Three industry veterans talk about the forces shaping pharma services today, from geopolitics and pricing to new drivers of innovation.

Mark Bamforth, David Enloe, and Jim Mullen have spent decades in drug development, manufacturing, and contract services not only as CEOs but also, in some cases, as founders of pharmaceutical services businesses such as contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Their careers reflect the industry’s evolution, as CDMOs have become increasingly important strategic partners to therapeutic innovators within the larger biotech ecosystem, contributing specialized expertise, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions to help drug developers bring therapies to market.

At Goodwin’s recent Pharma Services Symposium, Goodwin of counsel John LeClaire and partner Chris Wilson spoke with these industry veterans about developing partnerships, reaching scale, and managing the uncertainties of early-stage work — and what’s reshaping the industry now: China’s growing role, US pricing pressure and reshoring, and a third wave of cell and gene therapy that could change how these treatments are made and who can afford them.

The following conversation was edited for length and clarity.

John LeClaire: Mark, can you share what you’ve learned from starting small companies and making them big in different treatment areas?

Mark Bamforth: You need funding. But before you get funding, you need a plan. You have to know what you’re focused on. A key to being focused is to work with people who know what they’re doing. We have a very technical sell, especially in advanced therapies. Partnering with people who have decades of experience gives you a leg up.

David Enloe: I have loved watching Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, and Lonza grow so much because that growth has created this incredibly necessary middle market CDMO space that can offer a bespoke experience to smaller innovator companies. We’ve got to do that but also offer standardized processes. That’s the balance. We can be more agile, but we have to provide standardized systems and processes or our costs and our clients’ costs will never be competitive.

Mark: Large pharma companies are often most comfortable working with large CDMOs. But small innovators account for about two-thirds of the industry’s pipeline. When small innovators work with larger CDMOs, the process can be bureaucratic, and they may not feel prioritized. If they work with a smaller company, they can really get the service and attention they want. So I think there’s a real place for both scales of organization to be very successful.

Chris Wilson: How have expectations changed? And what capabilities and qualities are most important today?

Jim Mullen: Expectations have changed a lot. In the early days, the attitude was: “Shut up and just take our orders. Don’t think, don’t innovate. That’s the last thing we want you to do.” Now the attitude is: “We need your know-how. We need your technology. You’re really going to add value here. How do we partner?”

David: It really was, “Here’s my SOP (standard operating procedure). Shut up and make this.” When the “D” was added to “CMO,” it was considered marketing. Now you can see how much of the brain trust has transitioned to the service provider. You could feel the loss of control, fingernails scraping desks — because it represented a transition from decades of industry behavior. It’s hard to trust product development to somebody else. My answer is that we want to be an extension of their business. We’ve got to meet people where they are.

John: Growth-stage CDMOs face some unique hurdles. How do you build a company from launch to one that reaches, say, $10 million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) with realistic prospects to grow well beyond that — and position it for the right buyer?

Mark: There’s value in being specialized, but it’s hard to be specialized in only one clinical stage. Most clients want to stay with a supplier through to the commercial stage. For most CDMOs, the focus is to build early clinical, late clinical, and then commercial capabilities. Doing that and having a track record and a client base with long-term commercial contract creates value for investors, whether they are strategic or financial. It doesn’t happen overnight. It happens over time. Smaller CDMOs are likely working with smaller innovators. The key really is to go on that journey over multiple years together — build that skill set and ideally support companies from early stage all the way through to launch. Our experience is that having a separate early-stage facility and a separate late-stage facility that can be commercial works well because there is a shift in mindset as you become more standardized for commercial supply.

John: Early on, do you take any client that has the funding to pay for your services? Or do you try to predict which therapies are most likely to succeed and partner with the companies developing potential blockbusters?

Mark: You don’t know what’s going to work. You can judge the team. Does it know what it’s doing? Is it providing the information you need? Does it have the funding to get to the next stage? It probably doesn’t have funding for the next five years — almost no team does. It’s enough if it can get to its next milestone. You want to work with clients you think have the right background and thought process, but we don’t know which ones are going to be successful.

Jim: We had no idea what was going to work or, if it did work, what its commercial potential would be. I would often get asked, “Shouldn’t we do research to figure out who the winner is?” I would say, “No, we’re not going to spend a dime on that.” But we need to make sure we provide great services and that we make money every step along the way.

Chris: How is China’s expanding role in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing changing the decisions pharmaceutical companies make about their service providers?

Jim: There are so many conflicting pressures right now on pharma. You’ve got the Inflation Reduction Act and most-favored-nation (MFN) pricing pressures from the US. You’ve got reshoring for national security reasons. You’ve got China saying, “As a foreign investor, you can’t buy anything in China.”

China has risen steadily over the last 30 years and is now a legitimate developer of novel molecules. You have to look there for novel molecules. More importantly, you can probably get through Phase 2 much faster and cheaper in China than you can elsewhere. Labor is one reason, but the regulatory environment is another. As a Big Pharma CEO, you have to think about all of that. And you need to think about how much intellectual property is leaking.

Chris: What are the implications of this for the industry?

David: In the past, if you did these things in those parts of the world, you would have to repeat the work in the US or Western Europe to validate it and get regulatory acceptance. I think that’s almost over. That’s a big shift. And all of this progress has been in the face of extremely tense geopolitical relationships. There are still issues, but it feels like many are getting resolved. I’d add that the weaker China’s domestic economy is, the more investment good Chinese companies are going to make internationally.

John: The drug development companies in Europe, and almost all of the pharma services companies, aspire to access US capital, talent, and markets. But can a growing CDMO still operate fluidly across borders in light of MFN pricing and other regulatory constraints?

Jim: They operate pretty fluidly across geographies now. That will continue absent some major geopolitical shift.

John: But in the early stages, the federal government is becoming increasingly interested in reshoring and protecting biotech technologies.

Jim: That’s what they’ve said, but that’s not really what’s happening. On reshoring, they’ve gotten a bunch of companies to invest in manufacturing in the US. But that’s for products that were going to be made in the West anyway. From a national security point of view, it’s net-zero, because, until you start to move generics back to Western Europe and the US, 90% of the products that are being used are still being made in China or India.

John: That’s why we have this conference, so we can hear and debate things like that.

Mark: I think it’s very complex. Historically, China, along with India, used to be the low-cost manufacturing hub for the world. Now it’s estimated that 30% of the innovative products in our industry are being developed in China. That’s a big shift, and we better recognize that it’s real. If you can go to China and have a clinical trial done for a quarter of the price and it takes a quarter of the time to find out if your drug works, why wouldn’t you do that? There are still questions about standards, but I think that will evolve.

Chris: Looking out three to five years, what is one change or industry trend that you believe is being underestimated?

Jim: I think we’re heading into cell and gene therapy 3.0. We may already be there. The first try at this was in the late 1990s, early 2000s. Over the last 15 years, some very powerful demonstrations of cell and gene therapies have emerged. They’re still too costly, too bespoke, too burdensome for the patient and the healthcare system. But we have proof that they work. So 3.0 is solving the problems I just talked about.

David: I’ll be provocative. It’s probably more cool for the generation coming out of school with a degree in a scientific field to work at a CDMO than on the other side. When CMOs were just CMOs, people took jobs at CMOs when they couldn’t get a job at Lilly, Pfizer, Genzyme, Biogen, wherever. I think that has turned a bit. The opportunity to work on multiple diseases, in some cases in the same week, is very compelling for the generation coming out of school right now. I think that’s going to advance what the services industry will be able to provide, because we’re going to have the best of the best.

I also think we’ll see the emergence of a kind of “Marriott model,” like a Marriott-managed hotel. Someone owns their own facilities because they needed to for whatever reason, but they don’t use 75% of their capacity. People on our side of the fence can operate that capacity without owning it. It’s a different service that accesses capacity without ownership having to change.

Mark: Cell therapies today cost roughly $400,000 per patient on average. In China, their stated goal is to get to $20,000 per patient. That would open access to these products. The evolution of personalized medicine is a complete game changer. You can sample the patient’s cancer, for example, and develop an mRNA therapy for it. That’s mind-blowing. But we’ve got to be able to do it at a price that makes it accessible to the many, not just the few.

Chris: Jim, David, Mark — thank you so much for joining us.

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Mark Bamforth is executive chair of Kincellis Advanced Therapies. He founded and sold three CDMOs, including Brammer Bio to Thermo Fisher in 2019 and Arranta Bio to Recipharm in 2022. He spent 22 years at Genzyme, where he ran its global manufacturing operation as a corporate officer for nearly a decade.

David Enloe is CEO of Rose BioSolutions. He founded the gene therapy CDMO Vivante GMP Solutions and sold it to Lonza in 2010. Earlier, he spent nearly 15 years at Introgen Therapeutics, rising from founding employee to president and CEO, and later led Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Societal CDMO. Rose BioSolutions was formed in 2026 when GI Partners bought businesses from Charles River Laboratories.

Jim Mullen is a pharmaceutical and biotech executive. He was CEO of Biogen (then Biogen Idec) from 2000 to 2010 and Patheon from 2011 until Thermo Fisher acquired it in 2017. He later chaired and ran Editas Medicine, and he became an operating partner at Advent International in 2023.