Protecting pharmaceutical innovation in Canada does not end with the granting of a patent, with two key mechanisms that exist to strengthen – or even extend – patent protection for eligible products. However, IP owners must be aware of the available options and, crucially, act in a timely manner. For pharmaceutical companies expanding their operations internationally, certain deadlines require particular vigilance.

The granting of a patent is generally good news. It marks the conclusion of what can be a lengthy examination process and confirms the existence of exclusive rights over an invention.

For pharmaceutical products, however, this does not necessarily mean that all protection-related steps have been completed.

In Canada, certain additional rights or benefits may still be obtained after a patent has been granted. These are contingent upon specific formalities that are closely linked to the regulatory approval process for bringing the drug to market. And this is precisely where difficulties can arise.

Patent procedures and regulatory processes often follow different timelines and are sometimes managed by separate teams. If information is not shared in time, an important deadline could easily be missed.

Two mechanisms, in particular, warrant the attention of pharmaceutical patent holders:

Listings on Health Canada’s patent register, and

Certificates of Supplementary Protection (CSP).

Step 1: Check whether the patent can be listed on the Canadian register

Consider a scenario where a pharmaceutical company obtains a Canadian patent for an innovative formulation. An application for regulatory approval for the corresponding drug has already been submitted to Health Canada.

The company might assume that the granting of the patent is sufficient to protect it against the entry of competitors. In reality, an additional step can be of major significance: Listing a patent on the Canadian Register of Patents for pharmaceutical products.

Why is this listing important?

Canada has a unique system that links certain patents to the authorisation process for generic or biosimilar drugs.

When a competitor seeks authorisation by relying on data from a reference drug, they must take into account patents listed on the register.

This allows the holder of the reference drug to initiate specific legal proceedings to defend their rights.

Under certain conditions, these proceedings can result in the suspension of the competitor’s authorisation for a period of up to 24 months.

While listing does not provide an absolute guarantee against the entry of a generic or biosimilar product, it can serve as a significant procedural tool to protect a drug’s position in the Canadian market.

Are all patents eligible?

No. Listing is restricted to specific categories of patents, including those that claim:

a medicinal ingredient;

a formulation containing that ingredient;

a dosage form;

a use for the medicinal ingredient.

Eligibility must be assessed based on the content of the patent claims, the specific drug in question and the applicable regulatory requirements.

Consequently, a patent covering a particular formulation may not necessarily be treated in the same way as a patent that directly protects an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The 30-day trap

Let’s return to our example. A regulatory submission for a drug is already underway in Canada when the patent is granted. In this situation, the company generally has 30 days from the date the patent is granted to submit the list of patents required for registration. This deadline is strict and cannot be extended.

Conversely, if a patent has already been granted at the time the regulatory submission is filed, the list must generally be provided along with that submission.

In other words, a company may hold a perfectly valid patent but lose the opportunity to benefit from the Canadian mechanism linking patents to regulatory authorisations if the required formalities are not completed within the specified timeframes.

For this reason, eligibility for registration should ideally be assessed even before the patent is granted.

Step 2: Consider the possibility of extending protection

Another question worth asking when a drug is authorised in Canada is whether the patent protecting it might qualify for an additional period of protection.

As in Europe, pharmaceutical development often involves a significant time lag between the filing of a patent and the actual commercialisation of the drug.

Preclinical trials, clinical studies and authorisation procedures can take several years. Throughout this period, the term of the patent continues to run.

To account for this reality, Canada has established a system of Certificates of Supplementary Protection (CSP).

Up to two years of additional protection

A Canadian CSP can extend the protection of certain drugs for a maximum period of two years beyond the patent’s expiration date. The mechanism bears similarities to the European Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC), but the conditions for obtaining it and the scope of the rights granted are not identical.

It would therefore be unwise to assume that a drug eligible for an SPC in Europe will automatically qualify for a Certificate of Supplementary Protection (CSP) in Canada. The assessment must be conducted separately.

Conditions to be examined well in advance

The Canadian CSP primarily concerns patents that protect a medicinal ingredient, a combination of medicinal ingredients or specific uses thereof.

Obtaining one is subject to several conditions, notably regarding the first eligible regulatory authorisation and the absence of any prior CSP for the same ingredient or combination.

Another point warrants special attention from international companies: the timeline for regulatory authorisation applications.

As a general rule, the Canadian regulatory application must be filed within 12 months of the first corresponding application in certain foreign jurisdictions, including the EU, the US, the UK and Japan.

This requirement demonstrates that a protection strategy in Canada may depend on decisions made years earlier, when international regulatory filings were being organised. Early coordination among the relevant teams is essential, therefore.

A new deadline: 120 days

Even when all substantive conditions are met, one crucial procedural step remains: filing the CSP application on time.

The applicable time limit is 120 days, but the starting point depends on the specific circumstances:

If the patent is granted on or before the date of the Canadian regulatory authorisation, the 120-day period begins on the date of that authorisation.

If the patent is granted after the regulatory authorisation, the 120-day period begins on the date the patent is granted. This time limit cannot be extended.

Furthermore, the mere existence of a patent and a regulatory authorisation is not sufficient. It is necessary to identify the potential for protection and complete the required procedures within the allotted timeframe.

Two mechanisms; two different objectives

It is important not to confuse registration on the patent register with the Certificate of Supplementary Protection (CSP).

Registration on the patent register allows the holder of a reference drug (under certain conditions) to benefit from specific procedures when a competitor seeks authorisation for a generic or biosimilar drug. It does not alter the patent’s expiration date.

A CSP, by contrast, can extend the protection period for certain medicinal ingredients, or combinations thereof, beyond the standard term of the patent.

While these two mechanisms can be complementary, they are subject to different eligibility criteria. For instance, a patent protecting a pharmaceutical formulation may qualify for registration on the patent register without necessarily making it eligible for a CSP. This distinction necessitates a case-by-case analysis for every patent and every drug.

The real challenge: Aligning timelines

In practice, the primary risk does not always stem from the complexity of the legal texts.

Rather, it often arises because the various stages of a drug’s lifecycle are managed by different departments: IP teams monitor patent examination and issuance, while regulatory affairs teams track applications for and the granting of marketing authorisations, and commercial departments focus primarily on launch dates and the competitive landscape.

However, to take advantage of the available Canadian mechanisms, this information must be integrated and aligned.

Consider a simple example: a company obtains a Canadian patent while the application for marketing authorisation for the drug is already under review. If information regarding the issuance of a patent does not reach the regulatory affairs team promptly, the 30-day window may expire before the option for registration has even been considered.

In such cases, the issue stems neither from the validity of the patent nor the quality of the invention, but simply from a lack of coordination.

An appropriate organisational structure can help prevent this type of situation. Specifically, it is advisable to implement a systematic review of opportunities for listing patents on the register and obtaining a CSP at key stages of drug development and protection.

What precautions should overseas companies take?

For a European company developing or marketing drugs in Canada, three precautions can make a significant difference.

The first is to identify – well in advance – Canadian patents that may qualify for these mechanisms, rather than waiting until they are issued.

The second is to align IP timelines with regulatory timelines, including those in other countries where marketing authorisation applications have been filed.

Finally, it is essential to verify the specific Canadian requirements with local counsel, rather than automatically applying European rules regarding SPCs.

These steps do not necessarily require a major overhaul of one’s protection strategy; rather, they primarily involve incorporating a few additional checks into standard pharmaceutical patent management processes.

Conclusion: A few days can make all the difference

Protecting a drug in Canada does not necessarily end with the issuance of a patent.

Listing a patent on the patent register and obtaining a CSP can offer significant advantages, but these opportunities are strictly tied to regulatory deadlines that must be met. The 30-day deadline for certain register entries and the 120-day deadline for CSP applications highlight the importance of proactive management.

The issuance of a Canadian pharmaceutical patent should therefore serve as an opportunity to determine whether additional steps can be taken to strengthen or extend protection for the drug. For pharmaceutical companies, such vigilance can help safeguard rights that may hold significant economic value.