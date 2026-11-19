This chapter of the International Music Business Navigator for Lawyers and Artists has been republished with permission from the International Association of Entertainment Lawyers (IAEL). View the full publication here. It was also co-authored by articling student Ryan Katz.

The music industry encompasses a wide range of contracts. Whether in a recording, publishing, producer, management or distribution agreement, certain clauses within these contracts are considered to be boilerplate. The term “boilerplate” originated during the Industrial Era, when steel plates were used by newspaper publishers to stamp identical text onto multiple copies of a publication quickly and efficiently. Over time, the term evolved into slang for standardized or formulaic writing. It was later adopted in the legal field to describe “standard” clauses commonly found in contracts.

Over time, evolving laws, technological advancements, shifts in business practices, judicial interpretations and the emergence of new risks all contribute to changes in boilerplate provisions. In recent years, factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the growth of social media, not to mention the high-profile Taylor Swift contractual battles, have notably influenced the evolution of these standardized clauses.

Artist Question “Aren’t all these clauses at the end of the agreement standard and non-negotiable, and therefore not worth spending time and legal fees reviewing?”

It is a common misconception that boilerplate clauses are standard, non-negotiable or otherwise insignificant components of a contract. In reality, many boilerplate provisions often determine how risk is allocated. Clauses that deal with such issues as force majeure or assignment, which appear in agreements across a variety of industries, frequently become focal points of disputes when relationships break down. Even provisions more specific to the music industry, such as morals clauses or re-recording restrictions, can carry significant commercial consequences and are often carefully negotiated. This underscores an important point: boilerplate should never be treated as an afterthought. What is considered boilerplate for a record label may look very different from what is boilerplate for an artist. Boilerplate language is shaped by bargaining power and risk tolerance, meaning its practical impact varies depending on whose perspective it reflects. This article examines recent trends and developments in the drafting and interpretation of boilerplate provisions in music agreements in recent years while highlighting the differing considerations for the opposing parties to these agreements.

1. Force majeure

Force majeure provisions are grounded in the ancient Roman legal principles of pacta sunt servanda (“contracts must be honoured”) and rebus sic stantibus (“so long as circumstances remain the same”). This provision generally excuses performance of contractual obligations in rare circumstances that are beyond a party’s reasonable control. For example:

Neither party shall be liable for any failure or delay in the performance of its obligations under this Agreement to the extent such failure or delay is caused by or results from acts beyond the reasonable control of the affected party.

This provision typically goes on to list circumstances that are commonly referred to as “acts of God”. Circumstances that may be referenced in a force majeure provision include, without limitation, fire, flood, earthquake, storm, explosion, war, invasion, hostilities, terrorist acts, civil unrest, riot, strike, labour dispute, lockout, governmental action, embargo and blockade.

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally reshaped how force majeure clauses are drafted, negotiated and enforced generally, including across the music industry. Prior to 2020, these provisions were often intended to act as a catch-all for any catastrophic event. The pandemic exposed the limits of this approach. The music industry was faced with widespread cancellations of concerts, festivals and productions. This triggered a great deal of uncertainty causing parties to rely on their force majeure clauses for answers.

The concert promoter in VFLA Eventco v William Morris Endeavor Entertainment sought the return of a $6 million deposit paid to secure performances by Lizzo, Ellie Goulding and Kali Uchis. 1 When the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders forced the festival’s cancellation, the promoter demanded the return of its deposits, arguing that the force majeure clause entitled it to repayment.

The dispute turned on a single phrase. The provision provided that if the artist was “otherwise ready, willing and able to perform,” the full guarantee remained payable unless cancellation resulted from the artist’s death, illness or injury. The promoter argued that “otherwise” meant the artists had to be ready to perform notwithstanding the pandemic. The artists could never satisfy this interpretation given that government orders had rendered performance illegal. The artists countered that “otherwise” meant “but for” the force majeure event (the pandemic) they were prepared to perform, and therefore entitled to keep the guarantees. The California Court of Appeal adopted the “but for” interpretation, holding that because the artists were prepared to perform absent the pandemic, they were entitled to retain their deposits.



“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the significant risks that unexpected events pose to contractual obligations, as well as the dangers of relying on generic language or treating force majeure clauses as mere boilerplate.”

This case highlighted the need for careful consideration and drafting of force majeure clauses. Courts will interpret these clauses narrowly and according to their precise language, meaning that a few words can determine whether millions of dollars are retained or repaid when an event collapses. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the significant risks that unexpected events pose to contractual obligations, as well as the dangers of relying on generic language or treating force majeure clauses as mere boilerplate.

As a result, post-pandemic boilerplate has evolved toward greater specificity, with agreements now routinely referencing pandemics, epidemics, quarantines, and governmental orders. It is also more common to see force majeure provisions incorporating mitigation obligations, rescheduling rights, escrow mechanisms, and insurance requirements. Force majeure is no longer treated as peripheral fine print, but as a central risk management tool in music and live event contracting.

2. Artificial intelligence

AI has transformed the way rights are understood and negotiated in the music industry. Traditionally, contracts gave labels broad permission to use an artist’s name, likeness, image and trademarks for trade, advertising and promotion across all media. Those provisions worked well in a human-only creative context, but they did not anticipate a world where machines could imitate a voice or train on an entire catalogue of recordings.

When AI voice-cloning and song generation became reality, many artists found themselves unprotected. In response, lawmakers and industry stakeholders began to act. Tennessee’s Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, effective July 2024, treats an individual’s voice, including digitally simulated voices, as property. At the US federal level, the proposed Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe (NO FAKES) Act would offer similar protections against unauthorized digital replicas if enacted.

Recording and publishing agreements, among others, are now being rewritten to reflect these concerns. Instead of blanket prohibitions or permissions of AI, parties now try to include more precise rights or controls, depending on which side their interests lie. Artists aim to have an approval right over any creation of a synthetic version of their voice or image, as well as over whether their recordings may be used to train third-party AI systems. Previously quite standard name, image and likeness (“NIL”) clauses are trending towards being refined to exclude AI-related uses unless separately agreed. These changes recognize that an artist’s identity now extends into digital and synthetic spaces.

A. Authorship and copyright

Another major legal challenge recently impacting boilerplate provisions is determining who, if anyone, owns AI-generated or AI-assisted works. In the United States, the Copyright Office maintains that copyright only protects works containing sufficient human authorship; prompting a generative system alone does not qualify. In Canada, the threshold is even higher, requiring demonstrable skill and judgment for a work to be considered original. The issue remains unsettled in Canada, as the first Canadian registration of an AI-co-authored work, SURYAST, is currently being contested.

For artists and labels, this uncertainty can impact several boilerplate provisions. Many standard representations and warranties continue to state that recordings are “wholly new and original” and “capable of copyright registration”. Using AI in some stage of creation risks breaching these representations and risks triggering the corresponding indemnification provisions.

This disconnect creates potential legal exposure for both sides if a future finding determines that part of a work was generated from unlicensed data or training material. To reduce that risk, contemporary contracts standard language often require artists to disclose any AI involvement in their creative process. The label can then evaluate the material’s eligibility before release.

B. AI Model training

AI model training has become a central issue in artist and label negotiations. Early contracts—to the extent they addressed AI at all—often imposed broad permissions or bans on AI use, but most new agreements take a more refined approach. While AI may now be permitted in some agreements for production or marketing purposes, contracts generally treat AI training and voice replication with caution. Artists are currently seeing moderately more success in obtaining explicit written consent rights before their recordings, likeness or voice are used to develop or refine AI models.

This shift reflects growing artist concern about control and compensation. Artists worry that their work could be used for training without transparency or fair payment. Before AI, boilerplate provisions addressing the rights a label has to use artists’ works had never contemplated training an algorithm. This issue quickly bubbled to the surface once AI tools were made publicly available, and became even more visible in 2024 with the major record companies’ lawsuits against Suno 2 and Udio 3 for allegedly using copyrighted recordings in model training. By late 2025, some labels had moved toward licensed collaborations with AI platforms, but many artists remain cautious, noting that such deals could normalize the use of catalogue material without meaningful consent or revenue sharing.

Given this latest movement towards labels “joining” rather than “fighting” AI companies, the boilerplate provisions surrounding a label’s rights to exploit artists’ NIL and masters, particularly restrictions and compensation, have changed drastically. We are now seeing new seemingly standard provisions in artist recording agreements permitting the labels to grant AI platforms broad access to label catalogues through blanket licenses.

However, many artists remain cautious, noting that such deals could normalize AI use of their masters without meaningful consent or revenue sharing. Artists should pay close attention to how income from these agreements is calculated and distributed, since pooled revenue structures may leave them without a fair share (or any, for that matter) of earnings related to AI use.

C. Final words on AI

The integration of AI into music creation and business practices has forced the artist–label relationship—and the contractual provisions governing same—into a period of rapid adaptation. What began as broad standard permissions or prohibitions has evolved into a more deliberate effort to define rights and restrictions around authorship and rights uses. Contracts now are starting to reach beyond traditional boilerplate copyright and performance terms to address consent, transparency and compensation for AI involvement.

Balance remains the underlying challenge. Labels and technology partners see opportunity in AI-driven efficiency and new revenue streams, while artists worry about losing creative control, ownership and fair participation in the value their works generate. Emerging drafting trends suggest that the most sustainable path forward is one built on informed consent, clear disclosure and equitable distribution of AI-related income. For now, both artists and labels are best served by approaching AI not as a threat or a windfall, but as a reality that demands precision, partnership and transparency in every agreement.

3. Morals clauses

Morals clauses have been a staple in the entertainment industry for the last century. They were first introduced by Universal Studios in the wake of the 1921 Fatty Arbuckle scandal, where serious allegations against a prominent actor raised concerns about reputational risk to the studio. 4

A typical provision would have required the talent to “act during the Term with due regard to public morals and conventions and refrain from taking any action or engaging in any behaviour that could detrimentally affect the success” of the project. These provisions were intentionally broadly and conventionally worded, providing the contracting party with wide discretion to terminate or suspend the agreement. However, they were also quite short and general.



“Labels and technology partners see opportunity in AI-driven efficiency and new revenue streams, while artists worry about losing creative control, ownership and fair participation in the value their works generate.”

Since the advent of social media, the #MeToo movement and cancel culture, the music industry has begun to reconstruct morals clauses to minimize commercial risk in a more perilous social environment. Artists are much more visible and have less room for error.

The music industry has been slower to address these issues than other industries. However, instances of high-profile scandals, such as the federal indictment of Sean “Diddy” Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in 2024, 5 have led to an accelerated adoption of stronger contractual protections for labels. For artists, the stakes are high. A broad morals clause could end a career, in addition to imposing significant penalties on the artist, based on mere allegations or subjective judgments about their conduct.

The modern morals clause is much more detailed. It will typically permit a company to suspend or terminate the agreement if the talent commits, or is “credibly alleged or found to have committed, a criminal act or any offence involving moral turpitude, or engages in conduct that would bring the production into disrepute, scandal, contempt, or ridicule.” These clauses may now enumerate protected characteristics and can be so broad as to encompass “microaggressions” and simply offending people.

Modern morals clauses often have retroactive reach, applying to conduct that occurred before the relationship with the label began. Additionally, a relatively new development that works in the artist’s favour is the “reverse morality clause.” This type of clause allows talent to exit if the contracting company’s conduct brings it and/or the artist into disrepute.

Artists should aim to limit the type of conduct that would put them in breach of a morals clause in any agreement they have, and try to include and expand the scope of any reverse morality clause as much as possible.

4. Re-recording restrictions

Recording agreements require artists to assign ownership or exclusive control of their master recordings to the label in exchange for financing, marketing and distribution of records derived from those masters. What recording agreements don’t do, unless tied to publishing agreements, is give the labels control over the musical compositions embodied in those masters.

As a result, without a provision addressing this specifically, an artist (once out of the term of the recording agreement) is free to record those compositions again in other master recordings and to commercialize them, potentially creating very similar competing product in the marketplace.

As labels wished to prevent this from occurring, traditionally recording agreements always contained re-recording restrictions, preventing artists from recording new versions of the same compositions for a defined period. The typical clause provided that “during the applicable restriction period [often 5 to 7 years after release or up to 2 to 3 years post-term, whichever was later], the artist will not record or authorize the recording of any musical composition embodied in a master recording delivered under the agreement for any person other than the label for the purpose of making recordings”.

At the time, these provisions were relatively standard, designed to protect the commercial value of the label’s recordings for the foreseeable important exploitation period which, in the physical record era, was a few years out from first release.

The high-profile Taylor Swift masters dispute brought these clauses out of boilerplate oblivion into the spotlight. In 2019, Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, was acquired by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. 6 This resulted in the assignment and transfer of the copyright in the master recordings for Swift’s first six studio albums to a third-party purchaser without Swift’s knowledge or consent. Swift’s original recording agreement had no mechanism to reclaim ownership of the recordings upon a change of control of the label, leading her to exploit the one contractual limitation available to her: the finite re-recording restriction period. Once those restrictions lapsed, Swift swiftly re-recorded each album under the “Taylor’s Version” branding, effectively creating commercially competing sound-alike recordings that diminished the value of the original masters.

Unfortunately, the attention brought to re-recording restrictions following the release of Taylor’s Versions coincided with a shift toward much longer clause durations in standard recording contracts. As a result, what was once a boilerplate and fairly standard term in recording agreements now tends to be heavily negotiated by both parties.

A threshold issue in any negotiation is the scope of what constitutes a restricted “re-recording”: does the prohibition extend only to studio recordings of a restricted composition, or does it also capture live performances, television broadcast performances and other non-studio exploitations? Broadly drafted restrictions can significantly curtail an artist’s ability to perform their own catalogue in live and media settings, unless truly live and not recorded. At their core, however, re-recording restrictions are designed to prevent artists from releasing competing versions of songs during a defined period, thereby preserving the commercial value of the original masters.

5. Assignment and transferability

For decades, assignment clauses in recording agreements were treated as true boilerplate standard-form language that attracted little negotiation. Historically, label-side provisions permitted assignment of rights and obligations “in whole or in part” to any person at any time, without requiring artist approval upon assignment. Under such provisions, a label could freely transfer the rights in an artist’s masters, or even the artist agreement itself to a third-party assignee, with no obligation to notify the artist. The recent boom in catalogue sales along with the fallout from the dispute involving Taylor Swift has brought these once-overlooked clauses to the centre of negotiations. Broadly drafted assignment language is the very mechanism by which an artist’s recordings may end up controlled by an entity the artist has never heard of, let alone consented to.

As attention to assignment provisions has increased, we are seeing a spectrum of approaches in practice. At one end, a liberal approach permits assignment to virtually anyone; at the other, a restrictive approach prohibits assignment entirely. More commonly, agreements fall somewhere in between. For example, a provision may allow assignment but limit it to affiliates or to parties acquiring all or substantially all of the assignor’s assets, sometimes with the original party remaining primarily or secondarily liable. Increasingly, artists are negotiating for provisions that at minimum require their consent before an assignment can occur. These developments highlight how assignment clauses, once standard and less controversial, are now carefully negotiated to balance the label’s ability to deal in its catalogue assets with the artist’s interest in having a measure of control or consent.

6. Digital execution

Agreements involving copyright assignments or exclusive licenses have traditionally required wet-ink signatures, with standard provisions simply allowing for counterparts and making no reference to electronic signatures. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged this traditional approach, as in-person signing became impossible under public health restrictions. The implications of this shift have varied across different jurisdictions.

In the United States, the legal landscape is comparatively settled. The federal ESIGN Act (2000) and the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (adopted in all states except New York) state that electronic signatures cannot be denied legal effect solely because they are in electronic form.

In the European Union, the eIDAS Regulation establishes a three-tiered framework. The last tier, Qualified Electronic Signatures, has the same legal effect as handwritten signatures. So, for most commercial agreements in the US and EU, electronic signatures have full legal effect.

Canada, however, presents a less certain picture. The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act’s electronic signature provisions only apply to federal statutes included in its schedule, but the federal Copyright Act is not listed. The Copyright Act requires that any copyright assignment must be in writing and signed. There remains some uncertainty regarding whether digital signatures meet this requirement; if not, a wet-ink signature may be required for copyright assignment. Provincial electronic commercial legislation provides broad recognition of electronic signatures but does not apply to federal statutes like the Copyright Act.

Despite the uncertainty in Canada, electronic execution clauses are now standard. Agreements routinely provide that they may be executed in counterparts and by PDF or other approved electronic transmission methods, including platforms like DocuSign.

Some recent agreements reflect a creative way around circumstances where wet-ink signatures are required; for example, “the parties agree to not contest the admissibility of the electronically signed copy of this Agreement and agree to execute such further documents as may be reasonably necessary in any circumstances where the validity, enforceability or admissibility of an electronically signed version of this Agreement may arise.”

This functions primarily by creating a backstop contractual obligation to ensure a wet ink signature is available if and when needed and secondarily by reducing the risk that a party will later argue the electronic signature was insufficient.

* * * *

What is clear is that the provisions discussed above are “boilerplate” in the sense that they appear in virtually every agreement in the music industry. However, that does not mean they operate as a one-size-fits-all solution. The interests of artists and record labels often diverge, and the optimal drafting of these clauses will vary depending on the specific dynamics and priorities of each deal. As a result, the label-side and artist-side approaches to these provisions can differ in both scope and emphasis.

Importantly, the characterization of a clause as “boilerplate” should not lead to it being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. As this article has demonstrated, provisions governing force majeure, artificial intelligence, morality, re-recording restrictions, assignment and even execution mechanics are increasingly central to how risk, control and value are allocated in modern music agreements. These clauses are frequently negotiated and, in some cases, litigated, perhaps precisely because they are too often assumed to be standard and universally applicable.

The modern music industry is defined by rapid technological change, heightened public scrutiny and an increasingly active market for catalogue assets. It is also characterized by a new level of artist empowerment. Platforms such as social media, streaming services and AI tools allow artists to develop audiences, monetize content and exercise creative control independently of traditional label infrastructure.

This shift has altered bargaining power and prompted both labels and artists to rethink standard contractual language, ensuring that boilerplate provisions reflect the realities of an industry in which talent has more agency than ever before. In this environment, the fine print is no longer peripheral. Boilerplate clauses have evolved into highly strategic tools that can shape an artist’s career trajectory and a label’s commercial return.

For both artists and industry professionals, the takeaway is simple. Boilerplate is not background noise. It is where some of the most important rights and risks are allocated, and where careful attention can make all the difference.

Footnotes

1. VFLA Eventco, LLC v. William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC, 2024 WL 959751 (Cal. Ct. App. Mar. 6, 2024).

2. UMG Recordings, Inc. v. Suno, Inc., No. 1:24-cv-11611 (D. Mass. filed June 24, 2024).

3. UMG Recordings, Inc. v. Uncharted Labs, Inc., No. 1:24-cv-04777 (S.D.N.Y. filed June 24, 2024).

4. Michael Schulman, “Fatty Arbuckle and the Birth of the Celebrity Scandal”, The New Yorker (11 October 2021), online: The New Yorker.

5. Brandon Drenon & Nadine Yousif, “What has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs been convicted of?” (3 October 2025), online: BBC News.

6. Tim Ingham, “Big Machine Label Group (and its Taylor Swift albums) acquired by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings” (30 June 2019), online: Music Business Worldwide.

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