Business owners often ask whether patents are worth the investment. A new analysis in the IP Canada Report 2026 offers an affirmative data-driven answer.

Published by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) in October 2026, the IP Canada Report2026 is an annual review of intellectual property activity in Canada and by Canadians abroad. Now in its 11th edition, it tracks trends in patents, trademarks, industrial designs and plant breeders’ rights. This year’s edition also includes a special research section that looks at how patenting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies correlates to business performance.

The special research section summarizes an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) study on Canadian companies patenting in 4IR technologies, such as artificial intelligence, advanced connectivity and quantum computing. The study found that patenting both 4IR and non-4IR innovations is positively linked to company performance in Canada.

With respect to 4IR patents, the study found that for Canadian companies, doubling their portfolio of 4IR patents is associated with:

0.9% higher multi-factor productivity

higher multi-factor productivity 1.4% higher employment

higher employment 1.7% greater value added

In short, Canadian companies tend to grow as they develop their patent portfolios, and particularly their 4IR patent portfolios.

Do Patents Pay Off? New Evidence Says Yes