliance, rather than one-time recognition, reflects a forward-looking accountability model. This is likely to develop a growing body of tribunal jurisprudence and compliance advisory work, gradually shaping sports law as a specialised practice area within the broader Indian regulatory landscape.

Conclusion

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025 is a turning point for sports administration in India. By moving from guidelines to a binding law, it creates clear rules for transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare. The Act ensures that athletes and women have a stronger voice in decision-making, while also setting up the National Sports Board and a dedicated Tribunal to oversee governance and resolve disputes quickly.

Its true impact will depend on how well sports bodies follow these requirements and how firmly the Board and Tribunal enforce them. But overall, the Act provides India with a modern, athlete-focused framework that brings the country closer to global standards of sports governance and lays a strong foundation for the future of Indian sport.