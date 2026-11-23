On September 18, 2026, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (‘Amendment’), strengthening the framework governing unsolicited commercial communications (‘UCC’). The Amendment incorporates artificial intelligence/machine learning based detection of suspected UCC and requires senders using Application-to-Person calls to make a prior declaration to the originating access provider, including the calling line identification ranges to be used. It also permits commercial communications on the basis of an inquiry made by a customer, for a period of seven days from the date of such inquiry. Further, the Amendment introduces an appeal mechanism for consumers against the resolution of UCC complaints, and strengthens enforcement measures against the misuse of headers, content templates, and telecom resources.