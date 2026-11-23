The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. v. Trupti Sanjay Mehta1 held that a bank can invoke the remedies under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (‘SARFAESI Act’) for recovery of a debt assigned to it or taken over by it from a non-banking financial companies (‘NBFCs’) that was not a notified ‘financial institution’ at the time of creation of such debt. The SC observed that the provisions of the SARFAESI Act clearly convey the legislative intent that the legislation applies to all existing loan agreements, irrespective of whether or not the lender was a notified ‘financial institution’ on the date of execution of the agreement with the borrower.

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