When AI Meets Copyright: SOCAN v Suno And The Broader AI Copyright Landscape

The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (“SOCAN”) has filed a claim in Federal Court against Suno, Inc. (“Suno”), a US-based company that developed and operates a mass-marketed AI music-generation and streaming platform.1 In the claim, SOCAN, Canada’s largest music rights collective, alleges that Suno has systematically infringed SOCAN’s performing rights in numerous musical works from its repertoire on a massive scale, without permission, and for significant commercial gain.2

SOCAN is seeking a broad range of remedies, including claims for damages and disgorgement of profits or, in the alternative, statutory damages of up to $20,000 per work infringed, as well as injunctions covering any existing or future work in SOCAN’s repertoire.3 SOCAN also claims punitive and exemplary damages in the amount of $10,000,000, citing Suno’s alleged willful and knowing infringement.4

Canadian copyright law is only beginning to reckon with the implications of generative AI, and the Federal Court has yet to rule on any case addressing the intersection of AI and copyright. With this filing, SOCAN v Suno joins CIPPIC v Sahni (referred to as the “Suryast” dispute) as one of two cases poised to shape how Canadian law treats AI in the copyright context.5 Together, they address whether AI platforms can infringe existing copyrights, and whether AI-generated works can attract copyright protection.

The Federal Court’s approach to these questions will carry implications well beyond the music industry. Its rulings may set early markers for the scope of liability that attaches to the unauthorized use of copyrighted content by generative AI platforms across sectors.

The Claim

SOCAN alleges that Suno’s AI-powered platform generates near-professional-quality musical outputs within seconds of receiving a user prompt. According to the claim, Suno trained its AI models on virtually all music files of reasonable quality accessible on the Internet, without obtaining permission from rightsholders.6 Once generated, these outputs are made available for on-demand streaming on the platform and, for users with paid accounts, for upload to third-party services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.7

SOCAN’s infringement allegations are twofold. First, SOCAN alleges that Suno infringed its performing rights by training its AI platform on SOCAN works without obtaining the consent of, or providing compensation to, rightsholders.8 Second, SOCAN alleges that Suno further infringed those rights by generating outputs that replicate or are substantially similar to SOCAN works, making them available for on-demand streaming through its platform, again without compensation to the rightsholders.9

The Authorship Question: CIPPIC v Sahni – The Suryast Dispute

The Suryast dispute predates SOCAN v Suno and raises a different question: can AI-generated works attract copyright protection? In 2024, the Samuelson-Glushko Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (“CIPPIC”) filed a Federal Court application to expunge or amend the copyright registration for “Suryast,” an image created by Ankit Sahni using the RAGHAV Artificial Intelligence Painting App.10 The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”) registered the work with both Sahni and the RAGHAV app listed as co-authors.11

CIPPIC’s challenge rests on two core arguments. First, that “Suryast” is not copyrightable because an AI system cannot be an “author” within the meaning of the Copyright Act.12 Second, that the work is not “original” because the exercise of “skill and judgment” required for originality under Canadian law is a distinctly human faculty that, in CIPPIC’s view, Sahni’s involvement did not satisfy.13

Canadian copyright law has long been understood to require human authorship.14 Though the Copyright Act does not expressly define the term “author,” the Act ties the term of protection to the life and death of the author,15 a framing that has been interpreted as limiting authorship to natural persons.16 The Suryast case raises questions regarding whether AI-generated works can attract copyright protection and what degree of human involvement is required for human authorship.

An Evolving Landscape

Both SOCAN v Suno and CIPPIC v Sahni merit close attention. Together, they are poised to shape the Canadian legal framework for AI and copyright at a time when the technology is advancing far more rapidly than the law.

If successful, SOCAN’s claim could establish significant precedent on AI platform liability, with implications for rightsholders and for AI developers.17

Similarly, the outcome of CIPPIC v Sahni could clarify whether AI-generated works are capable of attracting copyright protection in Canada. This will inform the broader debate over the boundaries of authorship and originality in an age of machine-assisted creation.

As these cases progress, the principles the Federal Court articulates on training-data liability, the scope of platform responsibility, and the boundaries of authorship and originality are likely to resonate across industries, setting benchmarks for how Canadian law governs the intersection of generative AI and intellectual property more broadly.

Footnotes

1. Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada v Suno, Inc (Statement of Claim, FC, Court File No. T-3803-26) (filed September 2, 2026) (“SOCAN v Suno”).

2. SOCAN v Suno.

3. SOCAN v Suno, at para 1.

4. SOCAN v Suno, at para 1(b)(ii)–(iii).

5. Samuelson-Glushko Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic v Ankit Sahni (Notice of Application, FC, Court File No. T-1717-24) (filed July 8, 2024) (“CIPPIC v Sahni”).

6. SOCAN v Suno, at paras 20, 23.

7. SOCAN v Suno, at paras 28–29.

8. SOCAN v SUNO at para 11.

9. SOCAN v Suno, at para 11.

10. CIPPIC v Sahni, at paras 1–2.

11. CIPPIC v Sahni, at paras 14–15.

12. CIPPIC v Sahni, at paras 35–36.

13. CIPPIC v Sahni, at paras 31–32.

14. CCH Canadian Ltd v Law Society of Upper Canada, 2004 SCC 13, at paras 35–36.

15. Copyright Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-42, s. 6.

16. See PS Knight Co Ltd v Canadian Standards Association, 2018 FCA 222, at para 147, in which the Federal Court of Appeal held that “author” “undoubtedly refers to a natural person,” observing that the Copyright Act’s linkage of the term of protection to the life and death of the author is incompatible with non-human authorship.