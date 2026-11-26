The Supreme Court, by an order dated October 15, 2026, dismissed a batch of ten review petitions, led by Junglee Games India Private Limited, against its judgment of May 27, 2026 in State of Tamil Nadu & Ors. v. Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd. & Ors. (2026 INSC 594).

Tamil Nadu, through the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, and Karnataka, through the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, extended their gaming prohibitions to betting on games of skill, including online rummy and poker. The Madras High Court struck down Part II of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Amendment Act on August 3, 2021, and later held, on November 9, 2023, that online rummy and poker were games of skill outside the 2022 Act, striking down the Schedule to the Act (which listed rummy and poker as games of chance) and reading down Sections 2(i) and 2(l)(iv) to exclude them from “online games of chance”. The Karnataka High Court struck down the Karnataka amendments on February 14, 2022.

In its May 27, 2026 judgment, the Supreme Court allowed the States’ appeals and set aside the High Court judgments. It declared Part II of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, Sections 2(i) and 2(l)(iv) and the Schedule to the 2022 Act, and Sections 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9 of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021 intra vires the Constitution. The Court held that the protection given to games of skill under Entry 34 (betting and gambling) of List II of the Seventh Schedule does not extend to betting on such games, and that the States’ competence was also supported by Entry 1 (public order) of List II.

Separately, at the national level, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which prohibits online money games, came into force on May 1, 2026, together with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 notified on April 22, 2026.

The review petitions were filed with applications to condone delay and for listing in open court. The Court condoned the delay, rejected the requests for an oral hearing and dismissed the petitions, stating that it found “no merit in the Review Petitions”. With the dismissal, the May 27, 2026 judgment upholding the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka laws stands.