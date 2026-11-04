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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

CIPO Publishes Resource Summarizing Rulings On Confidentiality Orders And Costs Awards

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
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The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has launched a new quarterly-updated resource tracking confidentiality order and costs award requests before the Trademarks Opposition Board. This database provides transparency into how the TMOB has ruled on such requests since gaining these powers in April 2025, offering valuable precedent for trademark practitioners and parties navigating opposition and section 45 proceedings.

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Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
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Parties seeking confidentiality orders or costs awards before the Trademarks Opposition Board (TMOB) now have a new resource for seeing how previous requests have fared.

As noted in our IP News Post from early 2025 (available here), the TMOB has had the ability to make confidentiality orders and award costs in s. 45 proceedings and opposition proceedings since 1 April 2025.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has now published a webpage listing proceedings where requests for confidentiality orders or costs awards have been made. CIPO’s webpage identifies the proceeding type, file/application number, trademark, outcome, and decision date. CIPO notes that the webpage will be updated quarterly.

The resource should help parties and their trademark agents better assess how the TMOB has approached requests for confidentiality orders and costs awards.

A link to the resource is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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